LIVE: Hurricanes level scores against 14-man Lions

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of this British and Irish Lions tour match against the Hurricanes from Westpac Stadium, Wellington.

Greg Laidlaw of the Lions makes a run Source: Photosport

78 mins: Hurricanes 31 Lions 31

The referee checking upstairs again, it looks like it's against Laumape for a neckroll at the breakdown. The penalty stays in the Lions favour. The Lions will now have a lineout instead of a scrum, huge moment in the game.

77 mins: Hurricanes 31 Lions 31

Laumape breaks again! The Hurricanes with the ball in a great position! Just five metres away from the tryline! The Lions still down to 14, but the Hurricanes knock the ball on!

Henderson comes back onto the field now as the Lions have a scrum.

74 mins: Hurricanes 31 Lions 31

Halfpenny drops the ball from a high kick! Hurricanes have a scrum in a great position!

72 mins: Hurricanes 31 Lions 31

TRY!!! Another penalty against the Lions! Barrett with a massive kick down field for a lineout on the Lions' five metre line. Apisai throws and the Hurricanes win it. The forwards pick and go, the Hurricanes are close again and Fifita is over!!! Or is he?! The referee wants to check upstairs but the Hurricanes are celebrating.

The question mark is around the grounding, and there's no doubt about it! The try is awarded! Jordie Barrett converts and we're all square.

69 mins: Hurricanes 24 Lions 31

TRY!!! The Hurricanes now attacking with the extra man. Laumape drives forward, the forwards go close! Jordie Barrett floats a cutout pass to Goosen on the wing and he scores! He runs around from the wing to put the ball down under the posts too! Game on!

Barrett makes the kick and the deficit is back to single figures!

66 mins: Hurricanes 17 Lions 31

Yellow card! Iain Henderson could be in trouble here! The referee wants to go upstairs after a dumping tackle on Jordie Barrett. It looks nasty, Barrett's been lifted above the horizontal, which is at least a yellow card.

It is yellow, Henderson's played so well for the Lions tonight but will spend the next 10 minutes in the bin. Lions down to 14.

63 mins: Hurricanes 17 Lions 31

Has George North scored for the Lions? Joseph kicks over the top and the bounce favours the winger! He gathers and crosses over but has he stayed in touch? No, he hasn't replays show he was well out.

62 mins: Hurricanes 17 Lions 31

Riccitelli is staying down with what looks like cramp. Elsewhere, Tahuriorangi comes back onto the field. Wes Goosen replaces Otere Black, which means Jordie Barrett moves to first-five. Riccitelli also goes off for Leni Apisai.

60 mins: Hurricanes 17 Lions 31

The Hurricanes feed the scrum with Black at halfback. Aso drives upfield. Jordie Barrett filling in at halfback now. The Lions turn the ball over and Biggar launches a massive kick into touch.

57 mins: Hurricanes 17 Lions 31

TRY!!! Stander picks up from the back of the scrum. The Lions milk a penalty. The Lions have the man advantage and shift the ball wide for Seymour to grab a double!

Biggar takes the kick and misses his first effort of the night! The Lions with a 14 point lead now.

54 mins: Hurricanes 17 Lions 26

The Lions pick and go at the Hurricanes line. Henderson goes close! He's over the line but is he held up? The referee wants a look upstairs. It looks like he might be taken down short of the line. The Lions aren't celebrating.

The TMO says no try, Lions scrum.

52 mins: Hurricanes 17 Lions 26

Penalty! Biggar adds the extra three points.

51 mins: Hurricanes 17 Lions 23

Yellow card! The Lions charge down Tahuriorangi's kick and the Hurricanes scramble backwards! North runs at the line but is tackled, Stander goes close now. The referee has the arm out for a high tackle. The Lions knock the ball on and the referee goes back for the penalty! Tahuriorangi is shown yellow card!

49 mins: Hurricanes 17 Lions 23

Penalty! The Hurricanes opt for another shot at goal and their own fans boo them! Jordie Barrett witn another kick and this time it's good!

48 mins: Hurricanes 14 Lions 23

The Hurricanes with a lineout. Laumape crashes into Biggar and look to attack the tryline again, referee with another advantage. Savea with the ball and runs at the Lions, Milner-Skudder hooks an offload back infield, they knock the ball on but go back for the advantage.

There's a bit of a tussle on field. The referee splits it up, North and Fifita are in trouble with the ref. Both are given a warning as the Hurricanes prepare for the scrum/

45 mins: Hurricanes 14 Lions 23

The Hurricanes with a scrum and they win another penalty! Whatever Chris Boyd said at halftime is working a treat! Jordie Barrett lines up a kick and he's just missed curling away to the left!

