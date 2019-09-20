LIVE: Hosts Japan get Rugby World Cup 2019 underway against Russia in Tokyo

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of the first match of the 2019 Rugby World Cup, with hosts Japan taking on Russia from Tokyo.

11:24pm: 32 mins - Japan 5 Russia 7

Another game of forceback breaks out, before Russia claim the bouncing ball. Gerasimov goes on a run, before giving Japan possession back.

Japan break as Tamura and Lafaele combine down the left. Davydov does well though to force a knock on in the tackle. Russia kick the ball away, but we go back for the advantage.

Russia look absolutely knackered.

11:21pm: 29 mins - Japan 5 Russia 7

Russia win their lineout, before Japan turn over and can't hang on to the ball. They finally manage to bring the ball under control before Nagare kicks into touch.

Lineout for Russia and they do well to win it before a line break. Japan get back in numbers. Russia go right.

Ostroushko can't hang on to a pass, before Lemeki puts a bomb up. Gerasimov claims and runs at the line, but his foot was in touch.

11:17pm: 27 mins - Japan 5 Russia 7

Russia scrum. Dorofeev feeds, Russia want to run from inside their own 22 before Dorofeev clears into touch.

Japan lineout. Leitch claims. Japan keeping ball in hand as they move into the 22, before Russia claim with a counter-ruck! The kick goes through from Ostroushko, but Michael Leitch does well to save the try!

The ball goes back to Tamura who clears.

11:14pm: 24 mins - Japan 5 Russia 7

Japan lineout, and they go deep. They choose to keep the ball in hand though as Leitch makes good ground down the right flank.

They go wide again, but the whistle blows for knock on, Nakamura throws a forward pass after gettting clobbered bu Ostroushko. Moore doesn't hear the whistle, runs away for the try. The crowd go nuts, but we come back for the penalty.

11:11pm: 22 mins - Japan 5 Russia 7

Japan knock on, advantage Russia. Dorofeev goes for the box kick, and Russia knock it back. Dorofeev has another go, and this time runs. The ball goes back to Kushnarev who puts the bomb up.

Tamura claims brilliantly, before stepping the oncoming defender, running at the line and winning a penalty as Russia don't roll away.

11:09pm: 20 mins - Japan 5 Russia 7

Japan lineout. Horie throws, and Moore takes. Japan want to run the ball again, before Tamura kicks deep.

Artemyev fields the kick, before sending it back. We're playing forceback now. Russia kick deep, but Matsushima struggles to stay in touch, giving away a lineout.

Selskii throws, Japan contest and the Russian hooker ends up taking his own throw. Russia try to get some front foot ball to the forwards, but they've knocked it on. Lafaele kicks downfield for Japan, before Russia return fire straight into touch.

11:06pm: 17 mins - Japan 5 Russia 7

Japan knock on from another kick off, Russian scrum. Dorofeev feeds, and Kushnarev goes for the cross field kick. Tamura claims it and Japan can have a go.

Japan kick and this time Russia want to run. Dorofeev goes for the box kick and Tupou hangs on. Japan want to go wide, Tamura puts a kick through. Dorofeev returns fire to Tupou. Japan kick back.

Davydov tries to chip and chase, but his effort dribbles into touch.

11:01pm: 14 mins - Japan 5 Russia 7

TRY!!! Japan get their lineout right this time and look to move the ball. Nakamura goes on a brilliant run before being taken down. They go wide to the right, and Lafaele hits Tupou with an offload, he finds Matsushima and the winger scores! Brilliant from Japan!

Tamura with his first kick of the night, but he shapes it too far to the left. Russia ahead by two.

10:58pm: 11 mins - Japan 0 Russia 7

Japan knock on their own lineout, sloppy start from the hosts. Russia scrum.

Dorofeev feeds, abd Vavilin runs off the back from number eight. Kushnarev clears and Japan can run again.

Penalty advantage for Japan as Matsushima kicks through, Russia get back though, before giving away a penalty. Japan take the lineout.

