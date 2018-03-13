LIVE: Struggling Blues look to get revenge against Chiefs in Auckland

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of tonight's New Zealand Super Rugby derby match between the Blues and Chiefs at Eden Park in Auckland.

PRE-MATCH:

The Blues head into tonight's match on a four-game losing streak. Last time the Blues faced the Chiefs they went down 33-29 in Hamilton last month.

Johnathan Ruru replaces Sam Nock at halfback for the Blues, with Harry Plummer given the nod to start in the 10 jersey for the Auckland franchise.

Patrick Tuipulotu and Blake Gibson have been given starts in the forwards for the Blues and will co-captain the home team.

All Blacks flanker Sam Cane has been named on the bench for the Chiefs, set to play his first rugby match since his neck fracture last October against the Springboks.

History is on the Chiefs side with the visitors winning their last 14 games against the Blues.

TEAMS:

Blues: 1 Alex Hodgman, 2 James Parsons, 3 Ofa Tuungafasi, 4 Patrick Tuipulotu (co-captain), 5 Scott Scrafton, 6 Dalton Papalii, 7 Blake Gibson (co-captain), 8 Akira Ioane, 9 Jonathan Ruru, 10 Harry Plummer, 11 Rieko Ioane, 12 Ma'a Nonu, 13 TJ Faiane, 14 Caleb Clarke, 15 Melani Nanai.

Reserves: 16 Matt Moulds, 17 Lua Li, 18 Karl Tu'inukuafe, 19 Gerard Cowley-Tuioti, 20 Tom Robinson, 21 Augustine Pulu, 22 Otere Black, 23 Matt Duffie.

Chiefs: 1 Atu Moli, 2 Nathan Harris, 3 Angus Ta'avao, 4 Jesse Parete, 5 Mitchell Brown, 6 Pita Gus Sowakula, 7 Mitchell Karpik, 8 Tyler Ardron, 9 Brad Weber (captain), 10 Marty McKenzie, 11 Etene Nanai-Seturo, 12 Anton Lienert-Brown, 13 Tumua Manu, 14 Sean Wainui, 15 Solomon Alaimalo.