Live updates: Blues chasing spot in Super Rugby final for first time since 2003

Join 1 NEWS for live updates of the round robin match of Super Rugby Trans-Tasman, played between the Blues and Western Force at Eden Park.

17min: BLU 7-0 FOR

Telea brings down a high ball and beats multiple defenders with some snazzy footwork. He breaks away down the field, much to the delight of the roaring home crowd. He's brought down outside the 22m, and the Blues try to play the ball quickly, but a pass to Heem on the right wing goes forward.

15min: BLU 7-0 FOR

The Blues look to press for their second try but the Force win a penalty just in front of their own goal line thanks to some smart work from Callan in the ruck.

10min: BLU 7-0 FOR

BLU TRY!! Faiane plays a well-weighted cross field kick that bounces into the hands of Telea. The winger beats his man and darts towards the 22m before being brought down. Rieko Ioane quickly snatches the ball from the ruck before setting Sotutu through a gap with a clever offload. There's no stopping the big man and the Blues take the early lead! Black converts.

5min: BLU 0-0 FOR

Some nerves to start for both teams. The Force fling a ball straight out, before Black's up-and-under in midfield also goes straight out. No attacking sequences of note yet.

7.05pm: KICKOFF

Black kicks off and we are away!

Bryce Heem and Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens celebrate during the Blues game against the Waratahs. Source: Photosport

6.50pm: PREVIEW:

So it all comes down to this.

The Blues just have the simple task of winning this game to secure a home final - their first in Super Rugby since 2003.

If they needed any more motivation, they know by doing so they will also knock out the Crusaders, surely a tantalising prospect for the Auckland franchise that has suffered for more than a generation.

READ MORE Crusaders left sweating on Blues result after missing chance to knock Highlanders off top of the table

But the Force will be no walkovers.

The Western Australian side have failed to win any of their four games so far, but were in the game against the table-topping Highlanders and the Crusaders.

Is there any more left to say? The equation is simple, but can the Blues do it?

TEAMS:

Blues: 15 Zarn Sullivan, 14 Bryce Heem, 13 Rieko Ioane, 12 TJ Faiane, 11 Mark Telea, 10 Otere Black, 9 Finlay Christie; 8 Hoskins Sotutu, 7 Dalton Papalii, 6 Tom Robinson, 5 Patrick Tuipulotu, 4 Gerard Cowley-Tuioti, 3 Nepo Laulala, 2 Kurt Eklund, 1. Alex Hodgman.

Reserves: 16 Ray Niuia, 17 Karl Tu’inukuafe, 18 Marcel Renata, 19 Josh Goodhue, 20 Akira Ioane, 21 Jonathan Ruru, 22 Harry Plummer, 23 AJ Lam.

Force: 15 Jake Strachan, 14 Richard Kahui, 13 Tevita Kuridrani, 12 Kyle Godwin, 11 Jordan Olowofela, 10 Jake McIntyre, 9 Ian Prior, 8 Ollie Callan, 7 Kane Koteka, 6 Fergus Lee-Warner, 5 Sitaleki Timani, 4 Jeremy Thrush, 3 Santiago Medrano, 2 Feleti Kaitu'u, 1 Tom Robertson.