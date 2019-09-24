Live updates: Scotland look to hold their lead against Samoa as second half kicks off

Scotland 20-0 Samoa

44 min: Samoa have come out in this second half with intent, attacking very early, trying to use their attacking kick which worked for them to apply pressure in the first half. Samoa get a penalty and find themselves deep in Scotland's half on attack.

12.25am (NZT): The second half is under way with Hogg kicking off for Scotland and Samoa's Chris Vui takes the first charge up of the second half.

Halftime: With a 3-0 score for nearly 30 minutes of the half Scotland have finished this half very strong and put Samoa in all sorts of pressure.

37 min: Stuart Hogg from behind the 30 metre line on a angle slots a field goal to give his side a 20 point lead. Scotland now scoring 17 points in under ten minutes.

TRY 33 min: The Scots have done it in again, Finn Russel really high on confidence after setting up the first try. Russel sets up the second with a beautiful show and go and finds a supporting Laidlaw on the inside who fools three players with a dummy to score under the sticks. Laidlaw converts.

TRY 29 min: Sean Maitland who has been the best attacking player on the field so far has scored a brilliant try late in the half to get the games first try. A beautiful cross kick from Finn Russell finds a flying Maitland. Laidlaw converts.

25 min: Scotland pack a scrum on the half way line, both teams making errors and not being able to create phases to go attack deep in enemy territory.

20 min: Nothing so far seems to be building for both teams on attack, the humid and slippery conditions in Kobe City forcing errors for both teams. Both doing enough to keep their opposition from scoring a try.

14 min: Scotland giving away the ball to Samoa by mistakes forced by the strong and quick defence by the Samoans. Tuis Pisi running the ball early in this game and putting up attacking bombs which is working to their advantage so far.

8 min: Samoa give away the penalty for taking a man out with the ball and the Scottish decide to go for goal. Greig Laidlaw slots it through the post.

6 min: Samoa has been sustaining pressure applied by Scotland. The Scottish side have been heavy on attack with Samoa defending well, Scotland have not been able to break the Samoan defence despite being there for majority of this game.

2 min: Darcy Graham for the Scottish shows superb footwork and strength to run away from the Samoan defence to get Scotland deep in Samoa's half to attack.

11.15pm: The game is under way with Samoa kicking off and Scotland's Grant Gilchrist takes an amazing catch to get the ball for his side.

Kick-off: 11.15pm NZT

Welcome to 1 NEWS Now's Live coverage of the Rugby World Cup 2019 match between Pool A's Samoa and Scotland.

Scotland are chasing their first win of the competition and Samoa are looking to back up their performance after a strong victory against Russia.

If the Scottish side lose tonight it will most likely end their hopes to qualify for the play-offs. Leading pool A is home team Japan with two wins so far and Ireland in second place with one win against Scotland.

Team lists follow.

Scotland 15-Stuart Hogg, 14-Darcy Graham, 13-Chris Harris, 12-Sam Johnson, 11-Sean Maitland, 10-Finn Russell, 9-Greig Laidlaw, 8-Blade Thomson, 7-Jamie Ritchie, 6-Magnus Bradbury, 5-Jonny Gray, 4-Grant Gilchrist, 3-Willem Nel, 2-Stuart McInally (captain), 1-Allan Dell.

Replacements 16-Fraser Brown, 17-Gordon Reid, 18-Zander Fagerson, 19-Scott Cummings, 20-Ryan Wilson, 21-George Horne, 22-Adam Hastings, 23-Duncan Taylor.

Samoa 15-Tim Nanai-Williams, 14-Belgium Tuatagaloa, 13-Alapati Leiua, 12-Henry Taefu, 11-Ed Fidow, 10-Tusi Pisi, 9-Melani Matavao, 8-Jack Lam (captain), 7-TJ Ioane, 6-Chris Vui, 5-Kane Le’aupepe, 4-Teofilo Paulo, 3-Michael Alaalatoa, 2-Ray Niuia, 1-Logovii Mulipola.