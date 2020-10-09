LIVE: International rugby returns as All Blacks, Wallabies face off in Bledisloe clash

Welcome to 1 NEWS' live updates of this afternoon's Bledisloe Cup Test between the All Blacks and Wallabies at Sky Stadium in Wellington.

3min: NZL 0-0 AUS

Aussies work the ball for eight phases but aren't making any metres. Ball is loose at the back of a ruck and they try to recover it but the All Blacks pile on. Arm comes out and it's a penalty to the All Blacks for not releasing! Mo'unga hoofs it down field and it's an NZ lineout 10m inside Aussie territory.

1min: NZL 0-0 AUS

Swirling wind makes itself known straight away as Goodhue struggles to take in the kickoff. He does though and pops it to McKenzie who hits the Australian line. All Blacks set and Mo'unga kicks for touch. Australian lineout on the ABs 22m to start.

4:00pm: KICKOFF

It's been 400 days but we're underway with an All Blacks game on NZ soil! Australia kicks things off.

3:55pm: PREGAME

Anthems are out of the way and what a sound to hear so many Kiwis singing God Defend New Zealand in the Cake Tin! It's not a sellout but we have a good crowd on us!

Sam Cane heads to the front of arrowhead and the Haka is delivered. TJ Perenara leads it and it's full of passion! If you're not fired up after that, you may want to check your pulse!

3:50pm: CONDITIONS

Great conditions underfoot but that iconic swirling Wellington wind is present and strong this afternoon. There's also a bit of rain about but nothing in the stadium as of yet.

3:30pm: PREVIEW

Richie Mo'unga on his way to the try line. New Zealand All Blacks v Australian Wallabies, Eden Park August 17, 2019. Source: Photosport

It's been more than a year but finally the All Blacks are back playing international rugby on home soil.

This afternoon's Test in Wellington is a first for many things - it's the first Test for both Ian Foster and Wallabies coach Dave Rennie being in charge of their respective teams, it's the first Test for debutants in both sides and it's also the first Test to be played in the world since the Six Nations in March.

Foster had been expected to include several uncapped players in his lineup for the match at Wellington’s Sky Stadium but took a cautious approach and named no new caps in his starting XV. Instead, he has given lock Tupou Vaa’i, backrower Hoskins Sotutu and winger Caleb Clarke the chance to make test debuts from the bench.

Vaa’i, 20, was working as a construction laborer at the start of the season but has made a big impression with his form for Taranaki province and the Hamilton-based Chiefs. Sotutu and Clarke are both from the Blues and are big and powerful ball-carriers.

Jordie Barrett will start on the right wing in a back three that includes Damian McKenzie and George Bridge. Rieko Ioane, who has played most of his 29 tests as a winger, will start at center after rediscovering his form in that position. He will combine in midfield with Jack Goodhue.

“We really wanted to see how players adapted and fitted in and how comfortable they were coming back into the environment and so there were a number of positions that we wanted to keep an open mind about,” Foster said. “We’re excited by the group.

“There’s a lot of talent in there and we’ve got players jumping out of their skin and wanting an opportunity. It’s been fantastic to come together and know at the end of the week there’s a test match.”

Foster was forced to make two late changes to his team with Beauden Barrett, originally penciled to start at fullback, scratched due to an achilles injury and prop Nepo Laulala withdrawing from the reserves for personal matters.

Rennie, on the other hand, has included three new caps in the starting lineup and another on the bench.

Rennie, who took over from Michael Cheika after last year’s World Cup, faced an inescapable need to rejuvenate the Wallabies lineup because of injuries and retirements. In doing so, he has placed faith in a trio of young and largely untested new caps; his three uncapped starters are all in their 20s and from the Queensland Reds.

Harry Wilson, 20, will start in the backrow after being one of the most-effective ball carriers in Australia’s domestic Super Rugby this season. Wilson also brings off-loading skills to the blindside role.

Filipo Daugunu, 22, will start on the left wing. A thrilling attacking player for the Reds, he brings pace, a high skill level and an element of unpredictability to the Wallaby game.

Center Hunter Paisami, 22, was largely an unknown at the start of the Australian domestic season. The Sydney Morning Herald reported Paisami had been sleeping on the floor of his agent’s office 18 months ago after being dropped by the Melbourne Rebels.

He was picked up by the Reds and became a key member of their backline for his strong carrying ability and his rugged defense. He takes over the No. 13 jersey from Jordan Petaia, who ran out of time in his recovery from a hip injury.

Rennie has selected uncapped flyhalf Noah Lolesio on the bench. Lolesio was thought to have an outside chance of starting at No. 10 ahead of James O’Connor but Rennie has been more cautious and so Lolesio will likely make his test debut as a replacement.

Tom Banks will start at fullback, joining Daugunu and Marika Koroibete in the back three. Matt To’omua will pair with Paisami in midfield.

Pete Samu joins Wilson and captain Michael Hooper in the backrow while James Slipper will start at loosehead prop in his 97th test. Hooper will play his 100th test, becoming the 12th Wallaby to do so. Lock Matt Philip has been recalled after a two-year absence and will make his fourth test appearance.

3:25pm: TEAMS

NZL: 15. Damian McKenzie, 14. Jordie Barrett, 13. Rieko Ioane, 12. Jack Goodhue, 11. George Bridge, 10. Richie Mo'unga, 9. Aaron Smith, 8. Ardie Savea, 7. Sam Cane (c), 6. Shannon Frizell, 5. Sam Whitelock, 4. Patrick Tuipulotu 3. Ofa Tu'ungafasi, 2. Codie Taylor, 1. Joe Moody

Reserves: 16. Dane Coles, 17. Karl Tu'inukuafe, 18. Tyrel Lomax, 19. Tupou Vaa'i*, 20. Hoskins Sotutu*, 21. TJ Perenara, 22. Anton Lienert-Brown, 23. Caleb Clarke*

AUS: 15. Tom Banks, 14. Filipo Daugunu, 13. Hunter Paisami, 12. Matt To'omua, 11. Marika Koroibete, 10. James O'Connor, 9. Nic White, 8. Pete Samu, 7. Michael Hooper (c), 6. Harry Wilson, 5. Matt Philip, 4. Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, 3. Taniela Tupou, 2. Folau Fainga'a, 1. James Slipper.

Reserves: 16. Jordan Uelese, 17. Scott Sio, 18. Allan Alaalatoa, 19. Rob Simmons, 20. Rob Valetini, 21. Jake Gordon, 22. Noah Lolesio, 23. Reece Hodge.