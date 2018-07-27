 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

LIVE: Kiwi titans clash in Christchurch as Crusaders and Hurricanes face off in epic semi-final showdown

1 NEWS
Topics
Rugby
Crusaders
Hurricanes

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live updates of this evening's Super Rugby semi-final between the Crusaders and Hurricanes at AMI Stadium in Christchurch.

PREVIEW

It doesn't get much bigger.

Two top Kiwi sides scrapping it out to make next week's final with 23 All Blacks spread across both tames named to take part.

But of those 23, a whopping 14 will gear up for the home side tonight with the Crusaders naming 12 to start and unofficial No.13 Jordan Taufua mixed in there as well at blindside flanker.

Crusaders head coach Scott Robertson says it's the kind of game players dream of.

"This game is going to be huge, it doesn’t get any bigger than a New Zealand derby match in the knockout stages of Super Rugby.

"Everyone who has worn the jersey for us this season has performed so this was the hardest team to name because of the great depth we have in our squad. Joe has worked extremely hard to get back in time for Finals footy, and he joins a powerful forward pack, who are ready for the challenge on Saturday night.

"It’s always a privilege to play at home, but to host a semi-final in front of our fans adds another level of anticipation and pride to the mix. Our fans have been right behind us all season and we’re excited to once again play for them in this week’s semi-final."

The Hurricanes admit they're in for a tough contest but they're keeping things simpe.

"If they score 30, we need to score 31. It'll come down to opportunities I think," head coach Chris Boyd said.

TEAMS

Crusaders: 15 David Havili, 14 Seta Tamanivalu, 13 Jack Goodhue, 12 Ryan Crotty, 11 George Bridge, 10 Richie Mo’unga, 9 Bryn Hall, 8 Kieran Read, 7 Matt Todd, 6 Jordan Taufua, 5 Sam Whitelock (c), 4 Scott Barrett, 3 Owen Franks, 2 Codie Taylor, 1 Joe Moody

Replacements: 16 Andrew Makalio, 17 Tim Perry, 18 Michael Alaalatoa, 19 Luke Romano, 20 Pete Samu, 21 Mitchell Drummond, 22 Mitchell Hunt, 23 Braydon Ennor

Hurricanes: 15 Nehe Milner-Skudder, 14 Julian Savea, 13 Jordie Barrett, 12 Ngani Laumape, 11 Ben Lam, 10 Beauden Barrett, 9 TJ Perenara, 8 Blade Thomson, 7 Gareth Evans, 6 Brad Shields (c), 5 Sam Lousi, 4 Michael Fatialofa, 3 Jeff To’omaga-Allen, 2 Ricky Riccitelli, 1 Toby Smith

Replacements: 16 James O’Reilly, 17 Chris Eves, 18 Ben May, 19 Vaea Fifita, 20 Ardie Savea/Reed Prinsep, 21 Jamie Booth, 22 Ihaia West, 23 Wes Goosen

Crusaders Scott Barrett offloads the ball during the round three of a Super Rugby match between the Hurricanes & Crusaders at Westpac Stadium, Wellington. 10th March 2018. © Copyright Photo: Grant Down / www.photosport.nz
Crusaders Scott Barrett offloads the ball during the round three of a Super Rugby match between the Hurricanes & Crusaders at Westpac Stadium. Source: Photosport
Topics
Rugby
Crusaders
Hurricanes
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
Kiniviliame Naholo was unstoppable against Poverty Bay in today's Ranfurly Shield contest.

Watch: Waisake Naholo's little brother steamrolls five defenders to score solo stunner in Taranaki debut
2

Well-wishes from Kiwi celebs pour in as Richie and Gemma McCaw announce they're expecting first baby
3

Watch: Former Warriors star Ben Matulino flattens Bulldogs rookie with hit of the year contender
4

Watch: Ruthless Martin Guptill belts 35-ball century in English T20 competition
5

Most read: All Black Luke Romano and wife Hannah break silence about losing little boy Felix in stillbirth - 'He's our son, he's just not here'

MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
04:07
Seven Sharp’s Michael Holland went along to check out the rising stars.

Black Ferns’ World Cup success 'driving' emerging sevens stars from Hamilton Girls’ High
02:01
The Wallabies back will play for the Brumbies for the first time in nearly a year.

'I'm excited about the future!' Cancer survivor Christian Lealiifano signs new deal with Brumies
03:25
The 1 NEWS Sport team break down this week's Super Rugby semi-finals.