10:56pm: 8 mins - Japan 0 Russia 7

Russia take the ball deep in their own half, before Dorofeev clears it with a box kick. Japan can attack now. A kick over the top has Golosnitsky racing back. Russia get out of danger though as Davydov clears into touch.

Japan lineout.

10:54pm: 7 mins - Japan 0 Russia 7

TRY!!! Japan scrum, Nagare feeds. Japan look to run from inside their own 22, before Tupou clears with his left, the ball's not out though. Russia return fire with a kick of their own - but Tupou spills it!

Golosnitsky is there to snap up the bouncing ball, and he's through to score! Russia stun the Tokyo crowd with the first try of the tournament.

The kick is flawless from Kushnarev!

10:51pm: 4 mins - Japan 0 Russia 0

Russia want the lineout rather than the three points. Selskii throws too far and Japan have the ball. The ball goes back to Tamura who looks to clear, but the kick is charged down!

Dorofeev looks to pounce on the loose ball, but can't get there in time. What a start for Russia so far!

10:49pm: 2 mins - Japan 0 Russia 0

Japan knock on from kick off, we have advantage before the ball goes out of play. Russia lineout.

Selskii throws, and Russia bring it down before looking to drive. Flat ball to Ostroushko who hits the line, Russia have advantage. Selskii has a run before Russia look to go wide, but we go back for the advantage.

10:47pm: KICKOFF - Japan 0 Russia 0

We're away in Tokyo! Kushnarev kicks to Japan to begin the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

10:45pm

Huge passion from both sides during the anthems. Great to see pockets of Russian fans too - 50,000 in for tonight's clash.

Kick off moments away!

10:40pm

Both teams walk out side by side, a sign of respect between the two teams. We'll have the anthems, before kick off gets Rugby World Cup 2019 underway!

10:25pm

Good evening! We've just had the opening ceremony, and now are all set to kick off Rugby World Cup 2019.

We're around 20 minutes away from kick off in Tokyo, as the hosts look to make a statement to begin their own tournament.

PREVIEW

After all the talk, after all the hype, the 2019 Rugby World Cup finally begins, with hosts Japan taking on minnows Russia.

With Kiwi coach Jamie Joseph at the helm, Japan are out to show they belong with rugby's big boys, hoping to emerge as quarter-finalists from a pool also containing Ireland and Scotland.

Russia meanwhile, come in to the tournament as one of the weaker nations in the global game, conceding a whopping 24 tries and 162 points from their three warm up matches.

It's also worth noting that Russia only qualified for Japan 2019 after European rivals Romania were disqualified for fielding inelligible players.

TEAMS

Japan: 15. William Tupou, 14. Kotaro Matsushima, 13. Timothy Lafaele, 12. Ryoto Nakamura, 11. Lomano Lava Lemeki, 10. Yu Tamura, 9. Yutaka Nagare, 8. Kazuki Himeno, 7. Pieter Labuschagne, 6. Michael Leitch (c), 5. James Moore, 4. Wimpie van der Walt, 3. Asaeli Ai Valu, 2. Shote Horie, 1. Keita Inagaki

Reserves: 16. Atsushi Sakate, 17. Isileli Nakajima, 18. Jiwon Koo, 19. Luke Thompson, 20. Hendrik Tui, 21. Fumiaki Tanaka, 22. Rikiya Matsuda, 23. Ryohei Yamanaka.

Russia: 15. Vasily Artemyev (c), 14. German Davydov, 13. Vladimir Ostroushko, 12. Dmitry Gerasimov, 11. Kirill Golosnitskiy, 10. Yury Kushnarev, 9. Vasily Dorofeev, 8. Nikita Vavilin, 7. Tagir Gadzhiev, 6. Vitaly Zhivatov, 5. Bogdan Fedotko, 4. Andrey Ostrikov, 3. Krill Gotovstev, 2. Stanislav Selskii, 1. Valery Morozov.