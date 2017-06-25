LIVE: Lions take early lead over star-studded Hurricanes

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of this British and Irish Lions tour match against the Hurricanes from Westpac Stadium, Wellington.

Ngani Laumape, TJ Perenara and Jordie Barrett of the Hurricanes celebrate a try against the Western Force. Source: Photosport

11 mins: Hurricanes 0 Lions 3

Biggar makes the kick look easy from right in front. Lions take the lead with the first points of the night.

10 mins: Hurricanes 0 Lions 0

Best throws and the Lions look to drive from their lineout. Riccitelli getting involved with the counter-ruck. The Lions' forwards keeping the ball going forwards. Now they shift it out to the backs, Nowell is tackled by Milner-Skudder but the referee goes back for a penalty! The Lions opt for a shot at goal and the Westpac crowd boo in disapproval.

8 mins: Hurricanes 0 Lions 0

Huge scrum from the Hurricanes and they win the ball! Hang on, the referee awards a penalty against Ben May! Lions ball, they boot the ball downfield for the lineout.

6 mins: Hurricanes 0 Lions 0

The Hurricanes take the blindside route from the scrum! Milner-Skudder kicks over the top and catches the Lions off guard! They regather in time and clear the ball to Jordie Barrett, who finds Laumape who is tackled. The Hurricanes get the ball to Abbott who loses the ball in the tackle! Mistakes hurting both sides early on here.

3 mins: Hurricanes 0 Lions 0

A strong scrum from the Lions, Laidlaw looks to move the ball quickly. Stander loses the ball in the tackle, the Hurricanes will have a scrum now, can they unleash their deadly backs from the set piece.

1 min: Hurricanes 0 Lions 0

The Hurricanes get off to a good start! Vince Aso with a burst upfield, getting the ball to Jordie Barrett who can't quite hold on. Lions scrum.

KICK OFF!

Dan Biggar gets things rolling for the tourists.

7:33pm

Brad Shields leads the Hurricanes out now. Westpac roar to welcome their team and defending Super Rugby champions.

7:31pm

Rory Best leads the Lions out onto the pitch. Most of these players won't feature on our shores again this tour. Some will be using this game as a chance to show Warren Gatland that they should be starting against the All Blacks come Saturday night.

7:28pm

Not too far away from kick off now. Both sides have warmed up and are back in the sheds for the last bit of advice from the coaches. Westpac Stadium is at capacity and then some, with additional seating added.



7:05pm

Some bad news for the Lions, Jared Payne has been ruled out of this match. Leigh Halfpenny takes his spot in the number 23 jersey.

PRE MATCH

Having lost 30-15 to the All Blacks at Eden Park, the Lions come into this match looking to get some momentum back on their side ahead of the second Test this Saturday.

Standing in their way are none other than the 2016 Super Rugby champions, boasting some of the most destructive players on New Zealand shores.

The home side have been bolstered by the return of four key All Blacks, with Jordie Barrett, Vaea Fifita, Julian Savea and Ngani Laumape all in the starting side.

The Lions have already dropped two matches to New Zealand's Super Rugby contingent, tasting defeat at the hands of the Blues and Highlanders, yet defeated the Crusaders and Cheifs.

This match takes on so much more significance for the tourists, with the "midweek" squad looking to put their hands up for Test match selection later on in the tour.

TEAMS

Hurricanes: 15. Jordie Barrett, 14. Nehe Milner-Skudder, 13. Vince Aso, 12. Ngani Laumape, 11. Julian Savea, 10. Otere Black, 9. Te Toirora-Tahuriorangi. 8. Brad Shields (c), 7. Callum Gibbins, 6. Vaea Fifita, 5. Sam Lousi, 4. Mark Abbott, 3. Jeff To'omaga-Allen, 2. Ricky Riccitelli, 1. Ben May.

Reserves: 16. Leni Apisai, 17. Chris Eves, 18. Mike Kainga, 19. James Blackwell, 20. Reed Princep, 21. Kemara Hauiti-Parapara, 22. Wes Goosen, 23. Cory Jane.

Lions: 15. Jack Nowell, 14. Tommy Seymour, 13. Jonathan Joseph, 12. Robbie Henshaw, 11. George North, 10. Dan Biggar, 9. Greg Laidlaw, 8. CJ Stander, 7. Justin Tipuric, 6. James Haskell, 5. Courtney Lawes, 4. Iain Henderson, 3. Dan Cole, 2. Rory Best (c), 1. Joe Marler.