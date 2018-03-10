 

LIVE: Injury and suspension-plagued Crusaders host Hurricanes in NZ conference battle for the ages

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live updates of tonight's Super Rugby round 15 clash between the Crusaders and Hurricanes at AMI Stadium in Christchurch.

Light showers at the moment. Eight degrees. 20km/h winds from the south west.

Hurricanes' Jordie Barrett tries to evade Crusaders' Jack Goodhue during the Super Rugby match between Hurricanes v Crusaders, Westpac Stadium, Wellington, Saturday 10th March 2018. Copyright Photo: Raghavan Venugopal / www.photosport.nz

Hurricanes' Jordie Barrett in action against the Crusaders.

Tonight's game doesn't get much better - two in-form teams face off in a top-of-the-table clash that will likely decide the NZ conference.

But there's an extra opponent the Crusaders have had to overcome this week, with the sideline claiming six of their All Blacks due to numerous injuries and suspensions.

The Cantabrians are without Owen Franks, Joe Moody (both suspended), Tim Perry, Sam Whitelock, Jordan Taufua and Ryan Crotty for the match.

Perry and Taufua are the latest to be scratched from the Crusaders' roster due to injuries picked up at this week's All Blacks camp.

The Hurricanes have been forced to make a couple of changes as well - the most notable in the centres with Matt Proctor still recovering from a sternum injury.

That sees Jordie Barrett move to the centres in his first professional start at No.12 while Nehe Milner-Skudder shifts to cover things at the back and Julian Savea recalled to the starting XV on the wing.

Bot sides know what's at stake tonight with Crusaders coach Scott Robertson excited for his men to prove they can still hold their own.

"We coach and play for these big games and it doesn’t get much bigger than hosting the Hurricanes at home for a spot at the top of the New Zealand conference," he said on Wednesday.

"The boys have worked through their individual preparation well this week and our All Blacks joined us again this morning and brought a lot of energy and enthusiasm, so there is no shortage of motivation for this match and it’s going to be a great spectacle for fans on Friday night."

CRU: 15 David Havili, 14 Seta Tamanivalu, 13 Jack Goodhue, 12 Tim Bateman, 11 George Bridge, 10 Richie Mo’unga, 9 Bryn Hall, 8 Pete Samu, 7 Matt Todd (c), 6 Heiden Bedwell-Curtis, 5 Quinten Strange, 4 Scott Barrett, 3 Michael Alaalatoa, 2 Codie Taylor, 1 Wyatt Crockett

CRU subs: 16 Andrew Makalio, 17 Chris King, 18 Donald Brighouse, 19 Luke Romano, 20 Ethan Blackadder, 21 Mitchell Drummond, 22 Mitchell Hunt, 23 Braydon Ennor

HUR: 15 Nehe Milner-Skudder, 14 Julian Savea, 13 Jordie Barrett, 12 Ngani Laumape, 11 Ben Lam, 10 Beauden Barrett, 9 TJ Perenara, 8 Blade Thomson, 7 Ardie Savea, 6 Brad Shields (c), 5 Sam Lousi, 4 Michael Fatialofa, 3 Jeff Toomaga-Allen, 2 Ricky Riccitelli, 1 Toby Smith

HUR subs: 16 James O’Reilly, 17 Chris Eves, 18 Ben May, 19 Murray Douglas, 20 Reed Prinsep, 21 Finlay Christie, 22 Ihaia West, 23 Jonah Lowe

