LIVE: Rebels attempting comeback as Koroibate crosses for his second of the night

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live updates of tonight's Round 14 Super Rugby game between the Rebels and the Crusaders at AAMI PARK in Melbourne.

72min: REB 19-41 CRU

Stoppage in play as Rebels flanker McMahon leaves the field with his arm in a sling and his face srunched. He looks in alot of pain. The injury stoppage means the Crusaders will get a scrum inside the Rebels' 22.

70min: REB 19-41 CRU

The Rebels get a penalty as the Crusaders don't release the ball after stringing a lot of phases together. But the lineout the Rebels get goes pearshaped with a poor throw and the Crusaders earn a scrumfeed.

67min: REB 19-41 CRU

The lineout is defused after the Crusaders' maul goes nowhere and they don't use the ball. But the following scrum to the Rebels is a near disaster as Drummond makes a brilliant attack as the ball comes out and it forces Hodge to make an awkward kick deep in his in-goal. It doesn't go out and the Crusaders are on attack again.

64min: REB 19-41 CRU

The Rebels have a penalty reversed against them as the TMO alerts the Ref of a dangerous neckroll at a breakdown. Momentum killer for the Rebels after stringing nine phases together and earning a penalty for killing the ball but now they have to defend their line with Crusaders lineout just 10m away.

61min: REB 19-41 CRU

CRU TRY! The Crusaders respond immediately and it's the sub Drummond who is in. The try is all thanks to Taufua who looks to have taken Mafi's great run personally as he one-ups his opposite with a strong run of his own down the sideline. He gets the ball after the Crusaders turn the ball over from kickoff and fends two off before setting offloading to Drummond to waltz it in.

58min: REB 19-36 CRU

REB TRY! Great turnaround from the Rebels as another strong run from Mataele looks to give the Crusaders a chance but his pass back infield as he goes out is intercepted 5m out from the Rebels' line. They fling it wide and Mafi gets into space after Dagg misses the tackle. He links up with Koriobate who runs away for the easy five. Great length of the field try.

56min: REB 14-36 CRU

Frustrating times for the Rebels as whenever they get the ball, they make some good metres and find themselves in the Crusaders' half but they turn it over at the breakdown. It's a mix of reckless ball use and clean stealing by the Crusaders. Either way, it's killing the Rebels.

53min: REB 14-36 CRU

Crusaders are refusing to give away possession and are happily playing with ball in hand inside their own half. They aren't making the metres they did in the first half but they are robbing the Rebels of mounting a comeback.

51min: REB 14-36 CRU

Crusaders show some class on defence as they are put under pressure when their scrum gives away a penalty. The result is a lineout 10m out. Rebels go wide off the top of the lineout and as soon as the ball goes to ground, the Crusaders loosies pounce and turn it over!

49min: REB 14-36 CRU

Rebels are finally showing up in this game as their defence steps up to the Crusaders after the visitors opt to run instead of kick after the kickoff. The Crusaders can't get anywhere and eventually force a scrum for their efforts after a breakdown can't get the ball out.

45min: REB 14-36 CRU

CRU TRY! Havili responds for the Crusaders immediately! Mataele gets the Crusaders down into the Rebels' 22 after a brilliant run down the left sideline. He shakes off 2 and tries to step a third but he can't get it down so he passes it back infield. Rebels intercept and kick it downfield but they fail to put it out. Crusaders sprint back into the 22. It's quickly recycled and Havili is in a hole and over the line. Too easy.

42min: REB 14-31 CRU

REB TRY! Rebels get the start they needed as the Crusaders are caught napping after kickoff. They get the ball back after the Crusaders knock the ball on and immediately pounce. Rebels rumble into the Crusaders' 22. Toby Smith takes the ball off the back and bowls through the defenders to stretch out and score.

HT: REB 7-31 CRU

Rebels get one last shot to score through Volavola but he on the Crusaders' 22m. They knock it on at the breakdown and the hooter goes to send them to the sheds. Rebels have shown sparks of life in the last 10min but it's so late that the Crusaders have alread put four tries on them and are rolling forward with ease and confidence every time they have the ball in hand.

38min: REB 7-31 CRU

Crusaders are steady after kickoff after the Rebels defence shuts down an attempted break by Tamanivalu. They string some phases together but it goes no where so they thump it downfield.

35min: REB 7-31 CRU

CRU TRY! And it's become a ping-pong match as the Crusaders respond with another try. It's Brown's second of the night (and career) as the Crusaders get the ball back off a knock on by the Rebels at the kickoff. They go wide and beautiful quick hands from Dagg gets Whitelock and Brown in open space on the wing. Whitelock draws and passes and that's easy enough.

33min: REB 7-24 CRU

REB TRY! The Rebels respond immediately through Koroibati! The get a penalty to put them in great position and off the lineout inside the Crusaders 22m, Stirzaker finds the rookie winger at speed and he strolls through a gaping hole to score.

31min: REB 0-24 CRU

CRU TRY! Tamanivalu is over and considering he made the linebreak in his 22 to start the play, it's well deserved. He fends off one and gets inot open field before opting for a grubber. It's recovered by the Rebels but Tamanivalu takes him out of bounds. The Crusaders then take a quick lineout, run it into the Rebels 22m and set up a ruck 10m out. From there, Hall goes back to the middle of the field and it's Tamanivalu at speed who bowls over the line.

