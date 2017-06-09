 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Rugby


LIVE: Lions look to topple another Super Rugby side as they take on in-form Highlanders in Dunedin

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of the Highlanders taking on the British and Irish Lions at Forsyth-Barr Stadium, Dunedin.

Highlanders coach Jon Preston believed the centre had been a standout performer in recent weeks.
Source: 1 NEWS

KICK OFF!

Dan Biggar gets us underway! Kicking into the Highlanders' half.

7:33pm

The Highlanders unleash their Scottish-inspired challenge, Luke Whitelock presents Sam Warburton with a claymore for the Lions to remember the match. Not far until kick-off now.

7:31pm

Luke Whitelock leads the Highlanders out, a mighty roar welcomes them onto the field. Members of the Dunedin City Pipe Band accompany the side.

7:30pm

The Lions are first out of the tunnel, lead by captain Sam Warburton looking to overcome his recent injury woes.

7:25pm

The Lions are looking to build on their 12-3 win over the Super Rugby frontrunners, the Crusaders. The Highlanders meanwhile are without several key player on duty with the Maori All Blacks, leaving the visitors as firm favourites on paper to take this match out. 

However, rugby isn't played on paper with a huge home crowd in to support the Highlanders in search of a famous win in Dunedin.

7:16pm

What a night we're in for! A fantastic crowd is building at Forsyth-Barr, with fans of all ages expected to pack in for a sell-out in this mouth-watering clash.

PRE MATCH:

Having lost to the Blues before rallying to get their tour back on track with a win over the previously unbeaten Crusaders, the Lions are in Dunedin where they'll meet the 2015 Super Rugby champions.

The men from the south face a tough task again the tourists, with several key players missing after being selected to represent the Maori All Blacks against the Lions in Rotorua this weekend.

All Blacks Lima Sopoaga and Waisake Naholo will turn out for the Highlanders tonight, before linking up with the rest of the squad in Auckland.

While Malakai Fekitoa, not picked for the All Blacks, has a point to prove tonight.

For the Lions, skipper Sam Warburton returns to the side having been under an injury cloud, while Kiwi born Jared Payne gets a start at fullback thanks to an injury to Stuart Hogg.

The Highlanders will give the Lions a unique welcome before kick-off in Dunedin tomorrow.
Source: 1 NEWS

TEAMS:

Highlanders: 15. Richard Buckman, 14. Waisake Naholo, 13. Malakai Fekitoa, 12. Teihorangi Walden, 11. Tevita Li, 10. Lima Sopoaga, 9. Kayne Hammington, 8. Luke Whitelock (c), 7. Dillon Hunt, 6. Gareth Evans, 5. Jackson Hemopo, 4. Alex Ainley, 3. Siate Tokolahi, 2. Liam Coltman, 1. Daniel Lienert-Brown.

Reserves: 16. Greg Pleasants-Tate, 17. Aki Seiuli, 18. Siosuia Halanukonuka, 19. Josh Dickson, 20. James Lentjes, 21. Josh Renton, 22. Marty Banks, 23. Patrick Osborne.

Lions: 15. Jared Payne, 14. Jack Nowell, 13. Jonathan Joseph, 12. Robbie Henshaw, 11. Tommy Seymour, 10. Dan Biggar, 9. Rhys Webb, 8. CJ Stander, 7. Sam Warburton (c), 6. James Haskell, 5. Iain Henderson, 4. Courtney Lawes, 3. Kyle Sinckler, 2. Rory Best, 1. Joe Marler.

Reserves: 16. Ken Owens, 17. Jack McGrath, 18. Dan Cole, 19. Alun Wyn Jones, 20. Justin Tipuric, 21. Greig Laidlaw, 22. Owen Farrell, 23. Elliot Daly.

Related

Lions Tour of NZ

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:27
1
Highlanders coach Jon Preston believed the centre had been a standout performer in recent weeks.

LIVE: Lions look to topple another Super Rugby side as they take on in-form Highlanders in Dunedin

00:30
2
The Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 129-120 to win the finals series 4-1.

Video: The moment Golden State Warriors beat Cleveland Cavaliers to claim 2017 NBA title

00:30
3
Burling and Co. were on song in race seven against Artemis.

Watch: Emotion spills over as Team NZ clinches Louis Vuitton with crushing win, earns Oracle Cup re-match


00:26
4
Golden State's two biggest stars shone brightest as they claimed a 129-120 victory and the championship today.

Watch: Durant and Curry combine for ridiculous end-to-end dunk against Cavs during NBA title winning game

00:41
5
If rugby doesn’t work out for the Maori All Blacks, some could have a career in singing.

Video: Talented Maori All Blacks stars sing beautiful waiata during Rotorua welcome

03:28
Christie Marceau was stabbed to death in 2011 by Akshay Chand.

Police prosecutor was strongly against teenager's killer being let out on bail before attack

Christie Marceau was stabbed to death by Akshay Chand.

00:54
Dickson was in awe of Peter Burling and the Team NZ crew after they dismantled the Swedes in race seven.

'Today was a class package' – Chris Dickson praises Team NZ's flawless win, urges caution over Oracle

Dickson says Team NZ definitely need a rest after days of hectic action.


01:08
Sala ultimately paid the price for being too nice and too trusting in a cut-throat game.

Survivor NZ blog: Cabin fever, questionable acting and big moves

Avid Survivor watcher Mellissa Gedye gives the lowdown on last night's episode.

03:21
Political reporter Katie Bradford discusses Andrew Little's plan to slash immigration if elected.

'This is a big election issue' – what does Labour's immigration plan mean for rivals?

Political reporter Katie Bradford discusses Andrew Little's plan to slash immigration if elected.


01:51
Autism New Zealand is asking for more government funding so it can have more impact nationwide.

Employment programme changing lives of Kiwis with Autism

Autism New Zealand is asking for more government funding so it can have more impact nationwide.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