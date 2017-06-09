LIVE: Julian Savea to make his 100th Hurricanes appearance as Charlie Ngatai returns for the Chiefs in Wellington

Join 1NEWS NOW for live updates of the Super Rugby clash between the Hurricanes and Chiefs from Westpac Stadium in Wellington.

Julian Savea of the Hurricanes in action. Source: Photosport

4 min: Ardie Savea makes a brake with TJ Perenara in support. They edge closer moving the ball to the left before its put out wide to Brad Shields who knocks it on. Scrum to the Chiefs who lose it after some brilliant scrum work from the home side! Ball back in the Hurricanes hands.

2 min: The Hurricanes have it as they move the ball side to side, keeping possession as they punch past the halfway mark.

KICK-OFF: Julian Savea leads his side out before Aaron Cruden gets us underway here in this New Zealand Super Rugby derby between the Hurricanes and the Chiefs.

PRE-MATCH:

History looms tonight ahead of the New Zealand Super Rugby derby between the Hurricanes and Chiefs.

All Blacks winger Julian Savea will start his 100th Super Rugby match for the Hurricanes at Westpac Stadium, becoming the 10th player to reach 100 matches for the Hurricanes.

In reaching the milestone Savea will join illustrious players including Tana Umaga, Rodney So'oialo, Andrew Hore, Neemia Tialata, Jeremy Thrush, Ma'a Nonu, Victor Vito, Conrad Smith and Cory Jane.

The night will be special too for a few of his teammates with several of the Hurricanes' backs on track to create a few Super Rugby try scoring records.

The Hurricanes midfield duo of Vince Aso and Ngani Laumape (both on 14 tries) could tonight break the record for most tries in a season of 15 held by Joe Roff and Rico Gear respectively.

The record would be the cherry on top of what is an already outstanding week for the former Warrior Ngani Laumape, after his All Blacks call up against the British and Irish Lions.

The Chiefs will also have room for celebration especially with the welcome return of Charlie Ngatai.

The blockbusting second five-eighth returns to the side in his second appearance of the season after remaining a month sidelined with recurring concussion symptoms.

Chiefs assistant coach Neil Barnes is confident the one-Test All Black, is ready to face his former side.

"He'll be trying to prove a point to himself that he's good to go for the rest of his playing career," he said.

"Charlie will do what's best for the team - he's that type of guy. It won't be about him. He'll just concentrate on getting his role right."

Of concern for the Chiefs will be the absence of All Blacks lock Brodie Retallick through a head knock.

His absence however has opened the door for the return of Michael Allardice, 12 months after he was sidelined with a serious knee injury.

"I'm not going to underplay how good Brodie is but, when you're playing a competition this long, you're never going get through with all your best players," Barnes said.

"You're only as strong as your weakest, and I've got absolute faith in the people we're bringing in as they train all year for these situations."

TEAMS:

Hurricanes: 15. Jordie Barrett, 14. Nehe Milner-Skudder, 13. Vince Aso, 12. Ngani Laumape, 11. Julian Savea, 10. Beauden Barrett, 9. TJ Perenara (c), 8. Ardie Savea, 7. Callum Gibbins, 6. Brad Shields, 5. Vaea Fifita, 4. Sam Lousi, 3. Jeff To'omaga-Allen, 2. Leni Apisai, 1. Chris Eves.

Reserves: 16. Ricky Riccitelli /James O'Reilly, 17. Loni Uhila, 18. Mike Kainga, 19. Mark Abbott, 20. Reed Prinsep, 21. Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, 22. Matt Proctor, 23. Wes Goosen.

Chiefs: 1. Kane Hames, 2. Nathan Harris, 3. Nepo Laulala, 4. Dominic Bird, 5. Michael Allardice, 6. Mitchell Brown, 7. Sam Cane (co-captain), 8. Liam Messam, 9. Tawera Kerr-Barlow, 10. Aaron Cruden (co-captain), 11. James Lowe, 12. Charlie Ngatai, 13. Anton Lienert-Brown, 14. Solomon Alaimalo, 15. Damian McKenzie.