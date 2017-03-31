LIVE: Sharks score three times in final 10 minutes to leave Highlanders shell-shocked just before halftime

Welcome to 1 NEWS' live updates of tonight's Super Rugby match between the Highlanders and Sharks at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin.

39min: HIG 3-27 SHA

SHA TRY! THE SHARKS GET A THIRD! Highlanders cough up the ball once again and the Sharks instantly counter attack down the right wing. Superb skills as it makes its way through four sets of hands before Mapimpi gets it and there's no touching him. That's a second for World Cup hero and plenty of soul searching for the Highlanders.

36min: HIG 3-20 SHA

SHA TRY! Sharks are in again! They win the lineout and go the left. Two quick hit ups in the midfield and then they fire it left once more with numbers and Mapimpi is in. The lead stretches to 17 with about three minutes left in the half.

34 min: HIG 3-13 SHA

Sharks immediately back on the attack as the Highlanders lose the ball after kickoff and the Sharks kick for territory with no fullback around. Highlanders get back in time but the ball is bundled into touch. Sharks lineout on the Highlanders' 22m.

31min: HIG 3-13 SHA

SHA TRY! Smith goes to a box kick off the lineout and the Sharks recover it inside their half. They respond with a high kick of their own and they recover it! The ball is popped to Venter on the run and the openside flanker blitzes away in open backfield on halfway. There's no one to stop him and he dives in to score. Highlanders look stunned. Sharks push their lead to 10.

29min: HIG 3-6 SHA

And another costly handling error stops the Highlanders in their tracks. Sharks clear and it's a Highlanders lineout on halfway.

27min: HIG 3-6 SHA

Highlanders have suddenly sprung to life after making a break through the midfield. They fly into the Sharks' half and follow up with a cross kick to the right wing. It works and they're inside the Sharks' 22m. Smith fires it back to the left. Huge, lofted skip pass from Ioane for the left wing but the Sharks attempt an honest intercept and it goes to ground. No advantage so Highlanders get a scrum 25m from the Sharks' line.

25min: HIG 3-6 SHA

SHA THREE! Highlanders are penalised at the maul soonafter the lineout and the Sharks take the free three on offer through Bosch. Visitors in front.

23min: HIG 3-3 SHA

Nope. Highlanders are penalised for not releasing at the breakdown. Ref brings in the skippers to talk about the penalty count and general play around the breakdown. Play resumes with a penalty kick for touch and the Sharks will get it 15m inside the Highlanders' half.

21min: HIG 3-3 SHA

Third time's the charm? Sharks are penalised yet again and Hunt kicks for touch. Highlanders lineout about 25m from the Sharks' line.

20min: HIG 3-3 SHA

Highlanders throw is off once again at the lineout and the Sharks take control. They eventually kick to clear but the ball doesn't go out, leading to a counterattack from the Highlanders. They attack down the left wing but Thompson is bundled into touch as he tries to cut back in field. Sharks lineout just inside their 22m.

17min: HIG 3-3 SHA

And suddenly momentum swings once more! Sharks lineout is a shocker and that leads to a break by the Highlanders in midfield. They recycle quickly on halfway and kick for the right wing where the Sharks aren't reorganised. Fassi has to sweep across and get it but he's bundled into touch. Highlanders lineout on Sharks' 22m.

15min: HIG 3-3 SHA

Sharks are immediately back on the attack after the Highlanders are penalised for hands in the ruck near halfway. The penalty attempt would be about 55m so Bosch aims for touch instead and gives the Sharks a lineout on the Highlanders' 22m.

12min: HIG 3-3 SHA

Bosch gives it a good thump and he slots it with ease. All tied up.

11min: HIG 3-0 SHA

Highlanders get to within 10m of the Sharks line after making a break down the right wing but it all goes to waste when their penalised at the breakdown for going off their feet. Sharks follow up their initial penalty with a second one soonafter and now they'll hand it off to Bosch from 50m out to even the scores.

