Live updates: Blues and Chiefs lock heads in the Battle of the Bombays

Join 1 NEWS for live updates of this evening's Super Rugby Aotearoa game between the Chiefs and the Blues at FMG Stadium in Hamilton.

18min: CHI 0-0 BLU

Sotutu throws a shocking pass straight into the hands Stevenson, who I think is so shocked at how bad it was that the ball has gone straight through his hands!

17min: CHI 0-0 BLU

Tupaea has busted through again! But this time he can't get the offload away and the Blues recover the ball just outside their own 22. They clear to McKenzie, who is tackled into touch on the halfway line.

15min: CHI 0-0 BLU

Been a mix of sloppy offense and some staunch defence so far, neither side have got anyway close to opening the scoring.

12min: CHI 0-0 BLU

Tupaea bursts through the line! The Blues catch him just outside the 22, but not before he gets the offload away to McKenzie, but the fullback has dropped it!

8min: CHI 0-0 BLU

The Chiefs are struggling to get out of their own 22, but Ah Kuoi flicks a lovely offload to a rampaging Taukei'aho who charges up the middle of the park past the halfway line. The Chiefs lose it forward in the following possession however.

6min: CHI 0-0 BLU

Brilliant kick down field by Black, eluding Wainui and bouncing into touch around ten metres out. Wainui takes it quickly but Chiefs are under pressure deep in their own half.

5min: CHI 0-0 BLU

Play stuck in the midfield so far in the early stages, both teams winning penalties against possession.

7.05pm: KICKOFF

We're away, Trask kicks off!

Matt Duffie runs against the Chiefs Source: Photosport

6.30pm: PREVIEW

It's a northern rivalry tonight as the Chiefs host the Blues in Hamilton.

The hosts are coming off a brilliant come-from-behind victory over the Hurricanes in Wellington last week, while the Blues will be looking to get back to winning ways after falling to the Crusaders at home.

The Chiefs have made three changes to their starting fifteen while two fresh faces will join the bench.

In the only change to the forward pack, rookie Samipeni Finau has been promoted from the bench to start at lock in place of All Black lock Tupou Vaa’i who has been ruled out after sustaining a concussion against the Hurricanes.

Sean Wainui has been named to start on the left wing in his 50th Super Rugby game. Māori All Blacks outside back Shaun Stevenson returns to start after in-form back Jonah Lowe was ruled out due to sickness.

Taranaki prop Reuben O’Neill returns to the twenty-three named on the bench. The Chiefs will also welcome the return of powerful number eight Pita Gus Sowakula to complete the changes to the bench.

All Black prop Ofa Tuungafasi is set to become the eighth Blues player to reach 100 games tonight when he comes off the bench.

Fellow All Black loose forward Dalton Papalii and flying winger Mark Telea will return after missing a week with head knocks while halfback Finlay Christie makes his first start of the season following time out with injury.

The Blues will be without suspended hooker Kurt Eklund but have significant depth with Auckland hooker, Leni Apisai, earning a recall after training as an injury replacement.

The backline outside Christie is virtually unchanged while there are six All Blacks in a powerful pack to take on the Chiefs, including the in-form Nepo Laulala who starts at tighthead against his former team.



TEAMS:

Chiefs: 15 Damian McKenzie, 14 Shaun Stevenson, 13 Anton Lienert-Brown, 12 Quinn Tupaea, 11 Sean Wainui, 10 Kaleb Trask, 9 Brad Weber, 8 Luke Jacobson, 7 Sam Cane, 6 Mitchell Brown, 5 Naitoa Ah Kuoi, 4 Samipeni Finau, 3 Angus Ta'avao, 2 Samisoni Taukei'aho, 1 Aiden Ross.

Replacements: 16 Bradley Slater, 17 Ollie Norris, 18 Reuben O'Neill, 19 Simon Parker, 20 Pita Gus Sowakula, 21 Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, 22 Alex Nankivell, 23 Chase Tiatia.

Blues: 15 Stephen Perofeta, 14 Mark Telea, 13 Rieko Ioane, 12 Harry Plummer, 11 Caleb Clarke, 10 Otere Black, 9 Finlay Christie; 8 Hoskins Sotutu, 7 Dalton Papalii, 6 Akira Ioane, 5 Josh Goodhue, 4 Patrick Tuipulotu, 3 Nepo Laulala, 2 Luteru Tolai, 1 Alex Hodgman.