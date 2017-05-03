 

LIVE: Hurricanes aim to shake off last week's disappointing loss with big result against Cheetahs in Wellington

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live updates of tonight's Round 12 Super Rugby clash between the Hurricanes and Cheetahs at Westpac Stadium in Wellington.

TJ Perenara of the Hurricanes leads the team off the field after a warm up session. Super Rugby match, Blues v Hurricanes at Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. 15 April 2017

TJ Perenara of the Hurricanes leads the team off the field after a warm up session.

Hurricanes coach Chris Boyd has spoken about his team selection for his side's Super Rugby match against the Cheetahs, which will see star first-five Beauden Barrett switch to fullback in place of brother Jordie.

Otere Black will deputise for the older Barrett brother, slotting into the number 10 jersey in his absence.

With 20-year old Jordie Barrett having cemented himself as a vital cog in the Hurricanes' backline in his first full season of Super Rugby, Boyd spoke about the need to avoid burnout in his young star.

"Some of those changes are just around minutes and volume," Boyd told 1 NEWS.

"The change to give Otere a run at 10 was two-fold; to give him a give him some minutes and keep him ticking over, and to give Jordie a few less minutes.

"He's a young man that's come into this environment, we've made a decision that he could do without starting this week.

Hurricanes' Ngani Laumape (C scores a try as he is tackled by Waratahs' Nick Phipps (L) and Bernard Foley (R during the Hurricanes vs Waratahs Super Rugby match at Westpac Stadium in Wellington on Friday the 7th of April 2017.

Hurricanes' Ngani Laumape scores a try against the Waratahs.

HUR: 15 Beauden Barrett, 14 Wes Goosen, 13 Vince Aso, 12 Ngani Laumape, 11 Julian Savea, 10 Otere Black, 9 TJ Perenara (c), Brad Shields, 7 Ardie Savea, 6 Reed Prinsep, 5 Vaea Fifita, 4 Sam Lousi, 3 Jeff To'omaga-Allen, 2 Ricky Riccitelli, 1 Ben May.

HUR Reserves: 16 Leni Apisai, 17 Mike Kainga, 18 Loni Uhila, 19 Mark Abbott, 20 Callum Gibbins, 21 Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, 22 Jordie Barrett, 23 Ben Lam.

CHE: 15 Clayton Blommetjies, 14 Sergeal Petersen, 13 Francois Venter (captain), 12 Clinton Swart, 11 Raymond Rhule, 10 Fred Zeilinga, 9 Shaun Venter, 8 Henco Venter, 7 Oupa Mohoje, 6 Uzair Cassiem, 5 Carl Wegner, 4 Armandt Koster, 3 Johan Coetzee, 2 Elandre Huggett, 1 Ox Nche

CHE Reserves: 16 Torsten van Jaarsveld, 17 Charles Marais, 18 Tom Botha, 19 Francois Uys, 20 Niell Jordaan, 21 Tian Meyer, 22 Niel Marais, 23 Ruan van Rensburg

