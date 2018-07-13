Live updates: Chiefs make sensational start against Hurricanes, lead by three converted tries

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live updates of the Super Rugby clash between the Chiefs and the Hurricanes from Hamilton.

Chiefs flanker Mitchell Karpik is tackled by Hurricanes winger Ben Lam. Source: Photosport

Chiefs 21 - 0 - Hurricanes

45 mins: Another loose pass from the Canes and the Chiefs were away but the ref penalised them for an illegal clean out.

42 mins: An incredible move from the normally attacking Hurricanes. They're kicking for goal from some 45m out. Jordie Barrett to take it. This is obviously a ploy to reduce the margin. After all that, he's missed it to the left.

40 mins: An aimless high kick from B Barrett is taken easily by Alaimalo inside his 22.

40 mins: TJ kicks it out and that's halftime. What a half from the home side. The Chiefs are a point and a try off the margin of victory they need to leapfrog the Canes and secure a home playoff match against them next week. We'll be back with the action after the break.

38 mins: A bit of respite for the Canes with a penalty coming from a breakdown. The Chiefs are still dominating but the Canes have managed to stop some of the bleeding on the scoreboard.

35 mins: Jordie Barrett does well after fielding a kick virtually on his line. TJ clears a couple of phases later. It's still all the Chiefs here.

28 mins: The grubber was put through and Stevenson toed the ball ahead, it bounced on its end over a diving Jordie Barrett before Stevenson regathered and found Alaimalo supporting in the middle of the field with a sensational chest pass. McKenzie converts and that margin is within touching distance for the Chiefs.

27 mins: The Chiefs are in again! What a great try.

24 mins: Chiefs win the penalty with Laumape not releasing the ball.

22 mins: McKenzie puts down a Canes' bomb inside his 22 and gives the away side a great chance in the process.

18 mins: McKenzie converts. Just a reminder, the Chiefs need to win by 22 points with a bonus point to go above the Canes on the ladder and secure a home game next week. That's obviously looking a much more likely scenario now.

17 mins: Weber has scored! The halfback took an intercept as Barrett threw an inside ball and streaked away from his own half. More bad news for the Canes with Shields coming from the field.

15 mins: Shields is down injured after a copping a clean out in the ribs. He's back on his feet.

14 mins: A grubber from B Barrett dribbled along the sideline but didn't go out. NMS was on hand to try a football style touch past the defender but the ball ended up in touch.

11 mins: Weber this time with the bust. He put a kick in and Canes had to take it out. The Chiefs took the throw quickly but the Canes managed to win the ball back. The Chiefs have made a very promising start here and caught the Canes cold in wet conditions.

8 mins: M McKenzie kmakes no mistake with the conversion.

6 mins: Pulu makes a great break. He found support but the Chiefs were dragged down short. But they're over! There was no stopping Retallick from close range!

3 mins: Chiefs winger Pulu finds himself in some space down the right but the cover comes across and takes him into touch. From the lineout, the Canes kick out on the full after the ref made it clear the lineout was outside the 22.

1 mins: B Barrett takes the kick off and hammers a clearance into the Chiefs' half.

Preview: The Chiefs need to win this final-round clash by 22 points and secure a bonus point in order to leapfrog the Hurricanes into second in the NZ conference and secure a home match in the opening week of the playoffs.

Intriguingly, the likely outcome that the Chiefs fail to win by 22 with a bonus point means these two teams are likely to face each other next weekend.

For the Chiefs, Damian McKenzie is replaced by his brother Marty as he is rested for his second match of the season as directed by the All Blacks.

The home side will be boosted by the return of All Blacks superstar Brodie Retallick in his first match for six weeks.

For the Hurricanes, Ben Lam is replacing Julian Savea on the left wing while a toe injury saw All Black Vea Fifita ruled out.

Chiefs: Solomon Alaimalo, Toni Pulu, Anton Lienert-Brown, Charlie Ngatai (co- capt), Shaun Stevenson, Marty McKenzie, Brad Weber, Jesse Parete, Mitchell Karpik, Lachlan Boshier, Tyler Ardron, Brodie Retallick, Angus Taavao, Liam Polwart, Sam Prattley.

Reserves: Samisoni Taukei'aho, Karl Tu'inukuafe, Jeff Thwaites, Michael Allardice, Liam Messam, Lachlan Boshier, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, Tiaan Falcon, Jonathan Faauli.

Hurricanes: Jordie Barrett, Nehe Milner-Skudder, Wes Goosen, Ngani Laumape, Ben Lam, Beauden Barrett, TJ Perenara, Blade Thomson, Sam Henwood, Brad Shields (c), Sam Lousi, Michael Fatialofa, Jeff To'omaga-Allen, Ricky Riccitelli, Toby Smith