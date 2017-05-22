LIVE: Provincial Barbarians hold slender halftime lead over lacklustre Lions

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's coverage of the British and Irish Lions' tour opener against the New Zealand Provincial Barbarians from Toll Stadium, Whangarei.

47 mins: Barbarians 7 Lions 6

Penalty for the Barbarians after a high tackle from the Lions. Gatland with a good kick downfield for a lineout. Owen Farrell looking ready to come on for the Lions, he could really inject some quality into the Lions' backline.

46 mins: Barbarians 7 Lions 6

The Barbarians attacking now, they manage to win a lineout. Lachlan Boshier is being replaced by Matt Matich, who runs out onto his home ground, welcomed by the crowd with a cheer.

43 mins: Barbarians 7 Lions 6

The Lions win another penalty early in the second half. Again, they go for the three rather than try and attack the tryline. Laidlaw with the kick from in front - and he's got it. Barbarians still lead by one.

41 mins: Barbarians 7 Lions 3

Sexton kicks off to get the second half underway.

8:37pm

The Barbarians are back out on the field, no sign of the Lions. Warren Gatland will no doubt be furious with his side's first half performance. A team with more than 750 Test appearances between them trailing a side that haven't secured full-time Super Rugby deals.

The Lions finally back out there.

HALFTIME: Barbarians 7 Lions 3

Laidlaw feeds the scrum, Joseph has a go at the line but is held up! The referee blows the whistle as both teams head to the sheds. The Barbarians with a 7-3 lead at the break.

42 mins: Barbarians 7 Lions 3

The Lions with one last attack as the siren goes. Watson goes close but is tackled short of the line, Alun Wyn Jones has a crack but is tackled, the Lions throw a loose pass that Hogg loses backwards, but the Barbarians are penalised for offside! Will they take the three? No! They want one more scrum before halftime.

40 mins: Barbarians 7 Lions 3

The Lions attack down their right. Hogg and Watson combine nicely to go past the five metre line. Marler has a charge at the Barbarians' line but he's been held up! Some desperate defence from the Barbarians now - they'd love a lead at halftime.

38 mins: Barbarians 7 Lions 3

The Barbarians turn the ball over again! Ross with the great bit of work - but they throw a forward pass! Lions ball yet again. Kyle Sinckler is down for the Lions, he looks like he's been winded.

37 mins: Barbarians 7 Lions 3

The Lions have the ball again, Sexton looks for a kick over the top for Seymour to chase but there's too much on it! Barbarians lineout.

35 mins: Barbarians 7 Lions 3

Bryn Gatland is penalised for tackling Sexton off the ball. The Barbarians win a penalty for obstruction, before the Lions are penalised again for not being back 10m! Lineout to the Barbarians.

32 mins: Barbarians 7 Lions 3

The Lions go close! Hogg is held up over the tryline after some great work from Ben Te'o. The Lions will have a scrum on the five metre line.

30 mins: Barbarians 7 Lions 3

Barbarians scrum, they run at the Lions again. Faletau wins the ball, Ben Te'o has a strong run through a gap, the Lions have a huge overlap! Watson gets the pass but falls over short of the line and is forced into touch! The Barbarians take the quick throw before Gatland clears the ball, Hogg makes a mistake in trying to keep the ball in and it'll be a Barbarians lineout!

27 mins: Barbarians 7 Lions 3

The Barbarians attack again! Laulala makes a burst but can't hold onto the ball! Laidlaw boots the ball downfield as the ball dribbles over the touchline for a Barbarians throw.

26 mins: Barbarians 7 Lions 3

The Lions waste a lineout, Rory Best's throw not straight - the Barbarians are easily the better side at the moment as the Lions seem to be refusing to play anything other than the typical Northern Hemisphere style of play.

23 mins: Barbarians 7 Lions 3

TRY! Barbarians lineout, the ball in the hands of Gatland who puts a bomb up! The Barbarians regather and pick-and-go at the Lions' line. The referee has the arm out after Stratton was taken out. Anderson-Heather has a crack and he's over! The Barbarians score the first try through their skipper! Gatland with the kick, and he makes no mistake.

21 mins: Barbarians 0 Lions 3

Barbarians scrum, Gatland runs at the line but is taken down short. Anderson-Heather has a go now. Tucker has a crack at the line but loses the ball! A golden opportunity wasted for the Barbarians. Lions scrum.

19 mins: Barbarians 0 Lions 3

Finau goes close! Laulala makes a break up the middle, he waits too long to get the pass away and Finau is held up over the line. Faletau coming up good for the Lions with the try saving tackle. Finau's stayed down injured here. Barbarians scrum. Jonah Lowe looks like coming on for Finau.

