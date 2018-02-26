LIVE: Ruthless Crusaders put Stormers to the sword in Christchurch

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of this Super Rugby clash between the Crusaders and the Stormers from AMI Stadium, Christchurch.

Jordan Taufua and Ryan Crotty of the Crusaders celebrates Manasa Mataele of the Crusaders try against the Chiefs. Source: Photosport

26 mins: Crusaders 26 Stormers 0

Hall feeds a Crusaders scrum, and they attack the blindside through Havili. The ball goes to Mo'unga who kicks over the top for Tamanivalu. The ball bounces to Marais who calls for the mark - but is denied! The Stormers try to run the ball out of danger, before winning a penalty. Crazy bit of play.

19 mins: Crusaders 26 Stormers 0

TRY! They've scored again! Samu makes a break from the Stormers' kick off, before passing back inside to Taufua who passes into Bryn Hall who runs away to score under the posts.

Mo'unga converts with ease.

18 mins: Crusaders 19 Stormers 0

TRY! The Crusaders are in again, from the back of the lineout Mo'unga finds Goodhue who gets an offload back inside to Harmon, who scores a try to remember on his first Super Rugby start.

Mo'unga with his third kick of the night, and he's got it nailed! Crusaders looking unstoppable here!

16 mins: Crusaders 12 Stormers 0

The Stormers attack now! They work the ball up to the 5m line but they've lost the ball and Scott Barrett's there to claim it! They counter now as Tamanivalu breaks down the right wing, he kicks over the top and the Stormers have the ball again.

Wiese gives away a penalty at the breakdown though, the Crusaders will have another lineout.

11 mins: Crusaders 12 Stormers 0

TRY! The Crusaders are in again, some good work from Scott Barrett at the lineout sees the Crusaders win a turnover in front of the 10m line. Mo'unga has the ball out wide, drawing in the last defender before getting the pass away to Codie Taylor who scores in the corner.

Mo'unga with his second kick of the night, and this time he nails it! Crusaders lead by 12.

8 mins: Crusaders 5 Stormers 0

TRY! Hall feeds but a free kick is awarded. Taufua takes it quickly and the Crusaders move the ball at speed! Goodhue runs at the line, before firing a pass over the top to Bridge who scores in the corner!

Mo'unga lines up the kick, and it's hit the upright! Crusaders lead by five.

6 mins: Crusaders 0 Stormers 0

The Crusaders have a lineout and work the ball towards the Stormers' line. Havili chips over the top to Bridge on the wing, before the ball is moved back infield. Goodhue nearly gets to the tryline but is tackled, great pressure from the Crusaders! The referee blows for a penalty and the Crusaders opt for the scrum!

2 mins: Crusaders 0 Stormers 0

The Crusaders steal the first line out of the match and Havili makes a run. Taufua moves the ball out wide, finding Crotty who just has to find Tamanivalu unmarked to score in the corner, but the pass evades the winger and goes into touch.

KICK OFF!

Marais kicks off, straight to Mo'unga who sends the ball into touch for a Stormers lineout.

7:33pm

Luke Romano leads the Crusaders out onto the park - he brings up his 100th Super Rugby match tonight.

7:30pm

Both teams back in the sheds, getting their final pre-match routines out of the way. Play to get underway shortly.

7:22pm

It's a beautiful Christchurch evening, with the crowd flowing in steadily to AMI Stadium. We should be in for a treat here.

PRE GAME

After victory over the Chiefs to begin their 2018 title defence, the Crusaders will be looking for back-to-back wins to begin their campaign.

Up against them will be a Stormers side currently sitting second in the South African conference, and fourth on the overall Super Rugby ladder, having lost a last minute thriller against the Waratahs last week.

With the Highlanders having a bye this week, the Crusaders will remain top of the New Zealand conference regardless of tonight's result, however a bonus point win will see the Christchurch side keep pace with the Lions on the overall table.

Lock Luke Romano will bring up his 100th cap for the Crusaders, having made his debut for the side back in 2011, earning international honours for his consistent performances over the past few seasons.

TEAMS:

Crusaders: 15. David Havili, 14. Seta Tamanivalu, 13. Jack Goodhue, 12. Ryan Crotty, 11. George Bridge, 10. Richie Mo'unga, 9. Bryn Hall, 8. Jordan Taufua, 7. Billy Harmon, 6. Peter Samu, 5. Sam Whitelock (c), 4. Scott Barrett, 3. Michael Alaalatoa, 2. Codie Taylor, 1. Wyatt Crockett.

Reserves: 16. Andrew Makalio, 17. Chris King, 18. Oliver Jager, 19. Luke Romano, 20. Heiden Bedwell-Curtis, 21. Mitchell Drummond, 22. Mitchell Hunt, 23. Manasa Mataele.

Stormers: 15. SP Marais, 14. Seabelo Senatla, 13. EW Viljoen, 12. Damian de Allende, 11. Raymond Rhule, 10. Dillyn Leyds, 9. Dewaldt Duvenage, 8. Nizaam Carr, 7. Cobus Wiese, 6. Siya Kolisi (c), 5. Pieter-Steph du Toit, 4. JD Schickerling, 3. Wilco Louw, 2. Ramone Samuels, 1. JC Janse van Resnburg.