Live updates: Blues host Crusaders in huge table-topping clash

Join us for 1 NEWS' live updates of this afternoon's Super Rugby Aotearoa game between the Blues and Crusaders at Eden Park in Auckland.

Source: 1 NEWS

3pm: PREVIEW

Welcome, welcome, gather round, this could be some viewing.

The stage is set - both the Blues and the Crusaders enter this Super Rugby Aotearoa round four clash unbeaten and whoever wins today will take one step towards claiming the 2021 title.

This game arguably means more to the home side, the Blues chasing their first Super Rugby title since 2003, where they toppled today's opponents in a thrilling final at Eden Park.

That 2003 triumph was their third in seven years, however, disappointment and underwhelming seasons followed, and a generation has now passed since the Blues last tasted champagne.

The home side have not beaten the Crusaders since 2014 either.

But maybe, just maybe, the Auckland franchise have found themselves a side worthy of breaking that title drought this year.

The Blues have looked formidable so far in 2021, notching up big victories against both the Hurricanes and the Highlanders.

Coach Leon MacDonald has selected an experienced and largely unchanged side for today's game.

It has been strengthened with the return of All Black prop Alex Hodgman, and the experienced quartet of lock Josh Goodhue and loose forward Blake Gibson, with midfield leader TJ Faiane and halfback Finlay Christie off the bench.

The other significant change is on the right wing where Mark Telea has been spelled after going off with a head injury last week, with his place taken by the experienced Bryce Heem, who only joined the squad two weeks ago after returning from Europe where he has been a key part of the successes at Worcester and Toulon.

Yet, today's clash with the reigning-champion Crusaders will be the ultimate test.

The South Island side are the epitome of success, holders of ten Super Rugby titles as well as the inaugural Super Rugby Aotearoa crown.

While the likes of Richie McCaw and Dan Carter are long retired, the current crop of Crusaders are certainly no slouches.

Today's starting lineup features eight All Blacks, well balanced between the forwards and backs.

The playmaking of Richie Mo'unga will be crucial to their success, while the spark plugs of Will Jordan and Sevu Reece will test the Blues defence to the core.

Bryn Hall will lead the side out as he marks his 100th Super Rugby appearance, and how fitting that he notches it against his hometown Blues.

Meanwhile, in the forwards, there is a change at loosehead prop with Joe Moody named to start and George Bower moving to the reserves.

Tighthead prop Oliver Jager returns to the side this week, having recovered from the ankle injury he sustained in the Farmlands Cup pre-season game. Jager will join Bower as prop cover on the bench.

There is a positional change in the loose forwards to face the Blues, with Ethan Blackadder re-joining the starting team in the number six jersey, and Sione Havili Talitui moving to the openside after Tom Christie dislocated his shoulder against the Chiefs last weekend.

Cullen Grace also returns to the starting team this week at Number 8.

TEAMS:

Blues: 15 Stephen Perofeta, 14 Bryce Heem, 13 Rieko Ioane, 12 Harry Plummer, 11 Caleb Clarke, 10 Otere Black, 9 Jonathan Ruru; 8 Hoskins Sotutu, 7 Blake Gibson, 6 Akira Ioane, 5 Josh Goodhue, 4 Patrick Tuipulotu (c), 3 Nepo Laulala, 2 Luteru Tolai, 1 Alex Hodgman.

Replacements: 16 Kurt Eklund, 17 Karl Tu’inukuafe, 18 Ofa Tu'ungafasi, 19 Gerard Cowley-Tuioti, 20 Tom Robinson, 21 Adrian Choat, 22 Finlay Christie, 23 TJ Faiane.

Crusaders: 15 Will Jordan, 14 Sevu Reece, 13 Jack Goodhue, 12 David Havili, 11 Leicester Fainga'anuku, 10 Richie Mo'unga, 9 Bryn Hall, 8 Cullen Grace, 7 Sione Havili Talitui, 6 Ethan Blackadder, 5 Sam Whitelock, 4 Scott Barrett (c), 3 Michael Alaalatoa, 2 Codie Taylor, 1 Joe Moody.