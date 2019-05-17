LIVE: Jaguares hold on to healthy lead at halftime after sloppy first half by Hurricanes

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW’s live coverage of tonight’s Super Rugby clash between the Hurricanes and Jaguares at Westpac Stadium in Wellington.

HALFTIME - HURRICANES 8 JAGUARES 21

40 mins: HURRICANES 8 JAGUARES 21

NO TRY! The Hurricanes form a rolling maul off a line-out and Ardie Savea manages to get himself over the try-line. The referee rules that Savea was held up and blows his whistle for halftime.

33 mins: HURRICANES 8 JAGUARES 21

TRY! Hurricanes hooker Asafo Aumua overcooks his throw in and Jaguares regather the ball. The visitors are just 10m out from the Hurricanes' goal line. Jaguares second five and skipper Jeronimo De La Fuente runs it hard at the Canes' defensive line and he breaks through and scores the third try of the match for the visitors.

Source: 1 NEWS

The conversion is on target and the visitors now lead by 13-points.

29 mins: HURRICANES 8 JAGUARES 14

THREE! Jordie Barrett steps up and slots a penalty kick from 31m out and the Jaguares' lead is cut just to six-points.

25 mins: HURRICANES 5 JAGUARES 14

TRY! The Jaguares forward pack power their way over to score after an excellent well worked rolling maul. Jaguares hooker Agustin Creevy comes up with the ball and his teammates celebrate and congratulate him.

The conversion is on target and the visitors now lead by nine-points.

24 mins: HURRICANES 5 JAGUARES 7

The Hurricanes return to 15 players after Jordie was sent to the bin for knocking the ball dead intentionally.

15 mins: HURRICANES 5 JAGUARES 7

PENALTY TRY! Hurricanes fullback Jordie Barrett has been sent to the bin for intentionally knocking the ball dead as a Jaguares player tried to ground the ball.

The conversion is good and the Jaguares lead the Hurricanes by two-points.

13 mins: HURRICANES 5 JAGUARES 0

PENALTY! Hurricanes lock Isaia Walker-Leawere has been penalised for being offside. The Jaguares have a chance to have a shot at goal from 40m out but they opt to kick for the side-line.

10 mins: HURRICANES 5 JAGUARES 0

Ardie Savea has been superb on attack for the Hurricanes, making two sensational runs already and getting his side on the front foot and over the advantage line.

1 min: HURRICANES 5 JAGUARES 0

TRY! After a surging run by Jordie Barrett - the Hurricanes find themselves in excellent attacking position. Ngani Laumape spots plenty of space in behind the Jaguares' defence and puts in a clever grubber kick just outside of the Jaguares' 22. Vaea Fifita gives chase and regathers the ball and dots down for the first try of the match.

Jordie Barrett is off target with his kick at goal from the side-line.

HURRICANES 0 JAGUARES 0

KICK-OFF! And we are underway with the Jaguares kicking towards the Hurricanes!

PRE-MATCH:

The Jaguares are coming off a 32-27 loss against the Highlanders last week. They have a good record against New Zealand teams, winning three of their last five games against Kiwi opposition.

Beauden Barrett is on All Blacks rest and is replaced by utility back James Marshall at first-five.

Jordie Barrett has been named at fullback for the Hurricanes and will be up against Argentina Pumas star Emiliano Boffelli who is named at 15 for the Jaguares.

The Hurricanes have won their past two matches against the Jaguares, the visitors need a win tonight to keep them in the hunt for play-offs.

Jaguares sit second equal in the South African conference ladder with the Hurricanes sitting in second position on the New Zealand conference ladder and fourth overall in the competition.

TEAMS:

Hurricanes: 15: Jordie Barrett, 14: Wes Goosen, 13: Matt Proctor, 12: Ngani Laumape, 11: Ben Lam, 10: James Marshall, 9: TJ Perenara (c), 8: Ardie Savea, 7: Du'Plessis Kirifi, 6: Vaea Fifita, 5: Isaia Walker-Leawere, 4: James Blackwell, 3: Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, 2: Asafo Aumua, 1: Toby Smith.

Reserves: 16 Ricky Riccitelli, 17 Chris Eves, 18 Ross Geldenhuys, 19 Kane Le'aupepe, 20 Heiden Bedwell-Curtis, 21 Finlay Christie, 22 Fletcher Smith, 23 Salesi Rayasi.

Jaguares: 15: Emiliano Boffelli, 14: Sebastian Cancelliere, 13: Matais Moroni, 12: Jeronimo De La Fuente, 11: Ramiro Moyano, 10: Joaquin Diaz Bonilla, 9: Tomas Cubelli, 8: Javier Oretega Desio, 7: Juan Manuel Leguizamon, 6: Pablo Matera, 5: Tomas Lavanini 4: Guido Petti Pagadizaval, 3: Enrique Pieretto Heilan, 2: Agustin Creevy, 1: Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro.