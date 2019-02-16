LIVE: Top of the table Crusaders take on in-form Blues in Christchurch

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW’s live coverage of tonight's Super Rugby match between the Crusaders and Blues at Christchurch Stadium.

PRE-MATCH:

The last time the two teams met the Crusaders came out on top 24-22 in their round one match at Eden Park.

Joe Moody returns to the Crusaders' starting team while Kieran Read has been given his enforced All Blacks rest.

The Blues have named an unchanged starting backline from their 23-8 win over the Chiefs last week.

Tom Robinson has been named at blindside flanker, replacing Dalton Papali'i.

All Blacks Ryan Crotty and Jack Goodhue partner up for the Crusaders in the midfield.

The Crusaders have won their past 10 of 11 games against the Blues and are currently unbeaten in their last 26 games at home.

TEAMS:

Crusaders: 1.Joe Moody, 2.Andrew Makalio, 3.Michael Alaalatoa, 4.Scott Barrett, 5.Sam Whitelock (captain), 6.Jordan Taufua, 7.Matt Todd, 8.Whetukamokamo Douglas, 9.Bryn Hall, 10.Richie Mo'unga, 11.George Bridge, 12.Ryan Crotty, 13.Jack Goodhue, 14.Sevu Reece, 15.David Havili.

Reserves: 16.Brodie McAlister, 17.Isi Tuungafasi, 18.George Bower, 19.Luke Romano, 20.Ethan Blackadder, 21.Mitchell Drummond, 22.Mitchell Hunt, 23.Braydon Ennor.

Blues: 1.Alex Hodgman, 2.Leni Apisai, 3.Ofa Tuungafasi, 4.Patrick Tuipulotu, 5.Scott Scrafton, 6.Tom Robinson, 7.Blake Gibson (captain), 8.Akira Ioane, 9.Jonathan Ruru, 10.Harry Plummer, 11.Rieko Ioane, 12.Ma'a Nonu, 13.TJ Faiane, 14.Caleb Clarke, 15.Melani Nanai.