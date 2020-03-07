LIVE: Hurricanes vs Blues from Wellington - Can the in-form Auckland club get their first NZ derby win?

Welcome to 1 NEWS online's live coverage of the Hurricanes versus Blues clash in Wellington.

Blues Akira Ioane fends Hurricanes captain Brad Shields. Source: Photosport

Hurricanes 8 - 14 Blues

55 mins: The Blues are back in front with a superb try from Mark Telea! A pinpoint cut out pass from Reiko Ioane finds Mark Telea on the run, not an easy finish either. The decision went upstairs as Wes Goosen nearly forced Telea into touch but he somehow managed to stay in play and ground the ball. Mark Telea has had a great night so far.

49 mins: Blake Gibson makes a try saving tackle after Jordie Barrett bursts through the Blues line and feeds an inside ball to Fletcher Smith. Perfectly executed covering tackle from Gibson saving a possible seven points.

46 mins: Red Card for Tyrel Lomax! The Hurricanes will have to play the next 34 minutes with 14 men. Huge call from the Ref. Lomax's shoulder makes contact with the head of Stephen Perofeta as he is wrapped up by another Blues defender. It was certainly careless but perhaps a red card was too much as there didn't seem to be any intent to injure.

44 mins: Hurricanes have come back from the break swinging. An exciting four minutes sees the Hurricanes come close to scoring but just couldn't capitalise on the opportunity. Promising play from the Canes though! Ben Lam is proving to be a hard man to contain.

40 mins: The Hurricanes took a risk holding onto the ball after the 40 minute siren trying to make a point scoring play before heading to the sheds. The plan nearly backfired though as they turned the ball over and the Blues held on to the ball for an agonising 3 minutes of injury time. The Blues make some good ground but knock the ball on. A relieved Hurricanes send the ball into touch and head into the tunnel with a slim, one-point lead.

38 mins: The Blues couldn't hang onto the lead for very long, after a penalty in front of the posts gives Fletcher Smith an easy shot at goal to put the Blues one point ahead.

36 mins: Persistence has payed off and Akira Ioane sneaks over the line to score a try! A much needed try for the Blues. A good showing from Ioane in his first start this season as the 24 year old loose forward has a lot to prove. Otere Black nails the conversion to give his side the lead.

35 mins: For the first time in this half the Blues have a good chance to get some points on the board with a scrum on the Hurricanes 5m line. Hurricanes not helping themsleves with sloppy play at the breakdown.

27 mins: Hurricanes are still looking like the superior side even though handling from both sides leaves much to be desired. Hurricanes are just looking more dangerous in broken play with key players making some good touches.

11 mins: Hurricanes have dominated possession and territory so far. Blues conceed a knock-on in their own half after a lineout miscommunication sees Kurt Eklund throw the ball in to no one.

2 mins: Try Hurricanes! The home side are off to a perfect start. Vaea Fifita put the hammer down and linked up with Ben Lam through a brilliant one handed offload. A good finish from Lam as well. Showed his usual pace and ran the ball over the line comfortably. Jordie Barret misses the conversion by a whisker.

Preview: All eyes will be on Akira Ioane tonight as he makes his first start of the 2020 season. The Blues have undergone a massive reshuffle in the forwards but the backline remains unchanged from their last game against the Stormers.

Auckland-born midfielder Vince Aso makes his 50th Hurricanes appearance tonight after a long road as he fought though a succession of injuries early in his career.

Hurricanes: 15. Jordie Barrett, 14.Kobus van Wyk, 13. Vince Aso, 12. Ngani Laumape, 11. Ben Lam, 10. Fletcher Smith, 9. TJ Perenara (captain), 8. Gareth Evans, 7. Du'Plessis Kirifi, 6. Vaea Fifita, 5. Scott Scrafton, 4. Isaia Walker-Leawere, 3. Tyrel Lomax, 2. Asafo Aumua, 1. Xavier Numia.

Reserves: 16. Dane Coles, 17. Pouri Rakete-Stones, 18. Alex Fidow, 19. James Blackwell, 20. Devan Flanders, 21. Jamie Booth, 22. Billy Proctor, 23. Wes Goosen.

Blues: 15. Stephen Perofeta, 14. Joe Marchant, 13. Rieko Ioane, 12. TJ Faiane, 11. Mark Telea, 10. Otere Black, 9. Sam Nock, 8. Akira Ioane, 7. Blake Gibson, 6. Tom Robinson, 5. Jacob Pierce, 4. Patrick Tuipulotu (captain), 3. Ofa Tuungafasi, 2. Kurt Eklund, 1. Karl Tu’inukuafe.