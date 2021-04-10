Live updates: Highlanders and Chiefs fight to keep finals hopes alive

Join 1 NEWS for live updates of this evening's Super Rugby Aotearoa game between the Highlanders and the Chiefs at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin.

Highlanders winger Jona Nareki attempts to fend off Chiefs centre Sean Wainui. Source: Photosport

30min: HIG 5-7 CHI

The Highlanders string plenty of phases together in the midfield without gaining a whole heap of ground. Vaa'i wins the penalty for the Chiefs on the edge of their own 22m, and play heads in the other direction.

21min: HIG 5-7 CHI

The Highlanders win another penalty, Brown penalised for continuing to advance. The Highlanders point to the posts to try and go in front. Hunt lines it up from the right side of the field around 30m out, and misses again. Oh dear.

17min: HIG 5-7 CHI

The Chiefs string about ten phases together and Lienert-Brown touches down for a try, but in an odd move, referee Ben O'Keefe deletes the last two minutes of action to check whether an up-and-under on the halfway line was knocked on by McKenzie. And it was, so forget what just happened.

9min: HIG 5-7 CHI

HIG TRY!! Ah Kuoi gives away the penalty and Hunt kicks it into the corner to give the Highlanders their first chance at the line. They pull off a wonderful fake maul, Lentjes comes off the back and goes blind side, catching the Chiefs completely off guard. Weber tries to catch him but it's too late, as Lentjes touches down! Hunt can't convert though.

6min: HIG 0-7 CHI

CHI TRY!! Tomkinson gives away a penalty and allows the Chiefs to move within the Highlanders 22m. There's some strange, sloppy offloads between Tupaea, Weber and Nanai-Seturo on the left wing, yet the winger has touched down with a bit of acrobatic brilliance in the corner. We go upstairs just to check the ball hasn't gone forward at any point, but it's fine. Try awarded! McKenzie nails the tough kick and the Chiefs take the early lead.

2min: HIG 0-0 CHI

The Highlanders win an early penalty and point to the posts. It's around 40m out but right in front. Hunt skews it to the left though, so we remain scoreless.

7.05pm: KICKOFF

Mitch Hunt gets us underway, taken by Lienert-Brown.

6.30pm: PREVIEW

The Highlanders return to Dunedin a resurgent force following their massive upset victory over the Crusaders last weekend.

Their bad boys are back too, after being dropped from the side for breaking team code a week prior.

Head coach Tony Brown has made several changes to his side to face the Chiefs tonight. In the forwards, Josh Hohneck rotates with Siate Tokolahi and James Lentjes with Billy Harmon. Kazuki Himeno maintains his spot at number eight after an energetic performance against the Crusaders. The evergreen, Bryn Evans, will lock the scrum with Pari Pari Parkinson and Hugh Renton will again be the sixth forward on the reserves bench.

In the backs, Aaron Smith will co-captain the side and his back up at halfback will be Kayne Hammington who replaces the unlucky Folau Fakatava. Scott Gregory, who had a solid performance on the wing last week, will move to the midfield to replace the injured Thomas Umaga-Jensen and he will be partnered by Patelesio Tomkinson at centre. Ngatugnane Punivai is over his hamstring issue and takes his place on the right wing and Josh Ioane returns to the reserves.

The Chiefs return fresh from their bye week and in form themselves, having defeated the Blues at the death in their last game.

Sam Cane misses out through injury and will be replaced by Kaylum Boshier, while Kaleb Trask will again combine with Brad Weber in the halves. Quinn Tupaea and Anton Lienert-Brown will light up the midfield, while electrifying wingers Etene Nanai-Seturo and Jonah Lowe return from injury to start respectively on the left and right wings.

Tupou Vaa'i returns to start alongside Naitoa Ah Kuoi, while Mitchell Brown starts at six and will celebrate his 50th Super Rugby game.



TEAMS

Highlanders: 15 Connor Garden-Bachop, 14 Ngatungane Punivai, 13 Patelesio Tomkinson, 12 Scott Gregory, 11 Jona Nareki, 10 Mitch Hunt, 9 Aaron Smith, 8 Kazuki Himeno, 7 James Lentjes, 6 Shannon Frizell, 5 Paripari Parkinson, 4 Bryn Evans, 3 Josh Hohneck, 2 Ash Dixon, 1 Ethan De Groot.

Replacements: 16 Liam Coltman, 17 Ayden Johnstone, 18 Siate Tokolahi, 19 Josh Dickson, 20 Billy Harmon, 21 Kayne Hammington, 22 Josh Ioane, 23 Hugh Renton.

Chiefs: 15 Damian McKenzie, 14 Jonah Lowe, 13 Anton Lienert-Brown, 12 Quinn Tupaea, 11 Etene Nanai-Seturo, 10 Kaleb Trask, 9 Brad Weber, 8 Luke Jacobson, 7 Kaylum Boshier, 6 Mitchell Brown, 5 Naitoa Ah Kuoi, 4 Tupou Vaa'i, 3 Angus Ta'avao, 2 Samisoni Taukei'aho, 1 Aidan Ross.