LIVE: Hurricanes strike after halftime, Crusaders hold lead in Super Rugby semi-final

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of this Super Rugby semi-final between the Crusaders and the Hurricanes from Orange Theory Stadium, Christchurch.

8:33pm: 43 mins - Crusaders 13 Hurricanes 12

TRY!!! Havili kicks into touch and the Hurricanes have a lineout. Beauden Barrett puts Proctor through and the Hurricanes are on here!

They go wide and Ben Lam is there waiting! Lam scores and the Hurricanes have started the second half with a bang!

Beauden Barrett with a vital kick from the left sideline here, but he's put it wide of the posts. Crusaders lead by one!

8:30pm: 41 mins - Crusaders 13 Hurricanes 7

Beauden Barrett kicks off, and we're away in the second half.

8:28pm

The Crusaders are back out on the park for the second half. No sign of the Hurricanes, surely getting one last rev up from their coaches with their season on the line!

8:17pm: HALFTIME - Crusaders 13 Hurricanes 7

TRY!!! Coles throws, and Beauden Barrett has the ball. He kicks through for Procter to chase, but Mo'unga gets there first. Mo'unga kicks downfield to Jordie Barrett, who makes a brilliant dash down the left win. The Hurricanes in a great position here.

Coles has a run out on the win, before working the ball back infield to Evans. Perenara tries to spin his way through, finding Beauden Barrett, tackled on the line. The Hurricanes go wide and Laumape has a go! He crashes over the line. but has he grounded it? He has! Try awarded and the Hurricanes strike before the break!

Beauden Barrett with the kick this time, and he's good. The Hurricanes trail by six as we go to halftime!

8:13pm: 38 mins - Crusaders 13 Hurricanes 0

Hurricanes scrum after a knock on from Reece. Laumape again has a run, before Prinsep hits the line. Beauden Barrett tries to takes the tackle as the Hurricanes get the advantage. Jordie Barrett kicks out to Prinsep on the wing. The Hurricanes go back infield, before Evans offloads into touch. We'll go back for the penalty. This time the Hurricanes want the lineout.

8:10pm: 35 mins - Crusaders 13 Hurricanes 0

Penalty! Hurricanes scrum, Laumape gets the ball from first receiver. Beauden Barrett kicks deep and the Crusaders counter. Read and Crotty combine, before Mo'unga kicks over the top again. Beauden Barrett again goes to the air, straight to Bridge. Hall looks to go wide to Todd, but Lowe smashes him.

The Crusaders get through 10 phases, but Savea has stolen it. Evans goes forward for the Hurricanes, but Matt Todd wins the ball back, and a penalty! The Crusaders want the points.

Mo'unga lines up the kick, and gets it.

8:03pm: 28 mins - Crusaders 10 Hurricanes 0

Taylor throws, and the Crusaders' drive is taken down short of the line. Read plays halfback, but Sam Whitelock drops the ball! Hurricanes get out of jail!

8:02pm: 27 mins - Crusaders 10 Hurricanes 0

Crusaders lineout, before Taylor hits a gap and moves towards the 22. Mo'unga makes some good metres before Goodhue goes forwards. Advantage for the Crusaders with Lowe called for offside. Hall kicks through into touch, but we'll go back for the lineout.

7:59pm: 24 mins - Crusaders 10 Hurricanes 0

Taylor throws over the top, Crotty is there to claim it though. The Crusaders working towards the tryline, but Todd loses the ball in the tackle.

7:57pm: 22 mins - Crusaders 10 Hurricanes 0

Penalty for the Crusaders against Walker-Leaware. Richie Mo'unga is staying down after being taken out by Dane Coles. It looks like a shoulder injury. Mitch Hunt is up and ready to come off the bench if needed. Mo'unga looks good to carry on though. Crusaders lineout.

7:52pm: 18 mins - Crusaders 10 Hurricanes 0

Prinsep wins a penalty on the halfway line, and the Hurricanes want the points from long range. Jordie Barrett lines up the kick, he's got the distance, but he hits the post! Hurricanes stay scoreless as Havili clears into touch.

7:50pm: 15 mins - Crusaders 10 Hurricanes 0

TRY!!! George Bridge beats Jonah Lowe in the air, before finding Crotty - who comes up with the perfect kick into the right hand corner. Sevu Reece is there waiting, scooping up the ball and scoring in the corner! Unreal from Reece, his 14th try of the season.

