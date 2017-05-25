LIVE: Israel Dagg aims to shine in injury return as Crusaders take unbeaten Super Rugby record to Melbourne

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live updates of tonight's Round 14 Super Rugby game between the Rebels and the Crusaders at AAMI PARK in Melbourne.

8min: REB 0-3 CRU

CRU THREE! Mo'unga gets the first points of the night after the Rebels are pinged for killing the ball. A big kick from Hodge doesn't go out and Havili runs it back into the Rebels half when the penalty occurs 40m out.

6min: REB 0-0 CRU

Crusaders immediately surge back into the Rebels half and a good break down the left sideline is quickly recycled and shifted down the line to Dagg on the right wing. He has space in front of him, looks to goose step but loses the ball as he does so! First touch since March is a forgetable one for Dagg unfortunately. Rebels scrum 10m from their line.

4min: REB 0-0 CRU

Crusaders knock it on after a poor putback at the ruck from Alaalatoa. Rebels scrum on their 22m and Koroibati opts to kick away.

2min: REB 0-0 CRU

Rebels get an early penalty after the Crusaders are pinged for not releasing the ball. They opt for a lineout instead of an easy three but they lose thier lineout and immediately give the Crusaders a penalty back. Crusaders now with a lineout on the Rebels 22m.

KICKOFF

The Rebels get things underway on a clear night at AAMI Park.

PRE-GAME

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson has confirmed All Blacks back Israel Dagg will make his return to Super Rugby starting on the wing this weekend after recovering from knee surgery.

Robertson made 10 changes to the starting XV for the match, including the return of Dagg.

"He's been dancing round all week," Robertson said of Dagg.

"He's chahooing and back to his normal self so he gets a start on the wing."

Dagg has been out of Super Rugby action since suffering a knee injury that required surgery in round three against the Reds.

In other changes, last week's bench front row of Wyatt Crockett, Ben Funnell and Mike Alaalatoa becomes the starting front row for tonight, with Andrew Makalio, Joe Moody and Oli Jager all named on the bench.

Owen Franks has been given the week off completely with a southern derby against the Highlanders next week to freshen up for.

Lock Quinten Strange will make his first start of the season, pairing up with Sam Whitelock - usual starter Luke Romano earning a break with a spot on the bench.

All Black loosie Mark Todd is still recovering from a head knock, as is centre Ryan Crotty.

TEAMS

REB: 1. Toby Smith, 2. James Hanson, 3. Tyrel Lomax, 4. Steve Cummins, 5. Lopeti Timani, 6. Sean McMahon, 7. Colby Fainga’a, 8. Amanaki Mafi, 9. Nic Stirzaker (C), 10. Jackson Garden-Bachop, 11. Marika Koroibete, 12. Reece Hodge, 13. Tom English, 14. Sefa Naivalu, 15. Ben Volavola

REB Reserves: 16. Siliva Siliva, 17. Fereti Sa’aga, 18. Laurie Weeks, 19. Culum Retallick, 20. Hugh Sinclair, 21. Ben Meehan, 22. Mitch Inman, 23. Jonah Placid

CRU: 1. Wyatt Crockett, 2. Ben Funnell, 3. Michael Alaalatoa, 4. Quinten Strange, 5. Sam Whitelock (C), 6. Heiden Bedwell-Curtis, 7. Pete Samu, 8. Jordan Taufua, 9. Bryn Hall, 10. Richie Mo’unga, 11. Manasa Mataele, 12. Tim Bateman, 13. Seta Tamanivalu, 14. Israel Dagg, 15. David Havili