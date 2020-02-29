LIVE: Hurricanes running rampant against Sunwolves in Napier

Welcome to 1 NEWS online's coverage of the Super Rugby clash between the Hurricanes and the Sunwolves from McLean Park, Napier.

Ngani Laumape. Source: Photosport

Hurricanes 57-15 Sunwolves

66 mins: Fifita crosses for a consolation for the Sunwolves, showing off some impressive power of his own.

61 mins: Laumape has got his dancing shoes on! The All Blacks midfielder powers over for another Hurricanes try before enjoying a little try celebration. Tiatia converts.

55 mins: Van Wyk is over for his third! A raft of changes including Perenara took some of the sting out of the Canes' attack in the last 10 minutes. They're back though with the right winger finishing off another easy one.

45 mins: Another try! This time to Evans. Inside ball, offload and the Canes were in the backfield. Too easy.

42 mins: Perenara is in now! Smith made the break with a show and go, Laumape had it briefly, Aumua was tackled before popping it up for his skipper. Smith's conversion fades away.

41 mins: Lam crashes over! He's too big, too strong, which has been the story of this game. There was a great try assist from Tiatia. Smith can't convert for the first time today.

40 mins: That brings an end to an entertaining first half, we'll be back after the break.

38 mins: Tiatia put a great move on in midfield to make a break before finding Lam, who beat two defenders before being bundeled into touch. This Canes backline is threatening to run up a cricket score.

34 mins: The Canes are putting on a show! Perenara goes over after Aso throws a delightful flick pass back on the inside. The ref is looking at something though. There was a forward pass in the lead-up. No try.

28 mins: Van Wyk is over for his second and he won't get many easier than that. The Sunwolves' blindside winger went walkabout with the ball in a maul and Perenara found the right winger who got over. Smith does well to convert.

24 mins: Tiatia is in again! A huge scrum from the Canes and Perenara tapped quickly, from there the Sunwolves were shot. Tiatia picked up the bouncing ball and crashed over. Smith converts again.

21 mins: Van Wyk again, this time with a huge tackle after a Perenara kick. He won the penalty but the Canes knocked on from the resulting lineout.

18 mins: The Canes are in again! A set piece move with Van Wyk again looking powerful in midfield before Tiatia finished it off. The Hurricanes are looking too big, too strong. Smith converts.

16 mins: Sunwolves elect to kick for goal...and Ogura makes no mistake. Sunwolves reclaim the lead.

11 mins: Van Wyk has gone over for the Canes! Aso offloaded and the winger did the rest, fooling two or three Sunwolves defenders with a left foot step. Try is converted.

10 mins: Laumape dies brilliantly with a left-footed grubber on the end of a counter from the Canes, it looked to have earned the Canes a 5m scrum but it's actually a penalty to the Sunwolves.

5 mins: Ngani Laumape with a huge run as one of the Sunwolves came off a distant second best.

3 mins: The Sunwolves have made an electric start in the Bay with Storbark scoring after a nice inside ball from loosehead prop Jarred Adams.

Hurricanes: 1. Xavier Numia 2. Asafo Aumua 3. Tyrel Lomax 4. James Blackwell 5. Scott Scrafton 6. Vaea Fifita 7. Du’Plessis Kirifi 8. Gareth Evans 9. TJ Perenara 10. Fletcher Smith 11. Ben Lam 12. Ngani Laumape 13. Vince Aso 14. Kobus Van Wyk 15. Chase Tiatia

Reserves: 16. Ricky Riccitelli 17. Ben May 18. Alex Fidow 19. Isaia Walker-Leawere 20. Devan Flanders 21. Jonathan Taumateine 22. James Marshall 23. Peter Umaga-Jensen

Sunwolves: 1. Jarred Adams 2. Jaba Bregvadze 3. Hencus van Wyk 4. Kotaro Yatabe 5. Michael Storbark 6. Tevita Tupou 7. Mitch Jacobson 8. Jack Shutz 9. Rudy Paige 10. Jumpei Ogura 11. James Dargaville 12. Shogo Nakano 13. Keisuke Moriya 14. Siosaia Fifita 15. Alex Horan