 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Rugby


Live stream: British and Irish Lions captain Sam Warburton fronts the media in first New Zealand press conference

share

Source:

1 NEWS

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:48
1
The British and Irish Lions touched down today at Auckland Airport.

Video: Welcome to Aotearoa! Lions sing beautiful song after Maori warriors perform fierce Ka Mate haka


00:23
2
Trudi Gatland remains living in New Zealand while her husband coaches Wales, making today's reunion extra special.

Watch: Hello luv! Warren Gatland hugs wife after long absence, after touching down in New Zealand

00:29
3
Having trailed for most of the race, the Kiwis timed their run to perfection to beat Sweden in America's Cup qualifying.

Watch: Ruthless Team NZ blitz home after inspired comeback against Artemis in grudge match

00:30
4
The Kiwis were on the back foot early in their rematch with Sweden in America’s Cup qualifying in Bermuda.

Video: Shocking nosedive puts Team NZ behind against Artemis - but Kiwis rally to let them know who's boss

5

Live stream: British and Irish Lions captain Sam Warburton fronts the media in first New Zealand press conference

Live stream: British and Irish Lions captain Sam Warburton fronts the media in first New Zealand press conference

After arriving in New Zealand today, Warburton and tour manager John Spencer meet the media.


Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:11
Over a dozen fire crews are battling the blaze in Henderson.

Raw video: Huge plumes of smoke rise from West Auckland transfer station fire

The fire has been contained and firefighters are dampening down hot spots at a recycling shed.

00:31
Video: Bill English appears to ignore kids' haka for him at netball game – and doesn't clap

Watch: 'Exceptionally bad form' - Bill English slammed for talking through Maori kids' haka at netball game

The PM is accused of ignoring a group of Porirua Maori school kids performing a haka right in front of him, during halftime at a national netball match.

00:49
The Lions skipper represents the squad on their arrival in New Zealand today.

Watch: Lions captain Sam Warburton accepts the challenge as his squad is greeted in NZ with powhiri

The Lions skipper represents the squad on their arrival in New Zealand today.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