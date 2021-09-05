Live updates: Jordie Barrett sees red but ABs lead at halftime

Join 1 NEWS for live updates of Bledisloe III between the All Blacks and Wallabies at Perth's Optus Stadium this evening.

Referee Damon Murphy shows a red card to New Zealand's Jordie Barrett during the Rugby Championship game between the All Blacks and the Wallabies in Perth. Source: Associated Press

40min: NZ 18-0 AUS

Barrett kicks off and we're underway for the second half. The All Blacks still have around seven minutes with 14 men before they can bring on another player - likely to be George Bridge.

HT: NZ 18-0 AUS

The All Blacks have a commanding lead despite having played much of the first half with just 14 men. In contrast, the Wallabies have been absolutely woeful, although should feel unlucky to not at least be on the scoresheet through Koroibete's early try. Young first-five Noah Lolesio has not looked good enough tonight, I'm afraid.

40min: NZ 18-0 AUS

The All Blacks have one last shot at extending their advantage as the clock ticks down to half time. A rolling maul off the lineout continues to gain momentum and the Wallabies can't keep them out, as Havili touches down. Barrett can't convert but the All Blacks go into the break with a healthy lead.

38min: NZ 13-0 AUS

Koroibete bundles over but it looks like it may have been a double movement. TMO agress and it's ruled out and a penalty to the All Blacks.

37min: NZ 13-0 AUS

The Wallabies break through the middle of the park and look to make the most of the man advantage. Weber makes a great tackle to stop the break. With numbers to the right, Lolesio decides to go for a crosskick that doesn't pay off. The Wallabies had advantage but unless they score from the resulting lineout it will be a moment wasted.

28min: NZ 13-0 AUS

NZ RED!! Barrett takes a high ball and kicks out as he comes down, nailing Koroibete in the face, who collapses in a heap. They go to the TMO and he's ruled to have done it on purpose. It's red!! That changes things! The All Blacks will be down to 14 for 20 minutes.

27min: NZ 13-0 AUS

The Wallabies win a penalty for the All Blacks being offside in the defensive line. Lolesio looks to kick for goal from right in front around 25m out. But he's somehow missed it! Just what the Wallabies didn't need right now.

22min: NZ 13-0 AUS

The Wallabies defence is all over the place here and Rieko Ioane just waltzes through for a 30m run before Lolesio made a try-saving tackle. The All Blacks can't score with the following play, knocking the ball forward. However, more bad news for the Wallabies as Hooper walks off the field with what looks like a facial injury.

18min: NZ 13-0 AUS

NZ TRY!! Ah a brilliant All Blacks try! Beauden Barrett dinks a grubber kick through the Wallabies defence around the halfway line that is collected by Jordan, who finds Weber on his right, who in turn quickly passes to Jordie Barrett on his left to touch down under the posts. Beauden converts.

15min: NZ 6-0 AUS

NZ PEN! The Wallabies concede multiple penalties as the All Blacks ramp up the pressure in their opponent's 22m. Despite being just 5m out, Barrett decides to kick again from right in front and the lead is extended to six.

8min: NZ 3-0 AUS

NZ PEN! Havili wins a penalty after wrapping up Banks just outside the Wallabies 22m. This time Barrett opts to point to the posts. He strikes it well and the All Blacks open the scoring!

6min: NZ 0-0 AUS

The All Blacks are threatening having won a penalty and opting to kick for touch. However, some strong Wallabies defence win a penalty off the resulting maul and they escape.

3min: NZ 0-0 AUS

Kerevi breaks off the ruck and tears away from within his own half and is in acres of open space! He passes to Koroibete on his left who gets ankle-tapped by Jordan. He recovers and bundles over. It goes to the TMO who decides Kerevi was offside to the ball carrier when he took the ball from the ruck at the start of the play! Huge call early on.

6.08pm: KICKOFF

We're away as the Wallabies kick off through the boot of Lolesio!

6pm: PRE-GAME

TJ Perenara leads the All Blacks haka, while Ardie Savea takes his place at the front of the group. They look pumped.

PREVIEW

Ardie Savea celebrates a try with Aaron Smith. Source: Photosport

It has been nearly a month since the All Blacks dished out an absolute drubbing at Eden Park, running riot on their way to a 57-22 victory to retain the Bledisloe for the 19th straight year.

A lot has happened in that time in New Zealand, but for the Wallabies, they will hope to have used the break to find a winning formula against their formidable rivals.

It's certainly not out of the question. In 2019, the Wallabies shocked the All Blacks 47-26 at tonight's venue, and will believe they have a chance against an All Blacks side missing several key figures.

However, the men in black remain adamant that 2019 result will not repeat itself tonight. The All Blacks have only managed to sweep the Bledisloe series once in the past four years (2018) and a victory will give them vital Rugby Championship points as they look to keep pace with world champions South Africa.

In terms of personnel, Ardie Savea leads the All Blacks for the first time in his 52 Tests, while coach Ian Foster has opted to start all three Barrett brothers for the first time this season.

For the Wallabies, the return of Samu Kerevi into the backline could give them some much-needed energy and excitement.

TEAMS

All Blacks: 15 Jordie Barrett, 14 Will Jordan, 13 Anton Lienert-Brown, 12 David Havili, 11 Rieko Ioane, 10 Beauden Barrett, 9 Brad Weber, 8 Ardie Savea (c), 7 Dalton Papalii, 6 Akira Ioane, 5 Scott Barrett, 4 Brodie Retallick, 3 Nepo Laulala, 2 Codie Taylor, 1 George Bower.

Reserves: 16 Samisoni Taukei'aho, 17 Karl Tu'inukuafe, 18 Angus Ta'avao, 19 Tupou Vaa'i, 20 Ethan Blackadder, 21 TJ Perenara, 22 Damian McKenzie, 23 George Bridge.

Wallabies: 15 Tom Banks, 14 Andrew Kellaway, 13 Len Ikitau, 12 Samu Kerevi, 11 Marika Koroibete, 10 Noah Lolesio, 9 Tate McDermott, 8 Rob Valetini, 7 Michael Hooper (c), 6 Lachie Swinton, 5 Matt Philip, 4 Darcy Swain, 3 Allan Alaalatoa, 2 Folau Fainga'a, 1 James Slipper.