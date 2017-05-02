LIVE: Reds take early lead over the Chiefs in New Plymouth

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live updates of tonight's Round 11 Super Rugby match between the Chiefs and Reds at Yarrow Stadium in New Plymouth.

22mins: CHIEFS 10-12 REDS

Chiefs get back within touching distance as Damien Mackenzie puts a penalty away as the Reds were pinged for offside after a Cooper kick.

19mins: CHIEFS 7-12 REDS

TRY! The Reds go for another line-out and then give the ball air, passing it through the backs. There's an attempted intercept from a Chiefs player but Nabuli picks up the loose ball and darts over. Cooper gets the extras too.

18mins: CHIEFS 7-5 REDS

Here come the Reds again who are looking threatening and they get another penalty and another opportunity to take the lead again.

15mins: CHIEFS 7-5 REDS

A loose lineout from the Chiefs as the Reds regain possession. The Queenslanders begin to get some phases together around the halfway mark but the Chief's defence is resolute, however they give away another penalty with a late tackle on Quade Cooper.

12mins: CHIEFS 7-5 REDS

Mackenzie gets the kick over the posts and the Chiefs take the lead after the early Reds try.

12mins: CHIEFS 5-5 REDS

The Chiefs look to hit back immediately, running as the Red's defence who scramble to get their lines together. Laulala has a couple of digs at the line and is well short and then Hames has a go. They go upstairs for the decision and after multiple looks from the TMO the TRY is awarded to Kane Hames!

10mins: CHIEFS 0-5 REDS

TRY! Stephen Moore the captain pops up after the resulting line-out drive from the penalty and scores! Quade Cooper hits the posts.

9mins: CHIEFS 0-0 REDS

Laulala gives away a penalty at the scrum near the halfway line and Cooper makes a marvelous kick next to the Chief's 5 metre line. They get a second penalty and again go for the line-out.

7mins: CHIEFS 0-0 REDS

Cooper again clears but not before he thought about running it out from his own goal line. The Chiefs are making good gains in territory but are dispossessed before they can make something of it.

5mins: CHIEFS 0-0 REDS

Cooper with a heavily strapped left knee clears the ball as the Chiefs looked for a turnover. His kick fails to go out and the Chiefs get the ball back and return inside the Red's half before they give away a penalty. They go for the line-out.

2mins: CHIEFS 0-0 REDS

Composed beginning to this encounter as both sides trade kicks from their own 22. Before the Chiefs begin to put some passes together and possession in the Red's half. There's a knock on from Mackenzie, scrum to the Reds.

KICK OFF: CHIEFS 0-0 REDS

Quade Cooper gets us underway here at Yarrow Stadium. And yes you heard right folks, Beaver is in at First-Five for Aaron Cruden who reportedly is suffering from concussion symptoms after training on Thursday.

PRE-GAME

Source: 1 NEWS

All Blacks midfielder Charlie Ngatai's return to Super Rugby has been given the green light, as he was named to start at second-five for the Chiefs against the Reds in New Plymouth tonight earlier this week.

Ngatai made a return to action last month in club rugby, having missed the last 11 months with concussion.

His return to the Chiefs will take place at Yarrow Stadium, his home ground for provincial rugby where he plays for Taranaki.

Hooker Nathan Harris also returns to the Chiefs side, having picked up a serious knee injury back in August 2016, making his first appearance of 2017 from the bench.

Elsewhere, halfback Tawera Kerr-Barlow returns to the side, while co-captain Sam Cane moves back to the openside after featuring at number eight against the Sunwolves last week.

TEAMS

CHIEFS: 1. Kane Hames, 2. Hika Elliot, 3. Nepo Laulala, 4. Dominic Bird, 5. Brodie Retallick, 6. Mitchell Brown, 7. Sam Cane, 8. Michael Leitch, 9. Tawera Kerr-Barlow, 10. Stephen Donald, 11. James Lowe, 12. Charlie Ngatai, 13. Anton Lienert-Brown, 14. Toni Pulu, 15. Damian McKenzie

CHIEFS Replacements: 16. Nathan Harris, 17. Atu Moli , 18. Siegfried Fisi'ihoi , 19. Taleni Seu, 20. Liam Messam, 21. Jonathan Taumateine, 22. Sam McNicol , 23. Shaun Stevenson.

REDS: 1. Sef Fa’agase, 2. Stephen Moore, 3. Sam Talakai, 4. Rob Simmons, 5. Lukhan Tui, 6. Hendrik Tui, 7. George Smith, 8. Scott Higginbotham, 9. James Tuttle, 10. Quade Cooper, 11. Eto Nabuli, 12. Samu Kerevi (C), 13. Campbell Magnay, 14. Izaia Perese, 15. Duncan Paia’aua