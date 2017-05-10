LIVE: The Rugby World Cup 2019 pool draw - who will the All Blacks get?

Join us for live updates of the 2019 Rugby World Cup draw from Japan as the All Blacks discover who they'll be playing in their title defence of the Webb Ellis Cup.

The All Blacks can face the prospect of falling into a 'pool of death' tonight where they could be grouped with South Africa, France or Wales from the second-seed band.

They then could face the always uncomfortable Argentina who lay in the third-seed band after slipping to ninth in the world rankings.

Italy, Georgia and hosts Japan join Los Pumas as third seeds.

The final two places in each pool are finalised through qualifiers, which started in 2016 and will likely include the likes of Samoa, Fiji and Tonga.

New Zealand were drawn with Argentina, Georgia, Tonga and Namibia in 2015.

RUGBY WORLD CUP 2019 DRAW:

BAND ONE - New Zealand, England, Australia, Ireland

BAND TWO - Scotland, France, South Africa, Wales