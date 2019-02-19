LIVE: Hurricanes welcome back All Blacks stars for Brumbies clash

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of tonight's Super Rugby clash between the Hurricanes and Brumbies tonight in Palmerston North.

28 mins: HURRICANES 14 BRUMBIES 8

THREE! David Pocock earns the Brumbies a penalty right in front of the goal posts after the Hurricanes were penalised for not releasing the ball in the tackle. Christian Leali'ifano steps up and fires his penalty kick through the uprights.

21 mins: HURRICANES 14 BRUMBIES 5

TRY! The Brumbies turned down a kickable penalty kick at goal and go for the line-out. The gamble pays off for the visitors as they rumble over the try-line from a line-out maul and it is hooker Folau Fainga'a crashing over to score.

Christian Leali'ifano misses his conversion attempt from out wide.

14 mins: HURRICANES 14 BRUMBIES 0

TRY! Chase Tiatia sparks a clever play down the right edge, he offloads the ball to Vince Aso. The Canes winger then throws a sneaky offload to Ngani Laumape who runs it to score the Hurricanes' second try of the match.

Beauden Barrett nails his conversion from out wide with ball hitting the left upright before going through the posts.

11 mins: HURRICANES 7 BRUMBIES 0

TRY! The Hurricanes skipper Dane Coles does it himself! The Brumbies fumble the ball and Coles regathers it inisde the Brumbies' 22 and he pins his ears back and goes all the way to score the first five pointer of the match.

Beauden Barrett lands his conversion at goal from easy range.

HURRICANES 0 BRUMBIES 0

KICK-OFF! And we are underway! As Brumbies' Christian Leali'ifano kicks off deep towards the Hurricanes.

PREVIEW:

The Brumbies are coming off a big win over the Chiefs where they defeated the men from the Waikato 54-17 in Canberra. The Hurricanes however were outmatched and outclassed by the Crusaders 38-22 in Christchurch.

All Blacks stars Beauden Barrett Ardie Savea, Ngani Laumape, Vaea Fifita and TJ Perenara have been named to start for the Canes.

It is Beauden and Fifita's first start for the Hurricanes with Savea returning after a week off due to a knee injury.

The Hurricanes have history on their side having won 22 out of 23 of their last 23 home games.

Chase Tiatia replaces Jordie Barrett at fullback for tonight's Super Rugby fixture.

TEAMS:

HURRICANES: 15 Chase Tiatia, 14 Vince Aso, 13 Matt Proctor, 12 Ngani Laumape, 11 Ben Lam, 10 Beauden Barrett, 9 TJ Perenara, 8 Ardie Savea, 7 Du'Plessis Kirifi, 6 Vaea Fifita, 5 Liam Mitchell, 4 James Blackwell, 3 Ben May, 2 Dane Coles (c), 1 Chris Eves.

RESERVES: 16 Ricky Riccitelli, 17 Xavier Numia, 18 Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, 19 Isaia Walker-Leawere, 20 Reed Prinsep, 21 Richard Judd, 22 Jackson Garden-Bachop, 23 Wes Goosen.

BRUMBIES: 15 Thomas Banks, 14 Andy Muirhead, 13 Tevita Kuridrani, 12 Irae Simone, 11 Chance Peni, 10 Christian Lealiifano, 9 Joe Powell, 8 Lachlan McCaffrey, 7 David Pocock, 6 Peter Samu, 5 Blake Enever, 4 Rory Arnold, 3 Allan Alaalatoa, 2 Folau Fainga'a, 1 Scott Sio.