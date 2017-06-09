LIVE: Hurricanes desperately trying to score as Chiefs hold on to lead heading into final 10 minutes

Join 1NEWS NOW for live updates of the Super Rugby clash between the Hurricanes and Chiefs from Westpac Stadium in Wellington.

Julian Savea of the Hurricanes in action. Source: Photosport

HUR 7-14 CHI

71 min: Hurricanes win the ball back and then lose it just as quickly after a knock on. Chiefs with a scrum in near their 22.

HUR 7-14 CHI

70 min: 5 metre lineout here to the Hurricanes after Barrett makes a beauty of kick following a penalty.

67 min: Beauden Barrett shows some good hands after the scrum passing it off to Julian Savea on the wing, the ball is moved to the other side before they're again pushed out for a Chiefs lineout. The Hurricanes look like they're starting to run out of ideas as the clock ticks down

HUR 7-14 CHI

63 min: TRY! James Lowe finishes off a great try after Shaun Stevenson steps the oncoming Hurricanes defenders, blazes down the left wing before floating a ball to Lowe who scores in the corner. Big moment in the match as the Chiefs score one man down. Mackenzie gets the conversion too.

HUR 7-7 CHI

61 min: Beauden Barrett runs free up the middle after a messy lineout but its called back for a knock on! Big call there as they come back for a scrum on the halfway line.

HUR 7-7 CHI

59 min: YELLOW CARD to Sam Allardice. How costly will this be for the Chiefs? The referee's have a second look at the clean out and the Chiefs are down to 14 men.

HUR 7-7 CHI

57 min: Both sides doing their best to deny each other ant scoring opportunities. Chiefs have a scrum in their own half before Anton Liernert-Brown makes a rampaging break through the middle, he takes an age to be put down. The Chiefs move the ball wide before building some phases together. The attack comes to an end after some silly play from Allardice who takes out TJ Perenara with a clean out.

HUR 7-7 CHI

55 min: Damian Mackenzie this time with a try saving tackle on big Julian Savea! Niether sides are wanting to give away an inch here as Charlie Ngatai comes off the field. Heres hoping its nothing serious.

HUR 7-7 CHI

53 min: Hurricanes building together some dangerous pieces of play here, as they begin to push the Chiefs defence to the limit. Jordie Barrett tries to emulate his brother with a cross field kick but the ball bounces out. Chiefs hanging on for dear life here.

HUR 7-7 CHI

50 min: Another scrum to the Hurricanes after a heart stopping moment for Charlie Ngatai. The second-five landed awkwardly on his head after a tackle form Beauden Barrett, he looks to be fine though and the game continues.

HUR 7-7 CHI

48 min: PENALTY! Chiefs have a chance here to go in front if they decide to go for the three points after the Hurricanes had some hands in the ruck. The ball is given to Mackenzie who lines up the kick and hooks it! Still all square in Wellington.

HUR 7-7 CHI

46 min: Hurricanes finally able to make a brake after the scrum but Perenara loses the ball forward almost immediately after some questionable handling by Dominic Bird on the ground.

HUR 7-7 CHI

44 min: Hurricanes calling the shots here early punching through the Chiefs defence as they scramble to cover any defensive gaps. Sam Cane makes a cheeky attempt at an intercept and knocks it on.

HUR 7-7 CHI

42 min: Vince Aso tries to free his arms to make a pass but fumbles the ball forward. Scrum to the Chiefs deep inside their own half.

HUR 7-7 CHI

40 min: Beauden Barrett gets us back underway here as the Chiefs lose the ball early to the Hurricanes who move the ball around early.

HALF-TIME: As the Chiefs finally manage to get the ball out of the scrum James Lowe is dragged out as the hooter blows. That'll be it for a energetic but sloppy first half from either side.

HUR 7-7 CHI

39 min: Scrum is taken again as the players begin to lose their footing on the slippery surface.

HUR 7-7 CHI

36 min: Chris Eves drops it just as he had a clear run to the try line after some brilliant work from TJ Perenara. The little halfback made the break after a no-look off-load from Lousi. Scrum again to Chiefs about 10 metres away from their try line.

HUR 7-7 CHI

34 min: Another scrum to the Chiefs after some fantastic work from their front row as they screw the scrum and get the 5 metre feed. But some more outstanding defence from the Hurricanes as Nehe Milner-Skudder tackles a darting Damian Mackenzie pushing him out of play.

HUR 7-7 CHI

32 min: Aaron Cruden's come off second best after that tackle, he's got some heavy strapping on his leg.

HUR 7-7 CHI

30 min: Aaron Cruden chases a kick and he looks like he's going to score for all money as TJ Perenara trips infront of him. Cruden collects and is about to score before big Vince Aso comes and makes a try saving tackle to bump the ball out of Cruden's hands. Crucial tackle that! Scrum now to the Hurricanes.

HUR 7-7 CHI

28 min: Scrum to the Chiefs after a knock on and the Waikato side break for it as they begin to build phases around the midfield.

HUR 7-7 CHI

25 min: Penalty to the Hurricanes after Kerr-Barlow is found to block the oncoming Hurricanes defenders chasing Beauden Barrett's high ball. Hurricanes go for touch again.

HUR 7-7 CHI

23 min: TRY! Aaron Cruden is in! Solomon Alaimalo busts down the right with the ball in one hand before flinging it off too Charlie Ngatati who puts a good pass into Cruden who slides over with multiple Hurricanes defenders on top of him. Cruden gets the extras off his own try too. 7-7.