Mo'unga with the kick from the right touchline, but he only goes and slots it! Crusaders lead by 10.

7:45pm: 11 mins - Crusaders 3 Hurricanes 0

The Hurricanes go blind from the scrum, before Jordie Barrett's kick is charged down by Mo'unga. Hurricanes lineout. Coles throws and Blackwell wins it. Perenara clears the ball and Bridge spills it. The Hurricanes look to run as Toby Smith is put into a gap! Scott Barrett makes the tackle though.

Barrett gets to his feet and then disrupts Perenara to force the knock on! Crusaders scrum.

7:42pm: 8 mins - Crusaders 3 Hurricanes 0

The Hurricanes with the ball in midfield, before Barrett stabs another kick over the top. Mo'unga claims and calls for the mark. He takes it quickly, but the Hurricanes aren't back 10. Crusaders lineout.

Taylor throws, Scott Barrett takes it and the Crusaders want to drive again. Read runs from the back of the maul, finding Goodhue before getting another go himself. Mo'unga throws a long ball out to Bridge's wing - but the ball is forward. Hurricanes scrum.

7:40pm: 5 mins - Crusaders 3 Hurricanes 0

Hurricanes lineout after Sevu Reece is forced into touch. Coles throws, the ball goes back to Beauden Barrett who chips over the top, straight to Reece. Bryn Hall clears into touch for another Hurricanes lineout.

7:38pm: 3 mins - Crusaders 3 Hurricanes 0

Penalty! Walker-Leawere has a run, before Beauden Barrett clears the ball into touch. Crusaders lineout. Scott Barrett takes it, and the Crusaders look for a lineout drive. Penalty for the Crusaders, against Gareth Evans for collapsing the maul and Mo'unga will have a shot at goal.

Mo'unga with the first kick of the night, and he makes no mistake! Crusaders take the lead!

7:35pm: KICK OFF - Crusaders 0 Hurricanes 0

We're away in Christchurch! Richie Mo'unga gets the second semi-final underway!

7:34pm

TJ Perenara leads out the Hurricanes, on the night he overtakes Conrad Smith with the most ever appearances for the side.

7:32pm

Jordan Taufua leads the Crusaders out onto the field, playing his 100th match for the side tonight. He'll be hoping next week is game number 101...

7:30pm

Here. We. Go.

Two incredible sides on display tonight, back in the sheds going through their final preparations. The Canterbury crowd are out in full. Kick off creeping closer.

7:15pm

Good evening! What a treat we're all in store for tonight! Which Kiwi powerhouse will meet the Jaguares in next week's final? We'll find out soon enough - kick off around 20 minutes away!

PREVIEW

With the Jaguares already having booked their place in next week's final, the last two standing Kiwi sides will tonight battle it out for their chance to take the 2019 title.

The hosts come into tonight's match on the back of four straight wins over the Hurricanes - what's more, the Crusaders boast a perfect record in home playoff matches under Scott Robertson.

The Hurricanes meanwhile will be hoping for their star power to come to the fore, boasting the likes of two-time world player of the year in Beauden Barrett, and Super Rugby's form player in Ardie Savea.

TEAMS

Crusaders: 15. David Havili, 14. Sevu Reece, 13. Jack Goodhue, 12. Ryan Crotty, 11. George Bridge, 10. Richie Mo'unga, 9. Bryn Hall, 8. Kieran Read, 7. Matt Todd, 6. Whetu Douglas, 5. Sam Whitelock (c), 4. Scott Barrett, 3. Owen Franks, 2. Codie Taylor, 1. Joe Moody.

Replacements: 16. Andrew Makalio, 17. George Bower, 18. Michael Alaalatoa, 19. Luke Romano, 20. Jordan Taufua, 21. Mitchell Drummond, 22. Mitchell Hunt, 23. Braydon Ennor.

Hurricanes: 15. Jordie Barrett, 14. Salesi Rayasi, 13. Matt Proctor, 12. Ngani Laumape, 11. Ben Lam, 10. Beauden Barrett, 9. TJ Perenara, 8. Gareth Evans, 7. Ardie Savea, 6. Reed Prinsep, 5. Isaia Walker-Leawere, 4. James Blackwell, 3. Jeff To'omaga-Allen, 2. Dane Coles (c), 1 Toby Smith.