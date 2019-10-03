Live updates: Fiji looking to restore pride in Rugby World Cup clash with Georgia

Welcome to 1 NEWS Now's live updates of the Rugby World Cup Pool D clash between Fiji and Georgia from the Hanazono Rugby Stadium in Osaka.

8 mins: Fiji stopped the maul but Georgia found some space on the left but Tuisova in cover forced a knock-on. Fiji then took a quick throw 5m out in pouring rain. Always the entertainers.

7 mins: Georgia gets a penalty for a no-arms tackle. It's about 45m out but they'll kick for touch. Big test here for Fiji if Georgia can set up a drive...

4 mins: Good scrum from Fiji there first up, a very promising sign for them.

2 mins: Fiji make a break down the right and go into the Georgian 22, they've put some nice phases together here. That all comes undone with a drop ball.

1 mins: Georgia clear from the kick off.

6:14pm - Fiji lay down the challenge with the Cibi.

6:08pm - The two teams are making their way out on to a sodden Hanazono Stadium, conditions that will favour the Georgians and their strong forward pack.

Fiji 0 - 0 Georgia

Preview: With Fiji losing to Uruguay in a stunning upset in their last match and Wales prevailing over the Wallabies, this clash will likely decide third place in the pool, provided Wales and Australia don't fall to further upsets.

Beyond pride, third place in the pool is also important because it means automatic qualification for Rugby World Cup 2023.

For Fiji, Peceli Yato, who was concussed in the loss to the Wallabies, is among a host of stars returning to the side including winger Josua Tuisova.

Yato will be crucial as the Flying Fijians try to hold their own against Georgia's forward pack, the real strength of the Eastern European side's game.

Fiji: 15 Kini Murimurivalu, 14 Josua Tuisova, 13 Waisea Nayacalevu, 12 Lepani Botia, 11 Semi Radradra, 10 Ben Volavola, 9 Frank Lomani; 1 Campese Ma'afu, 2 Samuel Matavesi, 3 Manasa Saulo, 4 Tevita Cavubati, 5 Leone Nakarawa, 6 Dominiko Waqaniburotu (c), 7 Semi Kunatani, 8 Peceli Yato

Replacements: 16 Tuvere Vugakoto, 17 Eroni Mawi, 18 Peni Ravai, 19 Apisalome Ratuniyarawa, 20 Viliame Mata, 21 Nikola Matawalu, 22 Jale Vatubua, 23 Josh Matavesi

Georgia: 15 Soso Matiashvili, 14 Giorgi Kveseladze, 13 David Kacharava, 12 Merab Sharikadze (c), 11 Alexander Todua, 10 Lasha Khmaladze, 9 Vasil Lobzhanidze; 1 Mikheil Nariashvili, 2 Shalva Mamukashvili, 3 Beka Gigashvili, 4 Giorgi Nemsadze, 5 Konstantine Mikautadze, 6 Giorgi Tkhilaishvili, 7 Mamuka Gorgodze, 8 Beka Gorgadze