8min: HIG 3-0 SHA

The forwards have done it again! Highlanders cough up the ball after the kickoff leading to a Sharks scrum but again the Highlanders get the shove on and the Sharks are penalised for angling in! Hunt kicks for touch and he's found good ground. Highlanders lineout 30m from Sharks' line.

7min: HIG 3-0 SHA

HIG THREE! The Highlanders pack delivers a penalty! Sharks scrum buckles on the engage and their penalised for not taking the hit. That gives Hunt a chance at three from the right side of the field and he slots it with ease. His first points as a Highlanders and he's got his side in front.

5min: HIG 0-0 SHA

And a penalty for offside at the ensuing lineout gives the Highlanders fantastic position! They kick for touch once more and get a lineout on the Sharks' 22m. That build up goes to waste soonafter though as the Highlanders cough up the ball shortly after. Sharks scrum just outside their 22m.

3min: HIG 0-0 SHA

It's a horror throw at the lineout and the Sharks take control of the overthrow with ease. They look to set up inside the Highlanders' 22m but a pick and go goes awry and the Highlanders are over the top. Ref blows his whistle and it's a penalty against the Sharks for not releasing. The hosts get out of jail for free.

2min: HIG 0-0 SHA

Highlanders clear immediately after kickoff. Kick doesn't go out and Sharks return the favour with a high ball. Highlanders cough the ball up as it comes back to earth and Sharks use it to their advantage to put another kick in and find touch against a disorganised Highlanders line. It bounces into touch for a Highlanders lineout just inside their 22m.

KICKOFF

Sharks get us going and we're underway in Dunedin.

PREVIEW

Aaron Smith of the Highlanders. Source: Photosport

The Highlanders are looking to get their season off to a strong start tonight after enjoying a bye in round one but they'll face a Sharks side riding the high of starting their own campaign with a win.

The Sharks travel to Dunedin after taking down the Bulls in a 23-15 win last week.

However Highlanders assistant coach Tony Brown says the southern squad - which has faced many changes in the offseason - will approach tonight's game from multiple angles.

"If you get stuck in one way of playing you get found out pretty quickly so there'll be some new stuff going on and some exciting stuff to watch," Brown said.

Brown said thier preparation this week wasn't focused heavily on the Sharks' win because conditions were completely different to what will be played tonight.

But one thing Brown does expect is a natural confidence from all the South African sides after the Springboks' World Cup win - something the franchises would want to follow up this year.

Head coach Aaron Mauger has named six Highlanders debutants for tonight's game with first time appearances for first five Mitch Hunt and wings Jona Nareki and Tima Fainga’anuku.

Looking to debut off the bench is former Blues player, Michael Collins, who is joined by loose forward, Teariki Ben-Nicholas and lock cover Jesse Parete.

TEAMS

Highlanders: 15. Josh McKay 14. Tima Fainga’anuku 13. Rob Thompson 12. Josh Ioane 11. Jona Nareki 10. Mitch Hunt 9. Aaron Smith 8. Marino Mikaele Tu’u 7. James Lentjes (c) 6. Dillon Hunt 5. Josh Dickson 4. Paripari Parkinson 3. Siate Tokolahi 2. Liam Coltman 1. Ayden Johnstone

Reserves: 16. Ash Dixon 17. Daniel Lienert-Brown 18. Josh Iosefa-Scott 19. Jesse Parete 20. Shannon Frizell 21. Kayne Hammington 22. Michael Collins 23. Teariki Ben-Nicholas

Sharks: 15. Aphelele Fassi 14. Madosh Tambwe 13. Lukhanyo Am (c) 12. Andre Esterhuizen 11. Makazole Mapimpi 10. Curwin Bosch 9. Louis Schreuder 8. Sikumbuzo Notshe 7. Tyler Paul 6. James Venter 5. Hyron Andrews 4. Ruben van Heerden 3. Thomas du Toit 2. Kerron van Vuuren 1. Ox Nche