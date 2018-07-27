LIVE: Kiwi titans clash in Christchurch as Crusaders and Hurricanes face off in epic semi-final showdown

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live updates of this evening's Super Rugby semi-final between the Crusaders and Hurricanes at AMI Stadium in Christchurch.
PREVIEW
It doesn't get much bigger.
Two top Kiwi sides scrapping it out to make next week's final with 23 All Blacks spread across both tames named to take part.
But of those 23, a whopping 14 will gear up for the home side tonight with the Crusaders naming 12 to start and unofficial No.13 Jordan Taufua mixed in there as well at blindside flanker.
Crusaders head coach Scott Robertson says it's the kind of game players dream of.
"This game is going to be huge, it doesn’t get any bigger than a New Zealand derby match in the knockout stages of Super Rugby.
"Everyone who has worn the jersey for us this season has performed so this was the hardest team to name because of the great depth we have in our squad. Joe has worked extremely hard to get back in time for Finals footy, and he joins a powerful forward pack, who are ready for the challenge on Saturday night.
"It’s always a privilege to play at home, but to host a semi-final in front of our fans adds another level of anticipation and pride to the mix. Our fans have been right behind us all season and we’re excited to once again play for them in this week’s semi-final."
The Hurricanes admit they're in for a tough contest but they're keeping things simpe.
"If they score 30, we need to score 31. It'll come down to opportunities I think," head coach Chris Boyd said.
TEAMS
Crusaders: 15 David Havili, 14 Seta Tamanivalu, 13 Jack Goodhue, 12 Ryan Crotty, 11 George Bridge, 10 Richie Mo’unga, 9 Bryn Hall, 8 Kieran Read, 7 Matt Todd, 6 Jordan Taufua, 5 Sam Whitelock (c), 4 Scott Barrett, 3 Owen Franks, 2 Codie Taylor, 1 Joe Moody
Replacements: 16 Andrew Makalio, 17 Tim Perry, 18 Michael Alaalatoa, 19 Luke Romano, 20 Pete Samu, 21 Mitchell Drummond, 22 Mitchell Hunt, 23 Braydon Ennor
Hurricanes: 15 Nehe Milner-Skudder, 14 Julian Savea, 13 Jordie Barrett, 12 Ngani Laumape, 11 Ben Lam, 10 Beauden Barrett, 9 TJ Perenara, 8 Blade Thomson, 7 Gareth Evans, 6 Brad Shields (c), 5 Sam Lousi, 4 Michael Fatialofa, 3 Jeff To’omaga-Allen, 2 Ricky Riccitelli, 1 Toby Smith
Replacements: 16 James O’Reilly, 17 Chris Eves, 18 Ben May, 19 Vaea Fifita, 20 Ardie Savea/Reed Prinsep, 21 Jamie Booth, 22 Ihaia West, 23 Wes Goosen