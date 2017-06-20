LIVE: Lions draw first blood against the Chiefs in Hamilton

Join 1 News Now for updates from Hamilton as Warren Gatland's Lions take on the Chiefs.

Chiefs 3-13 Lions

37min: Penalty to the Chiefs after a high tackle from Biggar on Sanders. No cards however as boos ring out around the stadium.

Chiefs 3-13 Lions

35min: Great defence from the Chiefs! They hold the fort as the Lions looked to push over the line after the lineout but the tourists are held up and its a turnover. Scrum to the Chiefs 5 metres from their own line.

Chiefs 3-13 Lions

34min: Beaver has just been crunched in a tackle losing the ball forward before the Lions pounce and spark a counter attack. They manage to milk a penalty and have a chance to go further ahead as they go for the lineout.

Chiefs 3-13 Lions

32min: Now some handling errors from the Lions as Liam Williams drops it with a few Chiefs players lining him up. Scrum to the Chiefs.

Chiefs 3-13 Lions

30min: Scrum now after Nanai-Williams drops a 50-50 ball from Stephen Donald. The Chiefs attack severely dented by this dominate Lions defence.

Chiefs 3-13 Lions

24min: TRY LIONS! English winger Jack Nowell scores after he burrows under the ruck from a pick and go. It comes after the Lions made a blitzing run down the right wing with the overlap, they then switched it towards the left leaving the Chiefs stretched. Nowell then crashed over only 5 metres out. Biggar gets the extras.

Chiefs 3-6 Lions

23min: Knock on after a lineout so its another scrum to the Lions. Joe Marler also back on for the tourists.

Chiefs 3-6 Lions

21min: Ohh boy, the ball is dropped cold by the Chiefs. The Lions defence is relentless and the tourists are quick off the line. Scrum to the Lions with Payne acting as a flanker!

Chiefs 3-6 Lions

20min: Donald's kick is over! He didnt even look just kicked it and turned back towards halfway.

19min: Delightful little chip from Donald for Stevenson! Ball the ball bounces out and its a lineout to the Lions before the Chiefs manage turn it over with some great intensity at the breakdown! Its a penalty and the Chiefs decide to kick for goal. Beaver lining it up now.

Chiefs 0-6 Lions

17min: The kick from Biggar is good again! Chiefs charge down a kick straight after the restart and find themselves deep inside the Lions' 22.

Chiefs 0-3 Lions

16min: Penalty now to the Lions again within range after the Chiefs players failed to roll away.

Chiefs 0-3 Lions

13min: YELLOW! Marler gets his marching orders and goes to the bin meanwhile Pulu is taken off on a stretcher with an injury. Chiefs have it now in the form of a scrum which now collapses and the French referee rules a turn over to the Lions.

Chiefs 0-3 Lions

12min: The Chiefs are sitting very deep inside the Lions half as the tourists sprint off their line. They're on the border of being offside before Alaimalo makes a break and nearly gets free! The match stops however for a foul tackle and replays show the hit with no arms from Joe Marler on Mitch Brown. Cheap hit that on Brown, ref going upstairs to check on the punishment.

Chiefs 0-3 Lions

9min: The referee calls a penalty for the Lions right in front and theres no issues for Biggar.

Chiefs 0-0 Lions

7min: The Lions beginning to get a bit of continuity together now as they punch through the Chiefs defence edging towards the home side's 22.

Chiefs 0-0 Lions

5min: Lions with a scrum no halfway and it's messy as Chiefs haggle and pester the tourists. Turn over now and the Chiefs have it before Stevenson puts out a kick on the full.

Chiefs 0-0 Lions

4min: Chiefs go for a short lineout but it backfires and they lose the ball before the Lions get rid of it.

Chiefs 0-0 Lions

2min: Chiefs with all of the possession so far just in the wrong part of the ground as they're pinned in their own half before Stephen Donald puts out a monster clearance! They come back for a penalty however and Beaver kicks the ball even further into touch this time.

Chiefs 0-0 Lions

KICKOFF: Dan Biggar gets us underway here in Hamilton!

7:32pm: Players now out on the pitch as the Chiefs prepare for the haka.

7:30pm: The last time the British and Irish Lions played in Hamilton was in 2005 when they lost to the Maori All Blacks. The tourists got one back over the Maori however last week with a convincing win.

7:27pm: There is massive support for the Lions tonight in Hamilton with much of the stadium coloured in red although the distinctive sound of cow-bells from the Chiefs supporters are ringing around the pitch too.

7:20pm: We are 15 minutes away from kick-off here as the players warm up at FMG Stadium Waikato. Tonight is obviously a special match for the British and Irish Lions coach, Warren Gatland who scored against the tourists back in 1993 in Waikato's famous win.

PRE-MATCH:

With a number of players missing with international commitments, Stephen "Beaver" Donald will lead an inexperienced Chiefs side against the British and Irish Lions tonight, fresh from a 32-10 victory over the Maori All Blacks in Rotorua.

Flanker Lachlan Boshier will get his second chance at the Lions, having featured for the Provincial Barbarians in the opening match of the tour.

Tim Nanai-Williams has also been named to start at centre, having featured on the wing for Manu Samoa in the 78-0 loss to the All Blacks at Eden Park.

Meanwhile, the British and Irish Lions have rung in the changes once again for the mid-week clash against the Chiefs with the Welsh quartet called into the squad recently all named on the bench.

Dan Biggar, Greg Laidlaw and Elliot Daly are the only three players from the 32-10 win in Rotorua to feature in the team, with all three moving from the bench to the starting line up.

Kristian Dacey, Tomas Francis, Gareth Davies and Cory Hill have all been named on the bench for the game - having only joined the squad yesterday.

All four featured in Wales' win over Tonga at Eden Park last Friday.

The two other late call-ins, Scots llan Dell and Finn Russell, have also been named on the bench.

The new-look team also features a new captain, with Scottish hooker Rory Best named to lead the side.

Gatland said the rotations are about the big picture.

"We are five games into the Tour and there is still a lot to play for. Those involved on Tuesday will be playing not only for themselves in terms of further selection but also for the whole squad," he said.

"We are here to win a Test series and we have brought cover for the replacements bench so we can limit the number of players who need to double up, which is tough to do at this level of rugby.

"We know it is going to be another big challenge against the Chiefs who have won the Super Rugby title twice in the last five years."

Chiefs: 1. Siegfried Fisiihoi, 2. Liam Polwart, 3. Nepo Laulala, 4. Dominic Bird, 5. Michael Allardice, 6. Mitchell Brown, 7. Lachlan Boshier, 8. Tom Sanders, 9. Finlay Christie, 10. Stephen Donald (c), 11. Soloman Alaimalo, 12. Johnny Fa'auli, 13. Tim Nanai-Williams, 14. Toni Pulu, 15. Shaun Stevenson.

Reserves: 16. Hika Elliot, 17. Aidan Ross, 18. Atu Moli, 19. Liam Messam, 20. Mitchell Karpik, 21. Jonathan Taumateine, 22. Luteru Laulala, 23. Chase Tiatia.

British and Irish Lions: 15. Liam Williams, 14. Jack Nowell, 13. Jared Payne, 12. Robbie Henshaw, 11. Elliot Daly, 10. Dan Biggar, 9. Greig Laidlaw, 8. CJ Stander, 7. Justin Tipuric, 6. James Haskell, 5. Courtney Lawes, 4. Iain Henderson, 3. Dan Cole, 2. Rory Best (c), 1. Joe Marler.