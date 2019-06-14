LIVE: Highlanders off to flying start against Waratahs with two tries in opening minutes of must-win match

Welcome to 1 NEWS Now's live updates of this evening's Super Rugby contest between the Highlanders and Waratahs at Rugby Park in Invercargill.

20min: HIG 21-0 WAR

HIG TRY! It took 19 phases but the Highlanders have their third! It all started from an amazing line break by Liam Squire. Fends off his marker and bursts into the backfield from halfway. finally taken down just inside the Waratahs' 22m and the grind begins. Little by little they make the metres towards the line but the Waratahs seemingly won't budge. That's until phase 19 when Tom Franklin gets it off the ruck 5m out and there's no defenders left to stop him diving over. They're sitting on that crucial bonus point now.

16min: HIG 14-0 WAR

Highlanders turn for a lineout on halfway. They turned the ball over and again look for territory with a kick but it's taken on full inside the 22m with a mark call. Free kick is sent into touch on halfway.

14min: HIG 14-0 WAR

A pair of kicking errors to restart. Waratahs' kick off is too deep so we come back for a Highlanders scrum on halfway but Smith's kick from that scrum goes out on the full so it's back to halfway again for a Waratahs lineout.

11min: HIG 14-0 WAR

HIG TRY! What a start for the Highlanders! They're on the attack after the kickoff with a break down the right wing from Naholo. He goes to ground on the Waratahs 22m. They have numbers out left and Smith sees it. Huge skip pass to Li and he's got work to do 15m out. Fends off his marker and goes in to score. Dream start for the home side.

8min: HIG 7-0 WAR

HIG TRY! Josh McKay with a solo stunner. The fullback reads a kick perfectly and takes it outside his 22m. Spots plenty of space behind the Waratahs and thumps it there and gives chase. No one is back and he's sprinting for the bouncing ball. Waratahs flanker Will Miller is the only one close. He and McKay get to it at the same time 10m from the line. Miller loses it, McKay picks it up and goes on to score. Tough for Miller after a valiant effort. Ioane converts from the left wing.

5min: HIG 0-0 WAR

Highlanders go nowhere for six phases and it leads to a knock on from Smith. Waratahs pounce and kick for territory and it's a lovely punt. Bounces into touch for a Highlanders lineout on their own 22m.

4min: HIG 0-0 WAR

Waratahs set a maul but it can't get rolling so they go to the high ball again. Li underneath and he's hit as he goes airborne so it's a penalty. Highlanders kick for touch with the penalty and find it. At the lineout, the Waratahs are penalised for being offside so the Highlanders kick for touch again. This lineout will be on the Waratahs' 22m. Great attacking spot.

2min: HIG 0-0 WAR

Kicking battle to start things off as both sides look for an early handling error on the dewy surface but both teams are good under the high ball. Highlanders change things up with a kick for touch and bounce it over nicely. Waratahs lineout 15m from halfway.

KICKOFF

Waratahs kick things off and we're underway in Invercargill!

7:30pm

Touching moment to kick things off. Liam Coltman takes the field alone for his 100th Highlanders appearance with young daughter Tilly in one hand. Everyone's smiling and the crowd gives him a warm welcome. Great stuff.

PREVIEW

Waisake Naholo makes a run against the Waratahs. Source: Photosport

The Highlanders are preparing to go all out in their search for a bonus point win over the Waratahs tonight, hopeful of sealing their spot in this year's Super Rugby finals.

Needing a bonus point victory and other results going their way, the Highlanders are concentrating first and foremost on getting the right result against the Waratahs.

Speaking to media after training on Tuesday, assistant coach Glenn Delaney spoke about his side's preparations for what could be their final match of 2019.

"There's focus right across," he said. "If you want to get the bonus points, it's got to be three tries and above.

"There's both sides of the ball come into that. You want to negate them scoring, and score a few more yourself.

"Our focus and our game plan will be to go out and give ourselves the best chance, and that best chance is to score as many tries as we can.

"You'll see the full tank emptied, everything is going to be on offer."

TEAMS

Highlanders: 1.Ayden Johnstone, 2.Liam Coltman, 3.Tyrel Lomax, 4.Jackson Hemopo, 5.Tom Franklin, 6.Liam Squire, 7.James Lentjes, 8.Luke Whitelock, 9.Aaron Smith, 10.Josh Ioane, 11.Tevita Li, 12.Teihorangi Walden, 13.Rob Thompson, 14.Waisake Naholo, 15.Josh McKay.

Substitutes: 16.Ash Dixon, 17.Daniel Lienert-Brown, 18.Siate Tokolahi, 19.Josh Dickson, 20.Shannon Frizell, 21.Kayne Hammington, 22.Marty Banks, 23.Elliot Dixon.

Waratahs: 1.Harry Johnson-Holmes, 2.Damien Fitzpatrick, 3.Tom Robertson, 4.Ned Hanigan, 5.Tom Staniforth, 6.Hugh Sinclair, 7.Will Miller, 8.Michael Wells, 9.Nick Phipps (captain), 10.Mack Mason, 11.Cam Clark, 12.Lalakai Foketi, 13.Adam Ashley-Cooper, 14.Curtis Rona, 15.Alex Newsome.