41 mins: Hurricanes 14 Lions 23

TRY!!! The second half is underway, and the Hurricanes win the ball from their own kick off! The referee with the arm out already! The Hurricanes move the ball, Aso with a perfect inside pass inside to Savea, who gets the ball to Laumape out wide and there's no stopping him! The second-five crashes over and the Hurricanes draw first blood in the second half!

Jordie Barrett kicks an absolute beauty! What a start from the Hurricanes!!!

8:28pm

Chris Boyd seen at halftime laying down the law to his side. The Hurricanes have no one to blame but themselves for being in this position. Too many mistakes on attack and defence have seen the Super Rugby champions look far from their best, However, they've still got 40 minutes to restore a bit of pride.

HALFTIME: Hurricanes 7 Lions 23

Big chance for the Hurricanes before the break. Abbott takes the throw, Cole rips the ball away but entered from the side. Hurricanes with another lineout. Fifita takes this time, the Lions drive the Hurricanes backwards. Great defence and the Hurricanes have lost it. That'll be halftime.

39 mins: Hurricanes 7 Lions 23

The Hurricanes attack again, Black floats a long pass to Savea,he's bought down. The Hurricanes spread it to the numbers out wide. Milner-Skudder runs it and the referee has the arm out. Lousi loses the ball and the referee goes back. The siren goes for halftime and the Hurricanes go for the lineout.

37 mins: Hurricanes 7 Lions 23

TRY!!! Julian Savea is penalised for offside and the ball's not out! Jordie Barrett kicks down field for the Lions to try and counter. The Lions knock the ball on trying to offload. The Hurricanes with the ball now. Barrett kicks again and the Lions counter. Biggar with a high kick, the ball's allowed to bounce by the Hurricanes and George North pounces on the ball to run away and score under the posts!

Biggar with the kick from in front, and it's too easy for him.

33 mins: Hurricanes 7 Lions 16

The Lions kick through for Fifita who runs at the line. The Hurricanes look to attack now but they've lost it forward again! Lions scrum.

32 mins: Hurricanes 7 Lions 16

Ben May gives away a questionable penalty for obstruction and the Lions want another kick at goal. Biggar lines it up, and he's got it. Lions now ahead by nine.

30 mins: Hurricanes 7 Lions 13

TRY!!! The Hurricanes win a scrum and take the tap! The forwards take the ball up close to the line, will they spread it to the backs? Referee has the arm out after a high tackle. Gibbins goes close! He's over! Classic try from the number seven and the Hurricanes are on the board!

Jordie Barrett with the kick, and it's a good one! Hurricanes get themselves back into the game!

26 mins: Hurricanes 0 Lions 13

Laumape's put through a gap by Black and the Hurricanes attack! The ball goes out to the wing and Milner-Skudder has a go down the sideline! He tries to offload back inside to Riccitelli but he can't quite hold on, the Lions clear it away for a Hurricanes lneout.

24 mins: Hurricanes 0 Lions 13

The Lions kick over the top and Joseph is tackled in the air by Tahuriorangi to win a penalty. The referee calls advantage, Shields penalised at the breakdown. The Lions opt to kick from just over the halfway line.

Biggar with his third, and biggest, kick of the evening. And he's got it from 47m out! What a kick, Lions now up by 13.

21 mins: Hurricanes 0 Lions 10

The Hurricanes put the Lions under huge pressure on defence, Biggar clears to Jordie Barrett who starts the counter. Milner-Skudder kicks through again and Aso chases! The Lions get there first through Biggar and get out of danger. Hurricanes lineout.

19 mins: Hurricanes 0 Lions 10

TRY!!! The Hurricanes win the lineout and get it out to the backs! Aso passes to Savea who makes a brilliant run before being bravely stopped by Nowell. The forwards bring the ball infield. Black throws a pass and Laidlaw intercepts! He gets the pass away to Seymour who races away to score under the posts! What a counter attack from the Lions! The two Scots combine to hurt the Hurricanes.

Biggar makes the conversion and the Lions now lead by 10.

16 mins: Hurricanes 0 Lions 3

Tahuriorangi feeds and the Hurricanes look to move the ball. Laumape commits three defenders before being tackled. The referee has the arm out, the Hurricanes don't look to use the advantage and Otere Black kicks into touch for a Hurricanes lineout.

