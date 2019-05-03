LIVE: Crusaders player yellow carded in evenly matched battle against Reds

Welcome to our live updates as the Crusaders host Brad Thorn's Reds in Christchurch.

Sevu Reece of the Crusaders scores a try against the Lions. Source: Photosport

Score : Crusaders: 10 - Reds: 10

39 mins: Crusader will now have to play the first ten minutes of the second half with 14 men. Tom Sander's got nabbed with a yellow card after the Crusaders recieved one-too many penalty's in their own half of the field.

38 mins: The Reds are looking dangerous as they have spent the last 5 minutes in the Crusaders 22 meter line. They are are agonisingly close to stealing the lead before half time.

32 mins: Dallas McLeod makes an astonishing break through the Reds defence after the Crusaders found themselves in trouble with a scrum within 5 meters of their own line.

25 mins: An on-field decision of no try has been overturned to give the Reds their second try! The TMO needed evidence to award it but the video replay clearly shows a grounding from 20 year-old number 8, Harry Wilson. Lukhan Salakaia-Loto can be credited with an assist after a brilliant carry getting his team prime field position. Conversion attempt to gain the lead is missed by Campbell.

19 mins: Richie Mo'unga takes a straight forward shot at goal and extends the lead by another three points.

15 mins: Chris Feauai-Sautia scores for the Reds! Puts the ball down in the right hand corner of the in-goal zone. The Reds wasted no time after the Crusaders try to get themselves up the other end of the field and capitalise! Conversion is missed by Reds fullback Jock Campbell.

10 mins: Try Crusaders! Joe Moody pushes his way over the line directly under the sticks. Great work from the prop, beating Liam Wright 1 on 1 with low body position and brute strength. No one stopping him! Richie Mo'unga makes an easy conversion.

O mins: Richie Mo'unga gets the game underway as the Reds recieve the opening kick. The Crusaders end up with the ball though after its fumbled by the Reds.

Pre-match:

Captain Scott Barrett returns for the Crusaders after he missed the win over the Highlanders a fortnight ago, while halfback Ereatara Enari gets his first start of the season.

Brayden Ennor and David Havili are being "rested", with second-five Dallas McLeod making his Super Rugby debut.

The Brad Thorn-coached Reds have just won once this season, losing last time out at home to the Sharks.

Crusaders: 1-Joe Moody, 2-Codie Taylor, 3-Oli Jager, 4-Scott Barrett, 5-Mitch Dunshea, 6-Cullen Grace, 7-Tom Christie, 8-Tom Sanders, 9-Ereatara Enari, 10-Richie Mo'unga, 11-Leicester Faingaanuku, 12-Dallas McLeod, 13-Jack Goodhue , 14-Sevu Reece, 15-George Bridge

Reserves: 16-Brodie McAlister, 17-George Bower, 18-Oliver Jager, 19-Luke Romano, 20-Sione Havili, 21-Mitch Drummond, 22-Brett Cameron, 23-Manasa Mataele

Reds: 15 Jock Campbell, 14 Chris Feauai-Sautia, 13 Hunter Paisami, 12 Hamish Stewart, 11 Henry Speight, 10 Isaac Lucas, 9 Scott Malolua, 8 Harry Wilson, 7 Liam Wright (c), 6 Angus Scott-Young, 5 Harry Hockings, 4 Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, 3 Taniela Tupou, 2 Alex Mafi, 1 JP Smith