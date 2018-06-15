LIVE: RED CARD! French down to 14 men early after ugly aerial collision forces Beauden Barrett off for head check

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live updates of tonight's second Test between the All Blacks and France at Westpac Stadium in Wellington.

17min: NZL 7-3 FRA

France turn it over at the lineout and immediately give away a penalty. The All Blacks aren't hunting threes so they choose a scrum here. Lots of attacking options with the numbers advantage - what will the All Blacks choose just 5m from the French line?

16min: NZL 7-3 FRA

Scrappy play after kickoff but Jordie Barrett cleans it up with a beautiful 60m punt finding touch 5m from the French line. Pressure is on early here.

14min: NZL 7-3 FRA

NZL TRY! The All Blacks strike immediately. Joe Moody is in after breaking the line and running 20m to score untouched. Gotta love seeing a loosehead running for days! Damian McKenzie is on the field for Barrett so he takes the conversion and slots it.

12min: NZL 0-3 FRA

FRA RED! The French are down to 14 after Fall takes out Beauden Barrett. Barrett went into the air for a high ball and Fall came through taking him out with Barrett landing on his head first. To Fall's defence, he had eyes on the ball but it's dangerous contact and Barrett is heading off too for a head check. Massive turning point already in this one.

11min: NZL 0-3 FRA

FRA THREE! France take the three on offer after Cane is penalised for incorrectly entering the ruck. Parra steps up and slots it from 22m out to the right of the posts.

8min: NZL 0-0 FRA

All Blacks under all sorts off pressure after Belleau makes another clean break - this time down the right wing. He grubbers it on for Thomas but Ioane gets to it first. Barrett clears and it's a French lineout on the ABs' 22m.

7min: NZL 0-0 FRA

FRA NO TRY! The French look like their in here but the TMO robs them! It's a great run by Belleau as he breaks the line and links up with Galletier. The French No.7 is in the backfield but the All Blacks are flying in to tackle him so he pops it to Maestri. Maestri looks to score but he's tackled as he goes over the chalk. Replays show he lost the ball as he looked to score. All Blacks get off lucky there.

5min: NZL 0-0 FRA

French go got a high kick off a scrappy lineout. Jordie is underneath but as he goes up, Fall is there to contest. They collide in midair and the French fullback knocks it on in the process. Jordie came down awkwardly but he's fine. All Blacks scrum just outside their 22m.

3min: NZL 0-0 FRA

Barrett gets the ball from the scrum and goes to cross kick looking for Smith on the right wing but he's over cooked it. We come back for a French lineout on halfway.

2min: NZL 0-0 FRA

French start things off in the forwards for seven phases but it's going no where. Whitelock times his tackle well and holds him up for a maul. It finally collapses but the ball is stuck in there so the ABs are awarded a scrum. It's just inside the French half.

KICKOFF

And just as the All Blacks finish the haka there's a spot of rain starting to come down. Nothing bad though as Barrett get's things underway and the kick bounces into touch! French lineout 10m from halfway to start things.

WEATHER

Classic Welly breeze swirling around. 20km from the northwest. It's currently 12 degrees but expected to drop to 10 and despite showers an hour ago, we're in the middle of dry spell at the moment but the wet could come back any moment.

PREVIEW

Beauden Barrett makes a run in the first Test against France. Source: Photosport

The All Blacks are looking to fire on all cylinders from the opening kick off tonight, demanding more from themselves despite the 52-11 scoreline they amassed last week against France in Auckland.

But the hosts are also keeping an eye on the five changes the French have made, with some much needed fire power added to the line up thanks to Top 14 commitments no longer being an issue.

Coach Jacques Brunel says the likes of Montpellier's Benjamin Fall could be game-changing for the tourists.

"The new players will be fresh, bring enthusiasm and had good seasons for their clubs," he said.

For the All Blacks though, the team will look to the firepower of their bench once again to prove the difference after a stellar performance last week.

Damian McKenzie proved a handful off the bench during the final 20 minutes. McKenzie gained 113 metres on attack which included a fine five-pointer as well as a try-assist.

Of the other reserves, debutant front-row Karl Tu’inukuafe won a penalty in his first scrum on the park and Ardie Savea was rewarded with a try after an energetic display.

FROM THE GROUND

1 NEWS Sport presenter Andrew Saville caught up with injured midfielder Sonny Bill Williams to see how his recovery from surgery is going and pick his brains about tonight's Test. Check out the full interview below.

TEAMS

New Zealand: 15 Jordie Barrett, 14 Ben Smith, 13 Anton Lienert-Brown, 12 Ryan Crotty, 11 Rieko Ioane, 10 Beauden Barrett, 9 Aaron Smith, 8 Luke Whitelock, 7 Sam Cane, 6 Liam Squire, 5 Scott Barrett, 4 Sam Whitelock (c), 3 Owen Franks, 2 Codie Taylor, 1 Joe Moody

Replacements: 16 Nathan Harris, 17 Karl Tu’inukuafe, 18 Ofa Tuungafasi, 19 Vaea Fifita, 20 Ardie Savea, 21 TJ Perenara, 22 Damian McKenzie, 23 Ngani Laumape

France: 15 Benjamin Fall, 14 Teddy Thomas, 13 Mathieu Bastareaud (c), 12 Geoffrey Doumayrou, 11 Gael Fickou, 10 Anthony Belleau, 9 Morgan Parra, 8 Kelian Gourdon, 7 Kélian Galletier, 6 Mathieu Babillot, 5 Yoann Maestri, 4 Bernard le Roux, 3 Uini Atonio, 2 Camille Chat, 1 Dany Priso