29min: REB 0-17 CRU

Rebels show their first signs off life as they take a penalty quickly deep inside their half and go wide to Koroibate. He thinks about running but kicks instead and it'll be a Crusaders lineout on their 5m.

26min: REB 0-17 CRU

CRU TRY! Jed Brown gets his first ever Super Rugby try as he rumbles over at the back of the Crusaders' maul off the lineout. As easy as you like.

25min: REB 0-10 CRU

REB YELLOW! Hodge is off after he's ruled to have deliberately knocked down Dagg's pass. Some will say failed intercept, some will say knockdown. Ref's made his call and the Crusaders will go for another lineout with the penalty they recieve.

23min: REB 0-10 CRU

Crusaders with a good attacking opportunity here after their scrum earns them a penalty. They choose to go to the lineout so its the Crusaders throw-in 5m off the Rebels line.

19min: REB 0-10 CRU

Rebels continue to let the Crusaders make easy metres and it's only going to hurt them in the long run as the Crusaders confidence with ball in hand grows. Rebels kick the ball down to the Crusaders 22m after taking in the kick off and the Crusaders aren't even hesitating in running it back.

16min: REB 0-10 CRU

CRU TRY! SAM WHITELOCK WITH THE BIG BUMP! Crusaders with the ball 30m after running back a 22m dropout they forced onto the Rebels. The ball is recycled at the ruck and Hall looks to run off the back, he draws in one before passing to Whitelock. Whitelock shrugs off one before Stirzaker lines him up but Whitelock obliterates him! Bumps him off, passes to his left and a skip pass to Mataele sees the young Fijian go over in the corner.

13min: REB 0-3 CRU

Bad news for the Crusaders as Pete Samu comes off with what looks like an ankle injury. Rebels have a lineout on the Crusaders 22m thanks to a penalty for a collapsed scrum. Rebels go wide off the top of the lineout and it's turned over at the breakdown but the Crusaders knock it on again! Rebels scrum on the Crusaders 22 coming up.

10min: REB 0-3 CRU

Crusaders attack off the kickoff as Mo'unga chips a little kick over the top and recovers it on halfway. The Crusaders quickly recycle for a quick pick and go but they're penalised at the ensuing ruck for not releasing. Rebels kick it down field for a lineout on the Crusaders 10m.

8min: REB 0-3 CRU

CRU THREE! Mo'unga gets the first points of the night after the Rebels are pinged for killing the ball. A big kick from Hodge doesn't go out and Havili runs it back into the Rebels half when the penalty occurs 40m out.

6min: REB 0-0 CRU

Crusaders immediately surge back into the Rebels half and a good break down the left sideline is quickly recycled and shifted down the line to Dagg on the right wing. He has space in front of him, looks to goose step but loses the ball as he does so! First touch since March is a forgetable one for Dagg unfortunately. Rebels scrum 10m from their line.

4min: REB 0-0 CRU

Crusaders knock it on after a poor putback at the ruck from Alaalatoa. Rebels scrum on their 22m and Koroibati opts to kick away.

2min: REB 0-0 CRU

Rebels get an early penalty after the Crusaders are pinged for not releasing the ball. They opt for a lineout instead of an easy three but they lose thier lineout and immediately give the Crusaders a penalty back. Crusaders now with a lineout on the Rebels 22m.

KICKOFF

The Rebels get things underway on a clear night at AAMI Park.

PRE-GAME

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson has confirmed All Blacks back Israel Dagg will make his return to Super Rugby starting on the wing this weekend after recovering from knee surgery.

Robertson made 10 changes to the starting XV for the match, including the return of Dagg.

"He's been dancing round all week," Robertson said of Dagg.

"He's chahooing and back to his normal self so he gets a start on the wing."

Dagg has been out of Super Rugby action since suffering a knee injury that required surgery in round three against the Reds.

In other changes, last week's bench front row of Wyatt Crockett, Ben Funnell and Mike Alaalatoa becomes the starting front row for tonight, with Andrew Makalio, Joe Moody and Oli Jager all named on the bench.

Owen Franks has been given the week off completely with a southern derby against the Highlanders next week to freshen up for.

Lock Quinten Strange will make his first start of the season, pairing up with Sam Whitelock - usual starter Luke Romano earning a break with a spot on the bench.

All Black loosie Mark Todd is still recovering from a head knock, as is centre Ryan Crotty.

TEAMS

REB: 1. Toby Smith, 2. James Hanson, 3. Tyrel Lomax, 4. Steve Cummins, 5. Lopeti Timani, 6. Sean McMahon, 7. Colby Fainga’a, 8. Amanaki Mafi, 9. Nic Stirzaker (C), 10. Jackson Garden-Bachop, 11. Marika Koroibete, 12. Reece Hodge, 13. Tom English, 14. Sefa Naivalu, 15. Ben Volavola

REB Reserves: 16. Siliva Siliva, 17. Fereti Sa’aga, 18. Laurie Weeks, 19. Culum Retallick, 20. Hugh Sinclair, 21. Ben Meehan, 22. Mitch Inman, 23. Jonah Placid

CRU: 1. Wyatt Crockett, 2. Ben Funnell, 3. Michael Alaalatoa, 4. Quinten Strange, 5. Sam Whitelock (C), 6. Heiden Bedwell-Curtis, 7. Pete Samu, 8. Jordan Taufua, 9. Bryn Hall, 10. Richie Mo’unga, 11. Manasa Mataele, 12. Tim Bateman, 13. Seta Tamanivalu, 14. Israel Dagg, 15. David Havili