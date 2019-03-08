Hurricanes fend off last minute comeback from Highlanders to clinch victory

Welcome to 1 NEWS online's live updates of the Super Rugby Aotearoa clash between the Hurricanes and the Highlanders at SKY Stadium in Wellington.

Hurricanes midfielder Ngani Laumape crashes into Highlanders second-five Thomas Umaga-Jensen. Source: Photosport

Hurricanes 17 - 11 Highlanders

82 mins: Highlanders are awarded a penalty and take the opportunity to kick for touch and gain field position. A messy lineout though, sees the ball come into Hurricanes possession. Jamie Booth wastes no time in kicking the ball out and ending the game sealing the victory for the Hurricanes. A thrilling end to the game.

79 mins: Highlanders can't make a breakthrough but are awarded a penalty with one minute left. They take the shot at goal and take three points. Highlanders to recieve the kickoff with one last ditch effort now to score and steal the lead. A converted try would hand them the win.

77 mins: The Highlanders now with a long overdue attacking opportunity. A scrum under the sticks just five meters out from the Hurricanes try line. Only three minutes left on the clock. A try is needed very soon if the Highlanders are to make a comeback.

74 mins: Murphy Taramai takes to the field in his Hurricanes debut and immediately makes an impact darting through the Canes line, gaining 20 meters.

71 mins: They cant make anything of it as the set play sees the ball spread all the way across the right hand side of the field and into touch by way of an overcooked pass from Jordie Barrett.

70 mins: Hurricanes now get a scrum on the left side of the field just 10 meters away from the try line. An excellent attacking opportunity here.

66 mins: Hurricanes miss an almost certain try as Kobus Van Wyk attempts to flick the ball on to Jordie Barrett, however, the pass goes straight into Barretts face just meters away from the try line. Hurricanes have been unwavering in their progression up the field, testing the Highlanders defence throughout.

58 mins: Highlanders score their first try of the game! The Highlanders went straight to a maul from the lineout. Ash Dixon with the ball at the back broke off and utilised an overlap on the blind side, linking up with Aaron Smith outside him who cruised over to score. Another kick misses but the Highlanders now back in the fight.

57 mins: Highlanders find themselves in good field position with a lineout on the Hurricanes 5m line.

51 mins: After being awarded a penalty the Highlanders finally get some points on the board. Despite the conditions they opt to kick for goal and it pays off. Still a long way to go though.

46 mins: Hurricanes score again! Derek Flanders pushes his way over to score. The Highlanders faced a barrage of pick and go's hard up against their own try line, it was only a matter of time before one got through. A tough start to the second half for the Highlanders, defending the whole time. Kick is missed again. Jordie Barrett unable to find accuracy in the windy conditions.

42 mins: Highlanders really under pressure now as the Canes awarded a penalty on the Highlanders 5m line. A full minute of relentless offence from the Hurricanes. Hurricanes opt for a scrum. Good scoring opportunity here.

41 mins: Fletcher Smith gets the game back underway. Hurricanes get a turnover in the Highlanders half. Its all on as the Hurricanes pick up from where they left off, looking dangerous with ball in hand.

40 mins: Whistle blows ending the half. 40 minutes largely dominated by the Hurricanes however, the Highlanders have shown flashes of promise. Not much in it though. Should be a cracking second half.

38 mins: Hurricanes nearly score again as Vince Aso throws a slick offload, mid tackle, to Du'Plessis Kirifi who makes several meters before getting the ball knocked out of his hands as he attempts an offload to Kobus Van Wyk. Highlanders were lucky to knock the ball free. A sure try if the offload stuck.

35 mins: Another try to the Hurricanes! What a try. Jordie Barrett burns through the Highlanders line after taking a well timed crash ball. He didnt have many players around him but threw a brilliant lobbed pass to Kobus Van Wyk who does a great job in finishing in the right hand corner. Conversion attempt is unsuccessful, again the swirling wind seeming to make kicking difficult as the ball misses far to the left.

31 mins: Hurricanes concede a penalty in their own half and the Highlanders opt to take a shot at the three points. Aaron Smith needs to hold the ball on the tee because of the heavy wind. Kick misses to the right. The swirling wind proving to be difficult to kick in.

