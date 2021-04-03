Live updates: Blues seeking bounce back victory as they host Hurricanes at Eden Park

Join 1 NEWS for live updates of this evening's Super Rugby Aotearoa game between the Blues and the Hurricanes at Eden Park in Auckland.

6.30pm: PREVIEW

Blues Mark Telea jumps over Hurricanes Alex Fidow during the Super Rugby Aotearoa match between the Hurricanes and Blues at Sky Stadium in Wellington. Source: Photosport

The Blues will be looking to get their season back on track after a promising start was stifled by back-to-back losses in recent weeks.

Coach Leon MacDonald has made several changes after the disappointing loss to the Chiefs.

TJ Faiane gets his first start after an injury-delayed season, as does exciting young lock Sam Darry, who made his impressive Super Rugby debut against the Highlanders.

Darry comes in for captain Patrick Tuipulotu, who has not recovered from a shoulder injury received in last weekend’s match.

Loose forward Tom Robinson, who made a significant impact off the bench against the Chiefs, has earned his first start of the season at loose forward and will captain the side.

Sam Nock gets his opportunity to start at halfback for the second time this season with Jonathan Ruru expected to add real thrust again from the reserves.

The front row continues the inter-change of All Black props with Ofa Tuungafasi and Karl Tu’inukuafe both starting.

The potential new cap will come in the form of strong-running winger AJ Lam, rewarded after continuing to impress on the training field.

The Hurricanes welcome back Julian Savea to the starting XV, as one of three changes made by head coach Jason Holland.

Up front, Fraser Armstrong has been named to start at loosehead prop, while James Blackwell returns to the second row in place of Isaia Walker-Leawere, who moves to the bench alongside Wes Goosen and Xavier Numia after the trio started under the roof at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

Holland said the coaching staff were continuing their plan to rotate some players and give others an opportunity through the tough Super Rugby Aotearoa campaign.

With recent results condensing the competition ladder behind the leading Crusaders, Holland said there remained plenty of incentive for the squad.



TEAMS

Blues: 15 Stephen Perofeta, 14 Mark Telea, 13 Rieko Ioane, 12 TJ Faiane, 11 Caleb Clarke, 10 Otere Black, 9 Sam Nock, 8 Hoskins Sotutu, 7 Dalton Papalii, 6 Tom Robinson, 5 Sam Darry, 4 Gerard Cowley-Tuioti, 3 Ofa Tuungafasi, 2 Luteru Tolai, 1 Karl Tu’inukuafe.

Reserves: 16 Leni Apisai, 17 Alex Hodgman, 18 Nepo Laulala, 19 Josh Goodhue, 20 Akira Ioane, 21 Jonathan Ruru, 22 Harry Plummer, 23 AJ Lam.

Hurricanes: 15 Jordie Barrett, 14 Julian Savea, 13 Billy Proctor, 12 Ngani Laumape, 11 Salesi Rayasi, 10 Orbyn Leger, 9 Luke Campbell, 8 Ardie Savea, 7 Du'Plessis Kirifi, 6 Reed Prinsep, 5 Scott Scrafton, 4 James Blackwell, 3 Tyrel Lomax, 2 Dane Coles, 1 Fraser Armstrong.