LIVE: Super Rugby 2020 begins as Blues host Chiefs at Eden Park

Welcome to 1 NEWS' live coverage of the first Super Rugby clash of the year, with the Blues hosting the Chiefs at Auckland's Eden Park.

Stephen Perofeta makes a break. Source: Photosport

7:15pm: 9 mins - Blues 0 Chiefs 0

Slight delay as Nepo Laulala stays down injured. He looks like he's going to carry on though. Blues scrum right on the five-metre line.

Rieko Ioane stands blind, Perofeta inside him. Ruru feeds, Sotutu tries to run off the back but the Chiefs read it!

The Blues try to work forward again, before they go right. Marchant has his first touch of the ball. The Blues try to go up the middle now - but Boshier turns it over! The Chiefs' defence looking good right now.

7:11pm: 6 mins - Blues 0 Chiefs 0

Chiefs lose the ball and the Blues can attack in a brilliant position after Sotutu makes a burst! Robinson drives but is taken by Cane. Perofeta and Faine wrap, but the Chiefs' defence holds for now.

Sotutu drives, but he's held up in goal! Sam Cane and Mitchell Brown the heroes for the Chiefs.

7:09pm: 4 mins - Blues 0 Chiefs 0

Knock on in the lineout from Mitchell Brown, and we'll have the first scrum of 2020!

Ruru feeds, and Perofeta finds Telea with an inside ball! The Blues go wide to Rieko Ioane, who is hammered into touch by Sean Wainui!

7:07pm: 2 mins - Blues 0 Chiefs 0

Good defensive pressure from the Blues as Kaleb Trask finds touch for the Chiefs. The Blues take the quick throw and attack in the opening minute!

Ruru makes a run, but the ball is knocked out of his hand by Karpik! Shaun Stevenson clears down field. Perofeta returns fire but the ball goes into touch. Chiefs lineout.

7:05pm: KICK OFF - Blues 0 Chiefs 0

We're away as Stephen Perofeta kicks off!

7:04pm

Patrick Tuipulotu leads the Blues out now! Huge roar from the Eden Park faithful - will this finally be their year?

7:02pm

Here we go! Sam Cane leads the Chiefs onto Eden Park! How far can they go this season under Warren Gatland?

6:55pm

The Chiefs are done with their warm up, as Sam Cane leads his side back into the sheds for their final preparation.

The Blues meanwhile are led in a huddle by Patrick Tuipulotu, before they link arms and head back down the tunnel.

6:44pm

The Chiefs are the heavy favourites for tonight, but the Blues will be hoping that 2020 will see them finally re-discover their touch as Super Rugby heavyweights.

6:30pm

Good evening, and welcome back to Super Rugby! Eden Park is a picture tonight, with a healthy crowd expected.

Kick off around half an hour away!

PREVIEW

It may still be summer, but we're in for Super Rugby's earliest start in history, all kicking off tonight with the Blues hosting the Chiefs in what'll be a thrilling local derby.

With All Blacks rest duties affecting all New Zealand sides for the first three rounds at least, both coaches have named fresh-faced looking sides, as the build up to the 2023 World Cup in France begins.

For the Blues, the likes of Rieko Ioane and Patrick Tuipulotu take on leadership roles, having lost the likes of Ma'a Nony and Sonny Bill Williams.

Meanwhile, Warren Gatland has sprung a few surprises with his first Chiefs side, leaving key players Brad Weber and Anton Lienert-Brown on the bench.

TEAMS

Blues: 15. Matt Duffie, 14. Mark Telea, 13. Joe Marchant, 12. TJ Faiane, 11. Rieko Ioane, 10. Stephen Perofeta, 9. Jonathan Ruru, 8. Hoskins Sotutu, 7. Tony Lamborn, 6. Dalton Papali'i, 5. Tom Robinson, 4. Patrick Tuipulotu (c), 3. Sione Mafileo, 2. Kurt Eklind, 1. Alex Hodgman.

Reserves: 16. Ray Niuia, 17. Karl Tu'inukuafe, 18. Ofa Tuungafasi, 19. Josh Goodhue, 20. Blake Gibson, 21. Sam Nock, 22. Harry Plummer, 23. Emoni Narawa.

Chiefs: 1. Aidan Ross, 2. Samisoni Taukei'aho, 3. Nepo Laulala, 4. Tyler Ardron, 5. Mitchell Brown, 6. Lachlan Boshier, 7. Mitchell Karpik, 8. Sam Cane, 9. Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, 10. Kaleb Trask, 11. Solomon Alaimalo, 12. Alex Nankivell, 13. Quinn Tupaea, 14. Sean Wainui, 15. Shaun Stevenson.