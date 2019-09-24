LIVE: Manu Samoa lead Russia despite losing two players to the sinbin for high tackles

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of the Rugby World Cup pool A match between Samoa and Russia from Kumagaya Rugby Stadium in Kumagaya City.

Russia 9 - 24 Manu Samoa

52 mins: Fidow is in again! Samoa have found their feet in this match now., It started with a great counter-attack, several phases later it came out to the left where Fidow finished. Pisi converts again.

48 mins: Fidow is in for the Manu! What a lovely inside ball off the scrum and the left winger goes over virtually untouched. Pisi converts.

47 mins: As they did after Samoa's first try, Russia have hit back with three points of their own. This time with a beautifully struck drop goal from Kushnarev.

46 mins: Pisi hooks the conversion. Amosa will need a stretcher unfortunately.

44 mins: Samoa, back to their full compliment, have gone over! And one of the Russians has been yellow carded for the high tackle on the tryscorer, who looks to have injured his knee. It was the No.8 Amosa, who still hasn't got up with knee injury.

Halftime: Russia has knocked on to end an incredibly eventful first half. Russia lead by one but it could have been more given Manu were reduced to 14. There's still plenty of work to be done for Samoa, we'll see if they're up to it after the break.

38 mins: Samoa are back to 14 just before Nanai-Williams drops a kick., The next bit might take some explaining. A scrap broke out and Russia charged down a kick before going so close to scoring. The wash up is the Russians have a 5m scrum. Can Samoa hang on until halftime?

34 mins: Pisi misses a penalty from some 45m, a bit of time off the clock at least.

29 mins: Having dodged that bullet, Manu will have a second player sinbinned for another high tackle, this time it's hooker Motu Matu'u, who was knocked out in the tackle and surely won't be allowed to continue following the 10 minutes.

Anyway, Manu will be down to 13 men for the best part of 10 minutes, what a chance for Russia.

27 mins: We're looking at a high shot from a Samoan player, there'll be a card of some colour. It'll be red. The TMO has said that the Russian was dipping which might make it a yellow. It will. It's Manu centre Rey Lee-Lo who will sit down for 10 minutes, good decision.

24 mins: Russia halfback Vavilin bursts right through from the lineout but then Samoa captain Artemyev back the best part of 20m with some great defence. Russia get the penalty that they'll kick surely. Kushnarev slots it to give Russia the lead.

18 mins: Russia hit back with a penalty they won straight from the restart. And then they knock the ball on from the restart folllowing the penalty.

15 mins: Samoa are in! Set up by Nanai-Williams, who threw a great cut-out pass and Leiua produced a great finish just inside the right corner. Pisi can't convert.

13 mins: Russia win a scrum penalty. That's some pack they've got there! Worrying signs for Manu but just as I say that they win the ball from the lineout.

11 mins: Samoa make a break down the left and a couple of phases later Russia give away a kickable penalty. The Manu elect to go for the corner though.

7 mins: Samoa with a great attacking chance but they end up running out of room and left-winger Fidow is bundled over the left touchline.

3 mins: Russia made a half break and then Nanai-Williams almost took an intercept. Moments later he throws a horrible flick pass after fielding a kick almost in his own 22.

1 mins: Samoa kick off and they charge down the kick following the first breakdown.

10.16pm - That gets a great reception and interestingly the it's the first time the Russians have faced a Pacific Island nation and a pre-match challenge.

10.14pm - And now for the Sivi Tau, both are great moments for the players.

10.12pm - Despite the four-day break, Russia's team is unchanged. Time for the anthems...

10.10pm - The teams are coming onto the field now in Kumagaya.

Preview: Manu Samoa get their Rugby World Cup campaign underway tonight as the strongest of favourites against a Russia-side coming off a four-day break having lost to Japan in the opening match of the tournament on Friday.

Russia acquitted themselves well in the 30-10 loss to Japan, particularly in the early stages with Samoa sure to be wary of their strength in the forwards and their kicking.

The Manu will hoping to kickstart their campaign with a confidence-boosting bonus point with the bigger challenge of Scotland awaiting in six days.