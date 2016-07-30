LIVE: Super Rugby - Hurricanes v Sunwolves

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of this Super Rugby encounter between the Hurricanes and the Sunwolves from Chichibu Memorial Stadium, Tokyo.

Hurricanes' Beauden Barrett celebrates his first half try with Matt Proctor, TJ Perenara & Cory Jane Source: Photosport

12 mins: Sunwolves 0 Hurricanes 19

TRY! The Sunwolves are in for a long afternoon. An offloading masterclass from the visitors who mesmerise the defence, Ardie Savea bundles over through some soft tackles.

9 mins: Sunwolves 0 Hurricanes 14

TRY! Vince Aso has no support on the right touchline so pops the chip kick at halfway and regathers 30 out to cruise in under the sticks.

6 mins: Sunwolves 0 Hurricanes 7

TRY! What a try! Ardie Savea walks it in from Laumape's offload but the lead up play made it. Julian Savea's run scattered bodies before TJ Perenara knocked the box chip over into the 22 and Laumape was first to it.

Kick-off: Sunwolves 0 Hurricanes 0

Underway in Tokyo and the Canes become the first Kiwi team to play the Japanese team. In late news, Cory Jane's been ruled out with a bulging disc in his neck.

PRE MATCH

The Hurricanes begin their title defence with their first ever trip to Japan, to take on a Sunwolves side looking to improve a solid, yet somewhat underwhelming debut Super Rugby campaign in 2016.

The defending champions travel to the land of the rising sun missing All Black Nehe Milner-Skudder, out with a hamstring strain, while fellow internationals Beauden Barrett and regular captain Dane Coles will start on the bench.

Otere Black and Ricky Riccitelli will take their places, while halfback TJ Perenara will lead the side.

Meanwhile young Jordie Barrett will make his first Super Rugby appearance, playing at fullback after being named 2016's Mitre 10 Cup player of the year.

TEAMS

Hurricanes: 15. Jordie Barrett, 14. Vince Aso, 13. Matt Proctor, 12. Ngani Laumape, 11. Julian Savea, 10. Otere Black, 9. TJ Perenara (c), 8. Blade Thompson, 7. Ardie Savea, 6. Brad Shields, 5. Michael Fatialofa, 4. James Blackwell, 3. Jeff To'omaga-Allen, 2. Ricky Riccitelli, 1. Chris Eaves.

Reserves: 16. Dane Coles, 17. Ben May, 18. Mike Kainga, 19. Reed Prinsep, 20. Callum Gibbins, 21. Chris Smylie, 22. Beauden Barrett, 23. Wes Goosen.

Sunwolves: 15. Riaan Viljoen, 14. Takaaki Nakazuru, 13. Timothy Lafaele, 12. Derek Carpenter, 11. Kenki Fukuoka, 10. Hikaru Tamura, 9. Keisuke Uchida, 8. Willie Britz, 7. Edward Quirk (c), 6. Malgene Ilaua, 5. Sam Wykes, 4. Liaki Moli, 3. Heiichiro Ito, 2. Shota Horie, 1. Masataka Mikami