18 mins: Barbarians 0 Lions 3

Penalty! The Lions turn to run the ball now. The Barbarians are penalised for offside at the breakdown, Inga Finau the culprit. The Lions again go for the kick, a chorus of boo's erputs around Toll Stadium. Some really negative rugby being played by the Lions here. Sexton lines the kick up, this time he gets it to open the Lions' account on this tour.

15 mins: Barbarians 0 Lions 0

The Barbarians running the ball at the Lions tonight. Stuart Hogg can't keep hold of the ball, seeing the ball go out for a Barbarians lineout. Gatland puts another kick up, Anthony Watson gathers and calls for the mark.

13 mins: Barbarians 0 Lions 0

Ben Te'o makes a burst up the middle for the Lions, who are looking to use the ball now. Watson fires a hospital pass back to Te'o, Rory Best ends up with the ball but loses it in the tackle! Boshier with the good work for the Barbarians. The Barbarians' captain Sam Anderson-Heather is down for treatment now. He looks to be having trouble with his knee.

10 minutes: Barbarians 0 Lions 0

The Barbarians are penalised for offside and the Lions are going to take a shot at goal. There's a statement of how this tour's going to go if ever there was one. Sexton lines up the kick, having not missed a kick in Ireland's entire Six Nations campaign. He's missed here though - still scoreless after 10 minutes.

8 minutes: Barbarians 0 Lions 0

The Barbarians penalised for offside, the Lions will now have the chance to get the ball out of their own half for the first time in the match. Sexton with a massive kick downfield.

7 minutes: Barbarians 0 Lions 0

The Lions manage to turn over the ball from the next play. Joe Marler with a great effort to turn the maul around and win possession for his side. Elsewhere, Josh Goodhue is treated for an injury. Lions scrum.

5 minutes: Barbarians 0 Lions 0

The Lions penalised again! Gatland stabs a kick over the top for Reece, who can't hold onto the ball. The referee brings back play for the advantage, Barbarians with 83% possession so far.

3 minutes: Barbarians 0 Lions 0

Bryn Gatland is laid out by a huge hit from Moriarty! The Welsh loose forward flattens his national coach's son. The Barbarians win a penalty, Gatland goes for the lineout instead of taking the three.

1 minute: Barbarians 0 Lions 0

Straight away the Barbarians have a chance, Gatland's kick is misjudged, Sevu Reece pounces to give the home side possession. The Lions manage to win the turnover through Henderson. Laidlaw fires a decent box kick downfield.

KICK OFF

Bryn Gatland kicks off to get the match started.

7:32pm

A traditional Maori challenge is given to both sides, the Whangarei crowd stand to applaud a phenomenal showing.

7:30pm

The Lions are the first side out, led by Sam Warburton. The Whangarei crowd give them a rapturous welcome. The Provincial Barbarians are second out of the sheds, Sam Anderson-Heather leads his side onto the field, they'll remember this match for the rest of their careers.

7:27pm

Both teams back in the changing sheds, going through their final preparations before the match, and the tour, gets underway here tonight.

7:20pm

What a game we're in for tonight! Toll Stadium is at capacity as the Lions begin their tour of New Zealand.

PRE MATCH

After 12 years since they last kicked a ball on our shores, the British and Irish Lions again come to New Zealand ahead of the biggest series in world rugby.

Warren Gatland's side will look to achieve what many have considered to be impossible in recent years, defeating the All Blacks on their home turf.

First up however, a collection of some of the best players without fulltime Super Rugby contracts - the New Zealand Provincial Barbarians.

Gatland has named as strong a side as many could have hoped for, with over 750 Test match appearances spread across the matchday 23.

Kiwi born Ben Te'o will start at second five, having only made his England debut in 2016.

For the home side, all eyes will be on young Bryn Gatland, playing at first-five against the side coached by his father.

TEAMS

Provincial Barbarians: 15. Luteru Laulala, 14. Sam Vaka, 13. Inga Finau, 12. Dwayne Sweeney, 11. Sevu Reece, 10. Bryn Gatland, 9. Jack Stratton, 8. Mitchell Dunshea, 7. Lachlan Boshier, 6. James Tucker, 5. Keepa Mewett, 4. Josh Goodhue, 3. Oliver Jager, 2. Sam Anderson-Heather (c), 1. Aidan Ross.

Reserves: 16. Andrew Makalio, 17. Tolu Fahamokioa, 18. Marcel Renata, 19. Matt Matich, 20. Peter Rowe, 21. Richard Judd, 22. Jonah Lowe, 23. Junior Ngaluafe

Lions: 15. Stuart Hogg, 14. Anthony Watson, 13. Jonathan Joseph, 12. Ben Te'o, 11. Tommy Seymour, 10 Johnny Sexton, 9. Greg Laidlaw, 8. Taulupe Faletau, 7. Sam Warburton (c), 6. Ross Moriarty, 5. Iain Henderson, 4. Alun Wyn Jones, 3. Kyle Sinckler, 2. Rory Best, 1. Joe Marler.