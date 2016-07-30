 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


LIVE: Super Rugby - Hurricanes v Sunwolves

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of this Super Rugby encounter between the Hurricanes and the Sunwolves from Chichibu Memorial Stadium, Tokyo.

Hurricanes' Beauden Barrett celebrates his first half try with Matt Proctor, TJ Perenara & Cory Jane during the Investec Super Rugby Semi-Final match, Hurricanes v Chiefs at Westpac Stadium, Wellington, New Zealand. 30th July 2016. © Copyright Photo: Grant Down / www.photosport.nz

Hurricanes' Beauden Barrett celebrates his first half try with Matt Proctor, TJ Perenara & Cory Jane

Source: Photosport

12 mins: Sunwolves 0 Hurricanes 19

TRY! The Sunwolves are in for a long afternoon. An offloading masterclass from the visitors who mesmerise the defence, Ardie Savea bundles over through some soft tackles.

9 mins: Sunwolves 0 Hurricanes 14

TRY! Vince Aso has no support on the right touchline so pops the chip kick at halfway and regathers 30 out to cruise in under the sticks.

6 mins: Sunwolves 0 Hurricanes 7

TRY! What a try! Ardie Savea walks it in from Laumape's offload but the lead up play made it. Julian Savea's run scattered bodies before TJ Perenara knocked the box chip over into the 22 and Laumape was first to it.

Kick-off: Sunwolves 0 Hurricanes 0

Underway in Tokyo and the Canes become the first Kiwi team to play the Japanese team. In late news, Cory Jane's been ruled out with a bulging disc in his neck.

PRE MATCH

The Hurricanes begin their title defence with their first ever trip to Japan, to take on a Sunwolves side looking to improve a solid, yet somewhat underwhelming debut Super Rugby campaign in 2016.

The defending champions travel to the land of the rising sun missing All Black Nehe Milner-Skudder, out with a hamstring strain, while fellow internationals Beauden Barrett and regular captain Dane Coles will start on the bench.

Otere Black and Ricky Riccitelli will take their places, while halfback TJ Perenara will lead the side.

Meanwhile young Jordie Barrett will make his first Super Rugby appearance, playing at fullback after being named 2016's Mitre 10 Cup player of the year.

TEAMS

Hurricanes: 15. Jordie Barrett, 14. Vince Aso, 13. Matt Proctor, 12. Ngani Laumape, 11. Julian Savea, 10. Otere Black, 9. TJ Perenara (c), 8. Blade Thompson, 7. Ardie Savea, 6. Brad Shields, 5. Michael Fatialofa, 4. James Blackwell, 3. Jeff To'omaga-Allen, 2. Ricky Riccitelli, 1. Chris Eaves.

Reserves: 16. Dane Coles, 17. Ben May, 18. Mike Kainga, 19. Reed Prinsep, 20. Callum Gibbins, 21. Chris Smylie, 22. Beauden Barrett, 23. Wes Goosen.

Sunwolves: 15. Riaan Viljoen, 14. Takaaki Nakazuru, 13. Timothy Lafaele, 12. Derek Carpenter, 11. Kenki Fukuoka, 10. Hikaru Tamura, 9. Keisuke Uchida, 8. Willie Britz, 7. Edward Quirk (c), 6. Malgene Ilaua, 5. Sam Wykes, 4. Liaki Moli, 3. Heiichiro Ito, 2. Shota Horie, 1. Masataka Mikami

Reserves: 16. Takeshi Hino, 17. Koki Yamamoto, 18. Takuma Asahara, 19. Kotaro Yatabe, 20. Shokei Kin, 21. Kaito Shigeno, 22. Ryohei Yamanaka, 23. Shota Emi.

Related

Hurricanes

Jordie Barrett for the Hurricanes. Force v Hurricanes. Day 1. Brisbane Global Rugby Tens, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, Australia. Saturday 11 February 2017. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

Hurricanes young gun Jordie Barrett to make Super Rugby debut at fullback

Chris Boyd says Nehe Milner-Skudder didn't play last season so he can compete, but two other local stars also dodge the players’ collective arrangement.

Star back Nehe Milner-Skudder left out of Hurricanes' Super Rugby opener against Sunwolves

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Ross Taylor of the Black Caps cuts the ball with Quinton de Kock of South Africa looking on during the 2nd ANZ One Day International Cricket match, New Zealand V South Africa, Hagley Oval, Christchurch, New Zealand, 22nd Febuary 2017.Copyright photo: John Davidson / www.photosport.nz

LIVE: De Villiers key as South Africa target big finish

00:29
2
The Highlanders fullback didn’t budge after his head hit the Dunedin turf hard during his side’s Super Rugby clash with the Chiefs.

Watch: Ben Smith lays deathly still after mid-air collision with Damien McKenzie goes horribly wrong

3
Hurricanes' Beauden Barrett celebrates his first half try with Matt Proctor, TJ Perenara & Cory Jane during the Investec Super Rugby Semi-Final match, Hurricanes v Chiefs at Westpac Stadium, Wellington, New Zealand. 30th July 2016. © Copyright Photo: Grant Down / www.photosport.nz

LIVE: Super Rugby - Hurricanes v Sunwolves

00:53
4
Qian Yaoru wrapped a wet towel around his hand before taking on the courageous effort inside a building in Jiandsu.

Raw: Chinese policeman risks life dragging burning propane tank from apartment complex

02:23
5
Urgency to tackle depression and suicide in professional sport prompts All Blacks Sevens star to open up for first time.

'I was in denial': All Blacks Sevens star opens up about personal struggles that almost cost him everything


00:30
NZ Air Force Boeing 757, Hercules and Orion opened the event at Ohakea air base today.

Video: 'Thunder' formation fly over kicks off NZ Air Force 80th anniversary celebrations at Ohakea

Thousands of people are expected to attend the event today and tomorrow.


03:03
"The general public want to know that the cop roaring past them in a police car is not whacked out on some narcotic," Kaye Ryans says.

Police Ten Seven host: 'The general public want to know the cop roaring past in a police car is not whacked out on some narcotic'

Mike Bush's admission he has an historic drink-driving conviction has revived questions.

02:05
When your landlord isn’t that forthcoming with information it can be hard to know what your rights are.

Your rights as tenants: Feel like your landlord is taking advantage of you?

What to do when your landlord isn’t that forthcoming with information.

03:37
Every bone in her face, bar her jaw, was horribly smashed, with surgeons telling the family to "prepare for the worst".

Young girl's remarkable story: Getting back on her horse despite terrifying accident

Two years ago Amelia suffered horrific injuries when her horse kicked her in the face.

02:17
The newly opened Matawhaiti Residence at Christchurch Men’s Prison is to protect the public from those at immediate risk of reoffending.

New Zealand's highest risk sex offenders ordered to live in residence on prison grounds

The Christchurch residence has room for six offenders at high risk of re-offending.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