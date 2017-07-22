LIVE: Injury-plagued Hurricanes face off with Brumbies in Canberra

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live updates of tonight's Super Rugby match between the Brumbies and Hurricanes at GIO Stadium in Canberra.

36min: BRU 5-12 HUR

Brumbies get a penalty for their composed efforts over 12 phases. Hurricanes are penalised for a head high so the Brumbies kick for a touch. It'll be a lineout 20m from the Hurricanes' line.

32min: BRU 5-12 HUR

Savea knocks it on so the Brumbies survive. Stoppage in play as Toomaga-Allen gets some medical attention. When we restart, it'll be a Brumbies scrum 10m off their line.

31min: BRU 5-12 HUR

Hurricanes forwards respond with some muscle of their own and earn a free kick at the scrum after the Brumbies buckle. Hurricanes use the free kick to get their own scrum and for the hosts to crumble again for a penalty. They don't want the free three on offer and kick for touch. Hurricanes lineout 10m from the Brumbies line coming up.

28min: BRU 5-12 HUR

Turning into a real tussle at the breakdown and this time it's the Brumbies who come out winners. They apply pressure with numbers for a counterruck and it leads to the Hurricanes losing control of it. Ball can't come out so it's a Brumbie scrum just outside their own 22m.

25min: BRU 5-12 HUR

Hurricanes look to attack down the left wing after a behind-the-back pass from Barrett puts Milner-Skudder in space. He links with Lam he grubbers it through but it rolls out. Brumbies scrum just inside their half.

22min: BRU 5-12 HUR

Jordie Barrett with a try-saver! Brumbies make a line break in the middle of the field and look set to score until an ankle tap shuts it down 5m out. Barrett is the first one there and he looks for a turnover. He gets his hands on the ball at the same time as the Brumbies and it forces a knock on. TMO comes in just to make sure it's not a knock-down and it proves he was legally contesting the ball. Hurricanes then get a penalty at the scrum so they clear for a lineout just near halfway.

19min: BRU 5-12 HUR

Great defence and strength from the Hurricanes forwards. Brumbies go for a hit up off the lineout but the runner gets held up and its a maul that's going nowhere. That means a scrum for the Hurricanes just outside their 22m.

17min: BRU 5-12 HUR

Ref brings in Perenara for a warning. Hurricanes already have four penalties against them - all in their own half. THis latest one was for not rolling away and it's given the Brumbies a lineout 25m from the Hurricanes' line.

15min: BRU 5-12 HUR

HUR TRY! Hurricanes strike back with composed rugby. They rumble into the 22 with eight phases of hit ups before it goes to the backline. It's with Jordie Barrett in the midfield and he fires a skip pass to Julian Savea. One on one, 5m out. NZ rugby fans know how this story goes. Great vision and pass from Barrett though.

12min: BRU 5-7 HUR

Hurricanes straight back on the offensive after the Brumbies exit their 22m then proceed to kick the ball out on the full. We come all the way back for a lineout 25m from the Brumbies' line.

10min: BRU 5-7 HUR

BRU TRY! Composed attack leads to numbers on the right and the Brumbies are in. Pick and go for eight phases slowly pulls the Hurricanes defence in and then it's sent wide for the easy try. Good response from the Brumbies.

7min: BRU 0-7 HUR

Brumbies get their own attacking chance after Lam is taken out of bounds again off the kick off. Brumbies lineout is 30m from the Hurricanes' line. They hit the ball up for several phases before an offside penalty leads to another lineout, this time only 10m out.

4min: BRU 0-7 HUR

HUR TRY! The Brumbies look to have survived after bundling Lam into touch but like a thief in the night Perenara manages an intercept in the Brumbies' in-goal and immediately dives to score. That is unbelievable. What a start.

2min: BRU 0-0 HUR

Good attacking opportunity early for the Canes after the Brumbies knock the ball on at the kick off. That means a scrum for the visitors 25m from the Brumbies' line.

KICKOFF

Hurricanes get us underway in Canberra!

PREVIEW

All Blacks halfback TJ Perenara will lead an injury-weakened Hurricanes in their Super Rugby match against the Brumbies in Canberra.

All Blacks Beauden Barrett, Vaea Fifita (both concussion) and Ardie Savea (ankle) are missing from Saturday's line-up following knocks during the Test series win over France.

Also absent is captain and England international Brad Shields, who returned from South Africa still suffering from the virus that ruled him out of the third Test of that series.

In a major blow to their title prospects, coach Chris Boyd confirmed impressive outside centre Matt Proctor will miss the rest of the campaign due to a cracked sternum.

Vince Aso, who specialises in the same position, was also scrubbed out for the season last month.

It means regular fullback Jordie Barrett will stay in the unfamiliar No.13 jumper, as he did in the twin losses to the Crusaders and Hurricanes before the international break.

Former Melbourne rebels five-eighth Jackson Garden-Bachop makes a rare and surprising start ahead of Ihaia West.

Sam Henwood and Reed Prinsep are the next-tier flanker combination for the second-placed visitors.

Utility back Wes Goosen returns from injury on the bench and could be invaluable for Boyd in the closing weeks.

The Hurricanes return to a venue where they were comfortable winners in last year's quarter-finals.

They need a victory to keep the heat on the competition-leading Crusaders, who have a bye this week.

TEAMS

BRU: 15 Tom Banks, 14 Henry Speight, 13 Tevita Kuridrani, 12 Kyle Godwin, 11 Andy Muirhead, 10 Christian Lealiifano, 9 Joe Powell, 8 Isi Naisarani, 7 David Pocock, 6 Tom Cusack, 5 Blake Enever, 4 Rory Arnold, 3 Ben Alexander, 2 Folau Faingaa, 1 Scott Sio

Replacements: 16 Connal McInerney, 17 Nic Mayhew, 18 Les Leuluaialii-Makin, 19 Richie Arnold, 20 Darcy Swain, 21 Matt Lucas, 22 Wharenui Hawera, 23 Lausii Taliauli

HUR: 15 Nehe Milner-Skudder, 14 Julian Savea, 13 Jordie Barrett, 12 Ngani Laumape, 11 Ben Lam, 10 Jackson Garden-Bachop, 9 TJ Perenara (c), 8 Gareth Evans, 7 Sam Henwood, 6 Reed Prinsep, 5 Sam Lousi, 4 Michael Fatialofa, 3 Jeff Toomaga-Allen, 2 Ricky Riccitelli, 1 Toby Smith