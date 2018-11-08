Live updates: England vs South Africa - Rugby World Cup final

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW'S live updates of the Rugby World Cup final between England and South Africa in Yokohama, Japan.

England 0 - 3 South Africa

16 min: Another penalty to the Boks for the English front row collapsing. SA go for the side line but cannot find touch, instead England clear and the Boks will get a line-out back in their half.

14 min: England get a line-out in the Boks half after a clearing kick not finding a lot of distance from the Boks.

England win the line-out but knock the ball on when bring the ball down. Scrum will now be packed to SA.

10 min: Ben Youngs throws a wild pass which finds the side lines instead of his team mate. England not looking like side that played last week so far.

8 min: England give away the penalty again, the Boks are in everything early on in this match. This time it's much closer for Pollard to get the three points.

Pollard makes no mistake this time.

6 min: England pack a scrum deep in their half but the Boks looking promising on attack and putting the English under the pump early. Pollard has brang his running game to the table tonight.

4 min: England have somehow turned the ball over with the Boks heavy on attack and putting the English under all sorts of pressure.

3 min: Play has been stopped as English prop Kyle Sinckler is knocked out cold and will have to be taken off the field after getting an elbow by a team mate in an attempt to make a tackle.

1 min: Already a penalty for South Africa in 42 seconds for a illegal tackle from an English player. Pollard backing his kicking and decides to go for goal, from 42 metres out.

Pollard slides it to the right and can't get the points.

22 mtre drop out for England.

10:01pm: South Africa kick-off and get the final under way through Handre Pollard. England get first use of the ball.

10:00pm: The anthems are over and noiw its time for the big dance! Only 80 minutes before we have new World Champions who will be crowned right here in Yokohama!

9:58pm: Teams have lined up for their national anthems.

9:55pm: Both teams have entered the the field with a welcome by the Yokohama fans. It doesn't get any bigger then this, both teams wanting to create history and win the Webb Ellis Cup.



England:

1. Mako Vunipola, 2. Jamie George, 3. Kyle Sinckler, 4. Maro Itoje, 5. Courtney Lawes, 6. Tom Curry, 7. Sam Underhill, 8. Billy Vunipola, 9. Ben Youngs, 10. George Ford, 11. Jonny May, 12. Owen Farrell (captain), 13. Manu Tuilagi, 14. Anthony Watson, 15. Elliot Daly



Reserves: 16. Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17. Joe Marler, 18. Dan Cole, 19. George Kruis, 20. Mark Wilson, 21. Ben Spencer, 22. Henry Slade, 23. Jonathan Joseph

South Africa:

1 Tendai Mtawarira, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 3 Frans Malherbe, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 5 Lood de Jager, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 9 Faf de Klerk, 10 Handre Pollard, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 12 Damian de Allende, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 15 Willie le Roux

Reserves: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 RG Snyman, 20 Franco Mostert, 21 Francois Louw, 22 Herschel Jantjies, 23 Frans Steyn

Preview: Can England as the favourites come through and win the country’s second Rugby World Cup? Or will the Boks pull level with the All Blacks after lifting the Webb Ellis Cup for a third time?

The unbeaten England do come in as favourites after their resounding win over the All Blacks last weekend while South Africa will have to make history if they do win, becoming the first side to lift the Cup after losing at the tournament.