Super Rugby semi-final picks: Have the Hurricanes got the goods to cause an upset in Crusaders country?
Referee Angus Gardner

Australian Angus Gardner appointed to referee Super Rugby final

Watch: Waisake Naholo's little brother steamrolls five defenders to score solo stunner in Taranaki debut

1 NEWS
Topics
Rugby
All Blacks

Taranaki locked away the Log o' Wood for another week while discover a potential new star against Poverty Bay this afternoon with Kiniviliame Naholo making a massive impact early in today's Ranfurly Shield contest.

Naholo, younger brother of All Black Waisake, made his debut for Taranaki's senior side today in Tikorangi and managed to score the team's third try in just the seventh minute of the contest.

The 19-year-old received a wide skip pass on Poverty Bay's 22m and looked to score in the corner but with a sweeping defence coming his way, was made to work for the try.

Meli and Kini are quickly making a name for themselves in Taranaki premier club level with their impressive start in 2018. Source: 1 NEWS

After fending off the first defender, Naholo powered past three more before a fifth was too late to bring him down at the try line.

Taranaki went on to comfortably win the match, keeping the Ranfurly Shield with a 78-0 win to start their season.

Kiniviliame Naholo was unstoppable against Poverty Bay in today's Ranfurly Shield contest. Source: SKY
Topics
Rugby
All Blacks
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
Crusaders Scott Barrett offloads the ball during the round three of a Super Rugby match between the Hurricanes & Crusaders at Westpac Stadium, Wellington. 10th March 2018. © Copyright Photo: Grant Down / www.photosport.nz

LIVE: Kiwi titans clash in Christchurch as Crusaders and Hurricanes face off in epic semi-final showdown

Kiwi describes the terrifying moment she was evacuated from deadly California wildfires as flames lit up the sky

Watch: Shocking moment enraged customer pelts fast food staff with food at popular Auckland mall

Two people critically injured as bus rolls on road to Mount Ruapehu's Turoa skifield

Survivors of Florida school shooting embrace Kiwi way of life on New Zealand trip

'We believe we can win' - Waratahs undaunted ahead of Super Rugby semi-final

AAP
Topics
Rugby

A wiser NSW Waratahs side is ready for a "mountain" of a Super Rugby challenge under an emerging skipper who's happy to delegate to his teammates.

The Waratahs face the Lions in a Super Rugby semi-final between the Australian and South African conference winners in Johannesburg tomorrow morning.

Wallabies five-eighth Bernard Foley has put his stamp on the Tahs leadership since taking over from the injured Michael Hooper.

They have won three out of four under him and heeded his halftime exhortations last weekend to not die wondering, as they overhauled a 17-point deficit to beat the Highlanders.

He led by deed as much as word, amassing a personal best Super Rugby tally of 25 out of the Tahs 30-point total

Foley stressed the inclusive nature of his leadership, which includes encouraging other players to have their say.

"It's a learning process and I've really enjoyed the learning of what to do," Foley said.

"How to connect to the different players, but also in terms of how to encourage other players to take a lot of the load.

"There's so many great players in our side, guys with great experience and a wealth of knowledge.

"It's really about delegation and encouraging other guys to speak up because it's not a one-man band.

"I've enjoyed the position, but it's definitely not just me on my own, it's a lot of the other senior players just stepping up and encouraging guys."

Beaten in the five previous finals matches overseas, NSW will start underdogs at Ellis Park.

But Foley has urged them to embrace the hostile atmosphere they can expect and prop Sekope Kepu is also relishing the prospect of playing in the Lions' den.

"It's going to be a mountain of a challenge, but it doesn't get any better than playing in Johannesburg against a great Lions team," Kepu said.

Waratahs coach Daryl Gibson said his side was overpowered by the Lions when the South African side thumped them 29-0 in Sydney in April.

"I think we've improved as a team since that encounter," Gibson said.

"We're much more wiser in terms of what to expect from the Lions on the weekend.

"It's a great opportunity for us to do something that many people don't expect us to do.

"The odds are against us, but we're very comfortable with our position.

"We believe we can win the game if we execute our game plan."

Bernard Foley. 2017 Melbourne Rebels v NSW Waratahs. Super Rugby round 5 match. AAMI Park, Melbourne on Saturday 24 March 2017. Photo Clay Cross / photosport.nz
Bernard Foley Source: Photosport
Topics
Rugby