HUR 7-0 CHI

19 min: Good defence from the Chiefs after the lineout. It sees the Hurricanes lose the ball after an accidental offside. Kerr-Barlow quickly clears after they gain some metres through Charlie Ngatai.

HUR 7-0 CHI

17 min: The lineout is taken and the ball is flung to Laumape who barrels into the Chiefs defence at pace. The Hurricanes now kick for touch after the Chiefs were pinged for not rolling away. Interesting they didn't go for the points there.

HUR 7-0 CHI

15 min: Oh dear! Mackenzie had the right idea here with a cross field kick but he's over cooked it, the kick would have really opened the Hurricanes up down the left hand side.

HUR 7-0 CHI

13 min: Scrum now after Julian Savea took a forward pass after a promising move. Chiefs have it and instantly attack down the right wing. Mackenzie makes a break and passes to Tawera Kerr-Barlow who is pushed out of touch 5 metres out.

HUR 7-0 CHI

10 min: SO CLOSE! James Lowe makes a blazing run down the wing before making a no look pass to a rampaging Anton Lienert-Brown who is taken down inches before the line and is adjudged to have lost the ball forward.

HUR 7-0 CHI

8 min: The Chiefs mess up their lineout after they were awarded a penalty. Barrett clears but the Chiefs come roaring back as they prepare an attack down the right wing.

HUR 7-0 CHI

6 min: TRY! FIFITA! It all started with a piercing pass from Beauden Barrett who gets it to Gibbons who goes close. TJ Perenara cleans up but makes what should be said is a shocking pass to Fifita who has great hands to hang on to that before crashing over. Barrett makes the conversion.

HUR 0-0 CHI

4 min: Ardie Savea makes a brake with TJ Perenara in support. They edge closer moving the ball to the left before its put out wide to Brad Shields who knocks it on. Scrum to the Chiefs who lose it after some brilliant scrum work from the home side! Ball back in the Hurricanes hands.

HUR 0-0 CHI

2 min: The Hurricanes have it as they move the ball side to side, keeping possession as they punch past the halfway mark.

KICK-OFF: Julian Savea leads his side out before Aaron Cruden gets us underway here in this New Zealand Super Rugby derby between the Hurricanes and the Chiefs.

PRE-MATCH:

History looms tonight ahead of the New Zealand Super Rugby derby between the Hurricanes and Chiefs.

All Blacks winger Julian Savea will start his 100th Super Rugby match for the Hurricanes at Westpac Stadium, becoming the 10th player to reach 100 matches for the Hurricanes.

In reaching the milestone Savea will join illustrious players including Tana Umaga, Rodney So'oialo, Andrew Hore, Neemia Tialata, Jeremy Thrush, Ma'a Nonu, Victor Vito, Conrad Smith and Cory Jane.

The night will be special too for a few of his teammates with several of the Hurricanes' backs on track to create a few Super Rugby try scoring records.

The Hurricanes midfield duo of Vince Aso and Ngani Laumape (both on 14 tries) could tonight break the record for most tries in a season of 15 held by Joe Roff and Rico Gear respectively.

The record would be the cherry on top of what is an already outstanding week for the former Warrior Ngani Laumape, after his All Blacks call up against the British and Irish Lions.

The Chiefs will also have room for celebration especially with the welcome return of Charlie Ngatai.

The blockbusting second five-eighth returns to the side in his second appearance of the season after remaining a month sidelined with recurring concussion symptoms.

Chiefs assistant coach Neil Barnes is confident the one-Test All Black, is ready to face his former side.

"He'll be trying to prove a point to himself that he's good to go for the rest of his playing career," he said.

"Charlie will do what's best for the team - he's that type of guy. It won't be about him. He'll just concentrate on getting his role right."

Of concern for the Chiefs will be the absence of All Blacks lock Brodie Retallick through a head knock.

His absence however has opened the door for the return of Michael Allardice, 12 months after he was sidelined with a serious knee injury.

"I'm not going to underplay how good Brodie is but, when you're playing a competition this long, you're never going get through with all your best players," Barnes said.

"You're only as strong as your weakest, and I've got absolute faith in the people we're bringing in as they train all year for these situations."

TEAMS:

Hurricanes: 15. Jordie Barrett, 14. Nehe Milner-Skudder, 13. Vince Aso, 12. Ngani Laumape, 11. Julian Savea, 10. Beauden Barrett, 9. TJ Perenara (c), 8. Ardie Savea, 7. Callum Gibbins, 6. Brad Shields, 5. Vaea Fifita, 4. Sam Lousi, 3. Jeff To'omaga-Allen, 2. Leni Apisai, 1. Chris Eves.

Reserves: 16. Ricky Riccitelli /James O'Reilly, 17. Loni Uhila, 18. Mike Kainga, 19. Mark Abbott, 20. Reed Prinsep, 21. Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, 22. Matt Proctor, 23. Wes Goosen.

Chiefs: 1. Kane Hames, 2. Nathan Harris, 3. Nepo Laulala, 4. Dominic Bird, 5. Michael Allardice, 6. Mitchell Brown, 7. Sam Cane (co-captain), 8. Liam Messam, 9. Tawera Kerr-Barlow, 10. Aaron Cruden (co-captain), 11. James Lowe, 12. Charlie Ngatai, 13. Anton Lienert-Brown, 14. Solomon Alaimalo, 15. Damian McKenzie.