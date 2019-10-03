Welcome to 1 NEWS Now's live updates of the Rugby World Cup Pool D clash between Fiji and Georgia from the Hanazono Rugby Stadium in Osaka.

Fiji 45 - 10 Georgia

Fulltime: That wraps it up from Osaka and what a second half from the Fijians, who brought out all the flair as they put the Georgians to the sword. We'll have more post-game coverage shortly.

78 mins: Radradra rightfully named the man of the match. What a player he is.

74 mins: Radradra has gone in again1 The TMO will look at it. In between times we had a Fijian player leaning over and doing a volleyball style to keep a Georgian kick in play. Radradra's try has been given. Seven tries to one now. Volavola does well to convert from the sideline.

70 mins: Fiji have scored again! That'll be close to try of the tournament, multiple pop passes, offloads, Radradra involved again. We'll have video of that shortly. Volavola adds the extras.

68 mins: Fiji looked to have crossed again! The TMO will take a look for a knock on and maybe a forward pass. Kunatani has scored. Big bustling run from Botia after the scrum and he finds the flanker backing up on the inside. Volavola converts nicely.

60 mins: Radradra is in! A well deserved try for the man who has been the best player on the park today, Tuisova provided the overlap on the left and big Semi had too much speed. Volavola converts.

56 mins: What could have been? With a brilliant offload Nayacalevu had put Tuisova in the clear but the winger drops it. Probably bombed a try there.

52 mins: Georgia have come straight back and scored! They claimed possession straight from the kick off. You have to say Fiji fell asleep there for a moment. Then the old veteran Gorgodze crashed over with a pick-and-go. Matiashvili converts and now we're back to a one-score game.

50 mins: Fiji are in again! Radradra again, this time at centre with too much speed as he put Tuisova away on the right and the winger had the simple finish.

44 mins: Semi Radradra take a bow! Fiji are in, the winger got the ball on the left with nothing particular on. He stood up his man, outpaced another and then through a one-handed pass back to Lomani who did well to finish off. Volavola slices the conversion.

41 mins: Georgia built some phases nicely to start the second half but a knock on brings that to an end.

Halftime: That brings an end to the first half, there will be nothing easy for the Fijians in the wet weather, which perfectly suits the Georgians. Anyway, we'll be back after the break.

33 mins: The Georgian player dropped it over the line but they will get the penalty for the advantage. Tuisova did collect a Georgian player on the head, though the Georgian player did duck virtually as the tackle was made. After all that Georgia kicked the penalty.

32 mins: Georgia make an unbelievable break from basically on their own line, they go 60m and are now just metres from the Fijian line. Referee might want to check if a try has been scored.

28 mins: Fiji make a break down the left like only they can, the interchange of passing was something else but a knock on from Nayacalevu brought that to an end. There was probably a forward pass in there so justice is probably done for Georgia.

24 mins: A great lineout move from Fiji but Georgia win the penalty inside their own 22, bit of a suspicion that the Georgian was on his knees there for a moment as he got over the ball.

20 mins: Volavola makes no mistake with the conversion.

19 mins: Fiji are in! Volavola grubbered for Radradra, the ball stayed in and the winger found centre Nayacalevu who cruised in to score the opener.

14 mins: The TMO is going to have a look at Matiashvili's attempt, which was initially given but on second look, it missed.

13 mins: Georgia get another penalty for a high tackle and they'll kick for goal this time.

11 mins: Huge scrum from the Georgians demolishes the Fijian pack and Georgia get the penalty. They'll kick for touch. More of that awaits for Fiji.

8 mins: Fiji stopped the maul but Georgia found some space on the left but Tuisova in cover forced a knock-on. Fiji then took a quick throw 5m out in pouring rain. Always the entertainers.

7 mins: Georgia gets a penalty for a no-arms tackle. It's about 45m out but they'll kick for touch. Big test here for Fiji if Georgia can set up a drive...

4 mins: Good scrum from Fiji there first up, a very promising sign for them.

2 mins: Fiji make a break down the right and go into the Georgian 22, they've put some nice phases together here. That all comes undone with a drop ball.

1 mins: Georgia clear from the kick off.

6:14pm - Fiji lay down the challenge with the Cibi.

6:08pm - The two teams are making their way out on to a sodden Hanazono Stadium, conditions that will favour the Georgians and their strong forward pack.

Preview: With Fiji losing to Uruguay in a stunning upset in their last match and Wales prevailing over the Wallabies, this clash will likely decide third place in the pool, provided Wales and Australia don't fall to further upsets.

Beyond pride, third place in the pool is also important because it means automatic qualification for Rugby World Cup 2023.

For Fiji, Peceli Yato, who was concussed in the loss to the Wallabies, is among a host of stars returning to the side including winger Josua Tuisova.

Yato will be crucial as the Flying Fijians try to hold their own against Georgia's forward pack, the real strength of the Eastern European side's game.

Fiji: 15 Kini Murimurivalu, 14 Josua Tuisova, 13 Waisea Nayacalevu, 12 Lepani Botia, 11 Semi Radradra, 10 Ben Volavola, 9 Frank Lomani; 1 Campese Ma'afu, 2 Samuel Matavesi, 3 Manasa Saulo, 4 Tevita Cavubati, 5 Leone Nakarawa, 6 Dominiko Waqaniburotu (c), 7 Semi Kunatani, 8 Peceli Yato

Replacements: 16 Tuvere Vugakoto, 17 Eroni Mawi, 18 Peni Ravai, 19 Apisalome Ratuniyarawa, 20 Viliame Mata, 21 Nikola Matawalu, 22 Jale Vatubua, 23 Josh Matavesi

Georgia: 15 Soso Matiashvili, 14 Giorgi Kveseladze, 13 David Kacharava, 12 Merab Sharikadze (c), 11 Alexander Todua, 10 Lasha Khmaladze, 9 Vasil Lobzhanidze; 1 Mikheil Nariashvili, 2 Shalva Mamukashvili, 3 Beka Gigashvili, 4 Giorgi Nemsadze, 5 Konstantine Mikautadze, 6 Giorgi Tkhilaishvili, 7 Mamuka Gorgodze, 8 Beka Gorgadze