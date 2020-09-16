Live stream: Funeral of Jonah Lomu's former agent Phil Kingsley Jones

Watch the funeral service of Phil Kingsley Jones here live from 1-3pm on Friday, October 16.

The service will take place at at the home of Counties Manukau Rugby – Navigation Homes Stadium, Pukekohe.

All are welcome and asked to wear colour. An after match function will then be held for close friends and family.

Source: 1 NEWS

Kingsley Jones, who helped guide Jonah Lomu to global stardom, died last month aged 72.

He was Lomu's manager for a decade as the big wing etched his name into rugby folklore.

He is also credited with keeping Lomu in New Zealand when rugby league came offering big money.

Born in Wales, Kingsley Jones moved to New Zealand in 1983, becoming closely associated with the Counties Manukau union.

Kingsley Jones had been suffering from ill health prior to his death.