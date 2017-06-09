LIVE: Lions look to topple another Super Rugby side as they take on in-form Highlanders in Dunedin

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of the Highlanders taking on the British and Irish Lions at Forsyth-Barr Stadium, Dunedin.

KICK OFF!

Dan Biggar gets us underway! Kicking into the Highlanders' half.

7:33pm

The Highlanders unleash their Scottish-inspired challenge, Luke Whitelock presents Sam Warburton with a claymore for the Lions to remember the match. Not far until kick-off now.

7:31pm

Luke Whitelock leads the Highlanders out, a mighty roar welcomes them onto the field. Members of the Dunedin City Pipe Band accompany the side.

7:30pm

The Lions are first out of the tunnel, lead by captain Sam Warburton looking to overcome his recent injury woes.

7:25pm

The Lions are looking to build on their 12-3 win over the Super Rugby frontrunners, the Crusaders. The Highlanders meanwhile are without several key player on duty with the Maori All Blacks, leaving the visitors as firm favourites on paper to take this match out.

However, rugby isn't played on paper with a huge home crowd in to support the Highlanders in search of a famous win in Dunedin.

7:16pm

What a night we're in for! A fantastic crowd is building at Forsyth-Barr, with fans of all ages expected to pack in for a sell-out in this mouth-watering clash.

PRE MATCH:

Having lost to the Blues before rallying to get their tour back on track with a win over the previously unbeaten Crusaders, the Lions are in Dunedin where they'll meet the 2015 Super Rugby champions.

The men from the south face a tough task again the tourists, with several key players missing after being selected to represent the Maori All Blacks against the Lions in Rotorua this weekend.

All Blacks Lima Sopoaga and Waisake Naholo will turn out for the Highlanders tonight, before linking up with the rest of the squad in Auckland.

While Malakai Fekitoa, not picked for the All Blacks, has a point to prove tonight.

For the Lions, skipper Sam Warburton returns to the side having been under an injury cloud, while Kiwi born Jared Payne gets a start at fullback thanks to an injury to Stuart Hogg.

TEAMS:

Highlanders: 15. Richard Buckman, 14. Waisake Naholo, 13. Malakai Fekitoa, 12. Teihorangi Walden, 11. Tevita Li, 10. Lima Sopoaga, 9. Kayne Hammington, 8. Luke Whitelock (c), 7. Dillon Hunt, 6. Gareth Evans, 5. Jackson Hemopo, 4. Alex Ainley, 3. Siate Tokolahi, 2. Liam Coltman, 1. Daniel Lienert-Brown.

Reserves: 16. Greg Pleasants-Tate, 17. Aki Seiuli, 18. Siosuia Halanukonuka, 19. Josh Dickson, 20. James Lentjes, 21. Josh Renton, 22. Marty Banks, 23. Patrick Osborne.

Lions: 15. Jared Payne, 14. Jack Nowell, 13. Jonathan Joseph, 12. Robbie Henshaw, 11. Tommy Seymour, 10. Dan Biggar, 9. Rhys Webb, 8. CJ Stander, 7. Sam Warburton (c), 6. James Haskell, 5. Iain Henderson, 4. Courtney Lawes, 3. Kyle Sinckler, 2. Rory Best, 1. Joe Marler.