14 mins: Hurricanes 0 Lions 3

The Lions attack from their scrum. Laidlaw keeping the ball with the forwards but the Hurricanes win the turnover! Great work from the forwards.

13 mins: Hurricanes 0 Lions 3

The Lions have another penalty after a high tackle from Jordie Barrett on Nowell. Biggar takes the tap and the Lions are going to try and run the ball from halfway! The Hurricanes give away another penalty though and the Lions have a scrum.

11 mins: Hurricanes 0 Lions 3

Penalty! Biggar makes the kick look easy from right in front. Lions take the lead with the first points of the night.

10 mins: Hurricanes 0 Lions 0

Best throws and the Lions look to drive from their lineout. Riccitelli getting involved with the counter-ruck. The Lions' forwards keeping the ball going forwards. Now they shift it out to the backs, Nowell is tackled by Milner-Skudder but the referee goes back for a penalty! The Lions opt for a shot at goal and the Westpac crowd boo in disapproval.

8 mins: Hurricanes 0 Lions 0

Huge scrum from the Hurricanes and they win the ball! Hang on, the referee awards a penalty against Ben May! Lions ball, they boot the ball downfield for the lineout.

6 mins: Hurricanes 0 Lions 0

The Hurricanes take the blindside route from the scrum! Milner-Skudder kicks over the top and catches the Lions off guard! They regather in time and clear the ball to Jordie Barrett, who finds Laumape who is tackled. The Hurricanes get the ball to Abbott who loses the ball in the tackle! Mistakes hurting both sides early on here.

3 mins: Hurricanes 0 Lions 0

A strong scrum from the Lions, Laidlaw looks to move the ball quickly. Stander loses the ball in the tackle, the Hurricanes will have a scrum now, can they unleash their deadly backs from the set piece.

1 min: Hurricanes 0 Lions 0

The Hurricanes get off to a good start! Vince Aso with a burst upfield, getting the ball to Jordie Barrett who can't quite hold on. Lions scrum.

KICK OFF!

Dan Biggar gets things rolling for the tourists.

7:33pm

Brad Shields leads the Hurricanes out now. Westpac roar to welcome their team and defending Super Rugby champions.

7:31pm

Rory Best leads the Lions out onto the pitch. Most of these players won't feature on our shores again this tour. Some will be using this game as a chance to show Warren Gatland that they should be starting against the All Blacks come Saturday night.

7:28pm

Not too far away from kick off now. Both sides have warmed up and are back in the sheds for the last bit of advice from the coaches. Westpac Stadium is at capacity and then some, with additional seating added.



7:05pm

Some bad news for the Lions, Jared Payne has been ruled out of this match. Leigh Halfpenny takes his spot in the number 23 jersey.

PRE MATCH

Having lost 30-15 to the All Blacks at Eden Park, the Lions come into this match looking to get some momentum back on their side ahead of the second Test this Saturday.

Standing in their way are none other than the 2016 Super Rugby champions, boasting some of the most destructive players on New Zealand shores.

The home side have been bolstered by the return of four key All Blacks, with Jordie Barrett, Vaea Fifita, Julian Savea and Ngani Laumape all in the starting side.

The Lions have already dropped two matches to New Zealand's Super Rugby contingent, tasting defeat at the hands of the Blues and Highlanders, yet defeated the Crusaders and Cheifs.

This match takes on so much more significance for the tourists, with the "midweek" squad looking to put their hands up for Test match selection later on in the tour.

TEAMS

Hurricanes: 15. Jordie Barrett, 14. Nehe Milner-Skudder, 13. Vince Aso, 12. Ngani Laumape, 11. Julian Savea, 10. Otere Black, 9. Te Toirora-Tahuriorangi. 8. Brad Shields (c), 7. Callum Gibbins, 6. Vaea Fifita, 5. Sam Lousi, 4. Mark Abbott, 3. Jeff To'omaga-Allen, 2. Ricky Riccitelli, 1. Ben May.

Reserves: 16. Leni Apisai, 17. Chris Eves, 18. Mike Kainga, 19. James Blackwell, 20. Reed Princep, 21. Kemara Hauiti-Parapara, 22. Wes Goosen, 23. Cory Jane.

Lions: 15. Jack Nowell, 14. Tommy Seymour, 13. Jonathan Joseph, 12. Robbie Henshaw, 11. George North, 10. Dan Biggar, 9. Greg Laidlaw, 8. CJ Stander, 7. Justin Tipuric, 6. James Haskell, 5. Courtney Lawes, 4. Iain Henderson, 3. Dan Cole, 2. Rory Best (c), 1. Joe Marler.