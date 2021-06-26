Live updates: Māori All Blacks take on Manu Samoa in Wellington

Join 1 NEWS for live updates of the first Test between the Māori All Blacks and Manu Samoa at Sky Stadium in Wellington this evening.

Māori All Blacks perform the haka prior to a match between Canada and Māori All Blacks. Source: Photosport

9min: SAM 0-7 MAB

MAB TRY!! The home side get a penalty on halfway for obstruction. Black kicks it deep into the Samoa 22m. Off the lineout, the ball is moved wide to Trask, who plays a well-weighted grubber kick through the line towards the right corner, and Stevenson runs onto it perfectly to touch down for the first try of the evening! Black converts.

4min: SAM 0-0 MAB

The Māori All Blacks have possession in midfield and Hall plays a flat box kick over the top of the Samoan defence. It bounces its way down into the left corner and Harmon is oh so close to beating Taefu to touching the ball over the line. Not to be, and Harmon looks to have hurt himself a bit in the process.

KICKOFF: Manu Samoa kick off and we're underway!

PREVIEW:

It will be the first time the sides have met since 2008, with matches in Wellington and an exciting double header alongside the All Blacks and Tonga at Mt Smart in Auckland.

Unfortunately, there will be no fans able to attend the game, due to Wellington entering Level 2 earlier this week.

Highlanders hooker Ash Dixon has once again been named kāpene (captain), having led the side in their past five campaigns, including last year’s 28-21 victory over Moana Pasifika in Hamilton.

"We only have a short build up, and we are expecting a fierce challenge from Samoa as they lead into their World Cup qualifying match. We know that will add an extra edge to the match and that is something we are looking forward to," coach Clayton McMillan said.

Highlanders lock Josh Dickson and Tasman loose forward Jacob Norris will both make their debuts off the bench for the New Zealand representative side.

Samoa have an inexperienced squad, having been unable to select many overseas-based players. Five New Zealand club players and four Samoa-based players have been named in the squad, and the coaching staff are hoping to use this series as a chance to build the country's player pool.

Speaking of coaches, Samoa have assembled a star-studded lineup as they look towards the 2023 World Cup.

TEAMS:

Māori All Blacks: 15 Kaleb Trask, 14 Shaun Stevenson, 13 Billy Proctor, 12 Alex Nankivell, 11 Sean Wainui, 10 Otere Black, 9 Bryn Hall, 8 Whetukamokamo Douglas, 7 Billy Harmon, 6 Reed Prinsep, 5 Isaia Walker-Leawere, 4 Manaaki Selby-Rickit, 3 Josh Hohneck, 2 Ash Dixon (captain), 1 Pouri Rakete-Stones.

Reserves: 16 Kurt Eklund, 17 Tamaiti Williams, 18 Marcel Renata, 19 Josh Dickson, 20 Jacob Norris, 21 Sam Nock, 22 Josh Ioane, 23 Jonah Lowe.

Manu Samoa: 15 Tomasi Alosio, 14 Johnny Vaili, 13 Losi Filipo, 12 Henry Taefu, 11 Neria Fomai, 10 Rodney Iona, 9 Dwayne Polatataiva, 8 Olajuwon Noa, 7 Jack Lam (Captain), 6 Henry Time-Stower, 5 Samuel Slade, 4 Benjamin Nee-Nee, 3 Kalolo Tuiloma, 2 Ray Niuia, 1 Albert Anae.