LIVE: Lions take lead with early penalties against the Crusaders in Christchurch

23 min: Crusaders still searching for gaps in the Lions defence as Bryn Hall makes a run but gets taken down before they can make anything of it. Referee comes back for a penalty and Mo'unga points to the posts.

21 min: Some pushing and shoving now after the Crusaders turn the Lions scrum inside out. Penalty to the Crusaders who kick for touch.

20 min: Blood-bin now for Hogg who ran into Connor Murray's elbow and has completely cut open his forehead. There is blood pouring down his face as he jogs off to be replaced.

19 min: Great defence there from Tamanivalu who saved a sure try as the Lions had an overlap after the lineout. Crusaders regain the ball and hoof it out.

17 min: Lions building pressure again just inside the Crusaders half. The Europeans have been relentless with their pressure and have dominated possession so far inside the first 20 minutes. Crusaders beginning to get frustrated and conceding more and more penalties.

15 min: Owen Farrell takes the kick and again nails the penalty to put the Lions up by 6.

14 min: Scrum now after Mo'unga drops a ball cold. Lions then get a penalty straight after the scrum, its from a kickable distance too for Farrell.

12 min: Lions have a penalty now and Farrell is lining it up after there were Crusaders' hands in the ruck and the English first-five makes no mistake 40 metres out.

10 min: Connor Murray comes out with a beauty of a box kick 5 metres from his own line and wins back a tonne of territory for the Lions.

8 min: Both sides struggling with the slippery surface tonight as Liam Williams drops it for the Lions. Crusaders try and make the most of the advantage but make a has of it. Ref comes back for the scrum.

6 min: Crusaders miss an opportunity there with a lineout deep in the Lions half but Codie Taylor over cooks it and the Lions regather.

5 min: Lions win a free-kick after an early push in the scrum and decide to take it quickly and kick.

3 min: Theres a big difference in the Lions' game plan, they're playing with much more intensity and vigor. Crusaders win a penalty though, after some good work from Taufua as the Lions player fails to release.

1 min: And already the Lions are looking to bounce back after their disappointing performance earlier in the week, George Bridge making a crucial interception to deny the Lions who had an overlap 5 metres out from the Crusaders try line.

KICKOFF: And we are underway here in Christchurch after the Crusaders performed a spine-chilling haka with a huge amount of intensity. The southerners are pumped for this one!

PRE-GAME

British and Irish Lions' fullback Leigh Halfpenny kicks a penalty against the Blues at Eden Park in Auckland Source: Photosport

The Crusaders have scooped more pressure onto the British and Irish Lions, suggesting player morale will hinge on winning their tour blockbuster in Christchurch.

Questions raised over the quality of the Lions will be amplified if they suffer another early tour loss, having succumbed to the Blues on Wednesday following a limp opening win over the provincial Barbarians.

The Super Rugby-leading Crusaders tonight present arguably the most daunting obstacle outside the three Tests.

Keen to remind them of that is assistant coach Leon MacDonald, who said the tourists will struggle to generate team spirit - the lifeblood of any successful campaign - if they're not getting results.

"The excuses are over it's time for a performance - I actually get that feeling from them," MacDonald said.

"They've rolled out a very strong team and if they don't nail it this weekend, they'll feel the pressure.

"For the morale of the camp, a good win here could really set them off. The tour could turn around really quickly."

MacDonald saw small gains from the Lions in their 22-16 loss to the Blues.

The Blues v British and Irish Lions. Source: Photosport

He expects a set piece that started to hum at Eden Park will go up another cog against his own team's All Blacks tight five.

That, in turn, will have a flow-on effect.

"We know they've got x-factor players. That'll start coming to the fore once they start getting the rest of their game together.

"The Blues game showed us they took some strides pretty quickly.

"They were right in it and they started to flex their muscles where we knew they would, around the lineout drive and scrummaging."

Another Lions strength was their defensive line speed, which needed pinpoint cut-out passes or slick offloads to breach.

MacDonald says they have combatted similar methods from Super Rugby rivals this season, one reason why they boast a perfect 14-win record.

"Any team's vulnerable if you can get quick ball and I suppose that's the challenge for us," he said.

"We've played some good tough games this year and experienced some line speed.

"This will be a new challenge. They're international players and the crowd's probably going to be a lot more vocal than what we're used to in New Zealand."

Former MacDonald knows first-hand what it takes to beat the Lions, playing in the NZ Maori team who toppled the combined side in 2005, along with the first two Tests of that series' clean sweep.

TEAMS

CRU: 15 Israel Dagg, 14 Seta Tamanivalu, 13 Jack Goodhue, 12 David Havili, 11 George Bridge, 10 Richie Mo'Unga, 9 Bryn Hall; 1 Joe Moody, 2 Codie Taylor, 3 Owen Franks, 4 Luke Romano, 5 Sam Whitelock (c), 6 Heiden Bedwell-Curtis, 7 Matt Todd, 8 Jordan Taufua.

CRU Replacements: 16 Ben Funnell, 17 Wyatt Crockett, 18 Michael Alaalatoa, 19 Quinten Strange, 20 Jed Brown, 21 Mitchell Drummond, 22 Mitchell Hunt, 23 Tim Bateman.

LIO: 15 Stuart Hogg, 14 George North, 13 Jonathan Davies, 12 Ben Te'o, 11 Liam Williams, 10 Owen Farrell, 9 Conor Murray; 1 Mako Vunipola, 2 Jamie George, 3 Tadhg Furlong, 4 Alun Wyn Jones (c), 5 George Kruis, 6 Peter O'Mahony, 7 Sean O'Brien, 8 Taulupe Faletau.