29 mins: Try Hurricanes! TJ Perenara completely fools Aaron Smith with a dramatic dummy pass and easily cruises over the line to score. A good all round effort from the Hurricanes to get themselves up the field. Showing an unstoppable momentum. Easy work for Fletcher Smith on the conversion. Hurricanes seven points ahead!

23 mins: An exciting passage of play in the last minute saw posession change hands a number of times. Mitch Hunt yet again showing his ability to line-break, however a wayward offload attempt goes straight into the hands of TJ Perenara who looks to stage a counter attack off broken play. Ball ends up with the Highlanders again though through a stray pass.

18 mins: Kobus Van Wyk shows tremendous skill hotstepping his way through several Highlanders tackles, streaking up the right hand edge of the field.

13 mins: Fletcher Smith breaks through the Highlanders line with Ngani Laumape just outside him. He just couldn't get the offload away and instead knocked it on. Playing under a penalty advantage though and Jordie Barrett kicks deep into Highlanders territory getting the Canes a lineout on the Highlanders 5m line.

9 mins: Vince Aso absolutely smokes Mitch Hunt, shutting down the Highlanders set piece attempt. Aso took the risk, rushing up on Hunt, and it paid off. Hurricanes awarded a penalty and they opt for a scrum just infront of their own 22m line.

5 mins: The penalty for obstruction handed the Hurricanes a great opportunity to score, with a lineout on the Highlanders 5m line. Ngani Laumape crosses over the line but another obstruction is ruled, this time against the Hurricanes, disallowing the try. Two tries overturned due to obstruction in just under two minutes! What a turn of events!

3 mins: Mitch Hunt slices through the Highlanders defence after running the ball out of his own half, linking up with Aaron Smith who goes over the line to score. The Try wasn't allowed however due to obstruction from Ash Dixon.

2 mins: A clever kick into Hurricanes territory from Mitch Hunt sees the Canes under pressure early with a lineout on their own 5m line.

0 mins: Mitch Hunt gets the game underway kicking deep into Hurricanes territory.

3:35pm - It's an overcast day in Wellington with strong 43km/h northerly winds.

With only one win a piece, both the Highlanders and the Hurricanes have had a rocky start to the Super Rugby Aotearoa season.

Only one point separates the two sides in the standings with the Highlanders sitting ahead of the Hurricanes in fourth place.

The Hurricanes have made a number of changes to their side following their win over the Chiefs last weekend with the notable exclusion of co-captain Dane Coles due to injury.

First Five, Fletcher Smith and centre, Vince Aso make a return to the lineup after sitting last weeks match out.

The Highlanders side remains largely unchanged from their heavy 40-20 loss to the Crusaders last week with winger Scott Gregory and lock Jack Whetton making their way into the side due to injuries.

The Highlanders will be looking to claim a long overdue win in Wellington tonight, with the 2015 Super Rugby final being the last time the they beat the Hurricanes at home.

Hurricanes: 1. Ben May, 2. Asafo Aumua, 3. Tyrel Lomax, 4. James Blackwell, 5. Scott Scrafton, 6. Devan Flanders, 7. Du’Plessis Kirifi 8. Ardie Savea, 9. TJ Perenara [C], 10. Fletcher Smith, 11. Ben Lam, 12. Ngani Laumape, 13. Vince Aso, 14. Kobus Van Wyk, 15. Jordie Barrett

Reserves: 16. Ricky Riccitelli, 17. Pouri Rakete-Stones, 18. Alex Fidow, 19. Vaea Fifita, 20. Murphy Taramai, 21. Jamie Booth, 22. Billy Proctor, 23. Wes Goosen

Highlanders: 1. Ayden Johnstone, 2. Ash Dixon (cc), 3. Siate Tokolahi, 4. Pari Pari Parkinson, 5. Jack Whetton, 6. Shannon Frizell, 7. Dillon Hunt, 8. Marino Mikaele Tu’u, 9. Aaron Smith (cc), 10. Mitch Hunt, 11. Jona Nareki, 12. Patelesio Tomkinson, 13. Rob Thompson, 14. Scott Gregory, 15. Michael Collins