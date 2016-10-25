LIVE: Star-studded Maori All Blacks ready for clash against Lions as wet weather batters Rotorua battleground

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live updates of tonight's Lions Tour match between the Maori All Blacks and British and Irish Lions at Rotorua International Stadium in Rotorua.

KICKOFF

Showers have stopped in Rotorua but there's chances it could easily kick up again. Definitely will be a wet surface.

Teams stand for a moment of silence before the anthems to pay respects to the lives lost in the recent London fire - you could hear a pin drop in the sold out stadium.

PRE-GAME

Maori All Blacks perform the Haka during the Maori All Blacks v NZ Barbarians match at Eden Park in Auckland Source: 1 NEWS

From the start coach Warren Gatland identified tonight's match against the New Zealand Maori as an important milestone on the British and Irish Lions rugby tour.

Tonight's match in a sodden Rotorua marks the midpoint of the tour - the beginning of its tougher second half - and Gatland indicated it would be against the Maori that he fielded his top-strength lineup, a week before the first test against New Zealand.

Not all has gone to plan. Instead, injuries and considerations of fitness and form appear to have prevented Gatland from naming his test XV and that might have an impact on the

Lions' readiness for the three-test series which begins in Auckland next Saturday.

Tour captain Sam Warburton has been picked on the bench as he struggles to regain full fitness and his best form after a recent knee injury. Flanker Peter O'Mahony has been handed the captaincy against the Maori in a form backrow which includes his Ireland teammate Sean O'Brien at openside and Wales' Taulupe Faletau at No. 8.

Warburton now seems in danger of surrendering the captaincy and being named on the bench for the first test; a possibility Gatland acknowledged at his team announcement when reflected in the four games so far.

"Sam's well aware of the competition that is there at the moment," Gatland said. "He fully understands that that loose forward trio (O'Mahony, O'Brien and Faletau) went outstandingly well against the Crusaders.

"The challenge for them is to repeat it and if they do it again we'll make what we think is the right selection for the test match."

Gatland said Warburton was a quality leader, "but this tour isn't about Sam Warburton. It is about putting the squad first."

The Lions had a second setback when England flyhalf Owen Farrell was ruled out of tonight's match with a leg injury. The grade one quadriceps strain, which might take 10 days to heal, may also rule Farrell out of the first test.

The loss of Farrell appears likely to have a serious impact on Gatland's preferred test lineup. The Lions coach may have been considering playing Farrell at inside center, outside the Ireland halves pairing of Conor Murray and Jonathan Sexton, but that option seems to have been removed.

The team Gatland has selected to face the Maori - who beat the Lions when the teams last met in 2005 - is close to test strength but points to some uncertainty about the top team.

"There's a bit of juggling going on at the moment, a bit of mixing and matching," Gatland said. "Even though it's a strong side, we've got to make sure we're not fully showing our hand."

Gatland, a former All Blacks hooker, suggested the team was chosen with the intention of "keeping the All Blacks guessing." But after winning two and losing two of their first four matches, playing mind games is not a luxury the Lions can afford.

The game will also be No.8 Liam Messam's last in the Maori All Blacks jersey.

Tonight's game will be Messam's 13th for the side.

TEAMS

MAB: James Lowe, Nehe Milner-Skudder, Matt Proctor, Charlie Ngatai, Rieko Ioane, Damian McKenzie, Tawera Kerr-Barlow, Liam Messam, Elliot Dixon, Akira Ioane, Tom Franklin, Joe Wheeler, Ben May, Ash Dixon (c), Kane Hames.

MAB Reserves: Hika Elliot, Chris Eves, Marcel Renata, Leighton Price, Kara Pryor, Bryn Hall, Ihaia West, Rob Thompson.

BIL: Leigh Halfpenny, Anthony Watson, Jonathan Davies, Ben Te'o, George North, Johnny Sexton, Conor Murray, Taulupe Faletau, Sean O'Brien, Peter O'Mahony (c), George Kruis, Maro Itoje, Tadhg Furlong, Jamie George, Mako Vunipola.