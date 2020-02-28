LIVE: Highlanders take on Rebels in Dunedin Super Rugby clash

Welcome to 1 NEWS online's live coverage of the Super Rugby clash between the Highlanders and the Rebels from Dunedin's Forsyth Barr Stadium.
Highlanders 0 - 0 Rebels
1 mins: The Highlanders have knocked on the kick-off, giving the Rebels a great early chance.
Team lists:
Highlanders: 1. Daniel Lienert-Brown 2. Ash Dixon 3. Siate Tokolahi 4. Jesse Parete 5. Jack Whetton 6. Teariki Ben-Nicholas 7. James Lentjes (c) 8. Marino Mikaele Tu’u 9. Aaron Smith 10. Mitch Hunt 11. Jona Nareki 12. Josh Ioane 13. Rob Thompson 14. Josh McKay 15. Michael Collins
Reserves: 16. Liam Coltman 17. Ayden Johnstone 18. Jeff Thwaites (debut) 19. Manaaki Selby-Rickit (debut) 20. Dillon Hunt 21. Kayne Hammington 22. Teihorangi Walden 23. Scott Gregory (debut)
1. Matt Gibbon 2. Anaru Rangi 3. Jermaine Ainsley 4. Gideon Koegelenberg 5. Matt Philip 6. Angus Cottrell 7. Richard Hardwick 8. Isi Naisarani 9. Ryan Louwrens 10. Matt To’omua 11. Marika Koroibete 12. Billy Meakes 13. Tom English 14. Andrew Kellaway 15. Dane Haylett-Petty (c)
Reserves: 16. Jordan Uelese 17. Cameron Orr 18. Cabous Eloff 19. Ross Haylett-Petty 20. Rob Leota 21. Frank Lomani 22. Michael Wells 23. Andrew Deegan